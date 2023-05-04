Webber’s trial is postponed
CODY (WNE) — The jury trial for Nina Webber of Wapiti has been postponed until the end of June due to her counsel Timothy Blatt’s request for additional time to prepare for the trial, according to a motion filed in April.
Webber was initially scheduled for a jury trial on June 1 after she was charged with reckless endangerment in November of last year.
The charge stemmed from an elk hunting incident on a property near the North Fork Highway.
Webber was cited after Park County deputies received a report of “unsafe hunting” from a Wapiti resident who reported bullets were whizzing by his house.
According to a Park County Sheriff’s Office’s press release, there were no injuries or property damage observed.
She pleaded not guilty to the charge in Park County Circuit Court in January.
Blatt filed a motion to delay the jury trial on April 14, and Webber waived her right to a speedy trial.
Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah granted Blatt’s motion on April 29, rescheduling the jury trial for June 29.
If convicted, Webber could face up to a year in prison.
This story was published on May 3, 2023.
Cottonwood Creek Bridge sold to highest – and only – bidder
WORLAND (WNE) — Cottonwood Creek Bridge in Winchester was sold at the Washakie County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, May 2 to Galloway Ranch LLC out of Ten Sleep for the amount of $1,150.
Galloway offered the only bid on the historic bridge, which will continue to be used for its original purpose – only this time around, it will stretch over Nowood River rather than Cottonwood Creek.
“It doesn’t offset the cost of the scale model,” Commissioner Morgan Martinez said, in reference to the estimated $5,000 rendering of the bridge for display at Washakie Museum and Cultural Center, to be funded by the county.
However, with little time left to advertise for bids before Wyoming Department of Transportation requires the bridge to be removed on May 26, the commission reasoned that the sale was still a better option than the estimated $29,000 expense to scrap the bridge.
This story was published on May 4, 2023.
Thermopolis officer in stable condition after Friday shooting
THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — Thermopolis Police Sgt. Mike Mascorro is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting on Friday.
According to information released by the Thermopolis Police Department (TPD), on Friday, April 28 at approximately 12:37 p.m. there was an officer involved shooting at a residence off of Canyon Hills Road.
According to a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation press release issued on Tuesday, local agents and members of the DCI Officer Involved Shooting team responded to the scene and learned that Mascorro contacted Buck Laramore, 33, at 1225 Canyon Hills Road #7 to investigate a crime that had occurred earlier in the day.
Shortly after Mascorro made contact with Laramore, Laramore produced a weapon and shot and wounded Mascorro. Mascorro returned fire, which resulted in the death of Laramore.
Mascorro was transported to Hot Springs Health for treatment. He was later airlifted to Banner-Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, where he remains.
Mascorro’s family has expressed its appreciation for the magnitude of love, prayers and support it has received from the Thermopolis community and law enforcement agencies statewide.
Mascorro is currently stable, in good spirits and continuing to show improvement.
The DCI investigation is ongoing.
This story was published on May 4, 2023.
Office of Tourism celebrates travel industry’s economic impact
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Less than a week ahead of this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week, the Wyoming Office of Tourism has announced the 2022 Economic Impact of Travel results.
Travel to Wyoming has returned to or exceeds pre-pandemic levels on all benchmarks.
Tourism is the second-largest industry in the state, touching all 23 counties and positively impacting the lives of residents across Wyoming.
From fossil digging to dude ranch experiences, travel is a lead contributor to sales and use tax, is the largest private sector employer in Wyoming and is essential to the economic well-being of the state.
2022 economic impact highlights include the following:
In 2022,Wyoming welcomed an estimated 7.5 million visitors, an 8.5% decrease from 2021.
Those visitors spent $4.5 billion buying goods and services from Wyoming businesses, a 3.8% increase over 2021.
That $4.5 billion in spending generated an estimated $247 million in sales and use tax for local and state governments, an increase of 0.7% over 2021.
The visitor economy, which supports more than 33,000 jobs, gained 1,850 jobs, an increase of 5.9%.
Additionally, salaries and wages increased by 14.3%, totaling $1.2 billion in earnings.
NTTW is a time to celebrate the industry’s 33,000-plus workforce, as well as the organizations and businesses that welcome visitors to Wyoming daily. This year, NTTW will be held May 7-13.
The Wyoming Office of Tourism has planned a weeklong series of events to celebrate NTTW, including a proclamation signing with Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday, an industry homepage takeover on TravelWyoming.com, as well as social media posts and events to highlight the travel and hospitality industry.
This story was published on May 4, 2023.
