Our public schools face serious issues, and it's past time we focus on them
From the Dec. 11 Casper Star-Tribune:
If you attended Natrona County School Board meetings this year, you might have wondered whether library books are the most pressing educational issue facing our community. Meeting after meeting, we listened to a group of parents complain about two LGBTQ books that they consider sexually inappropriate for students. Three parents who ran for school board made getting rid of the books a centerpiece of their campaigns, with two of them winning in a 15-candidate race.
The issue finally came to a head on Nov. 28, when the school board voted to keep the volumes at Kelly Walsh High School, with one condition: Parents will be given an opt-in option if their kids want to access the books. The board also passed stricter requirements for buying controversial books for libraries. And the district will now maintain online lists of library books for parents to review.
After the vote, Debbie McCullar, a retired teacher and outgoing school board member, had a departing message for Mary Schmidt, one of the Moms for Liberty parents who crusaded against the library books and won election. Schmidt and those like her, McCullar said, brought non-issues and politics to the nonpartisan school board, causing division while accusing opponents – including dedicated and beloved educators – of “sexualizing” children.
The library book issue has caused unnecessary division and strife in our community. And, unfortunately, the process has played out in other Wyoming communities, with the outgoing superintendent of schools fanning the flames at every opportunity.
But just as importantly, this issue has proven to be a huge distraction. While school board meetings and politicians focus on fear, we lose time and energy that could have been devoted to the very real issues facing our education system. And while these issues may not play as well on social media, they could actually harm students’ abilities to learn.
First, there is the problem of how to pay for Wyoming’s public school system over the long-term. While our revenue picture has improved from 2020, the long-term trends in energy suggest we will have an increasingly hard time funding public education. Of course, our leaders have known this for some time, but they’ve avoided hard choices between raising taxes and making painful cuts. Is it any wonder that some would like to focus on distractions like library books that are hardly checked out?
The funding problem has become such an issue that the Wyoming Education Association has filed suit against the state over it. And the legal battle, which stems from a series of Wyoming Supreme Court cases requiring that schools are funded equitably across the state, isn’t likely to be resolved anytime soon.
Wyoming also faces a serious teacher morale issue. A survey earlier this year found a shocking two-thirds of teachers would quit if they could. And that poll occurred before teachers were regularly being accused of “sexualizing” students – certainly a demoralizing and insulting thing for an educator to be accused of. Wyoming already has difficulty attracting and retaining teachers. Losing valuable educators will make it harder for students to realize their full potential.
We could go on. A growing number of students are reporting mental health issues. Others are falling behind on test scores and other measures of achievement. Students have brought guns to Natrona County High School twice this fall, prompting fears about school safety. Removing two library books from one high school in one Wyoming town won’t fix any of those issues. In fact, the distraction of those books allows the other problems to fester.
The day after this editorial runs, the new school board members will take their seats. Now that campaigning is done and the book issue is decided, we hope they’ll tackle the truly challenging issues facing our education system. Students deserve enthusiastic teachers and well-funded schools. Those are where we should be focusing our energy.
Questions surround big game overlay
By the Dec. 7 Cody Enterprise:
Park County commissioners are having a difficult time agreeing on how to apply the “big game overlay” map on the county’s land use plan ... with good reason.
We aren’t certain how it should be used either.
As the county arrives at a land use plan, the purpose of the big game overlay is to show areas of the county that are heavily utilized by big game animals such as deer, elk and antelope. Many of those areas are on private property.
Tony Mong, Cody district biologist for Wyoming Game and Fish, said the game overlay could be used as a guide for a variety of measures intended to discourage development on properties highly traveled by wild game.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel said the big game overlay map is useful and should be included in the land use plan, but “as far as putting it into regulations, I don’t think Park County is ready for this.”
Commissioners Scott Mangold and Joe Tilden agree the overlay map might be most useful as an educational tool for the public.
However, Park County Planning Director Joy Hill believes the land use plan should include policy suggestions of how the county can incentivize the protection of big game habitat, even if the commissioners don’t turn those recommendations into regulations at this time.
While many Park County residents emphasize the need for proactive protection of wildlife habitat, we agree with the commissioners who don’t feel area residents are ready for regulations and restrictions on private property for wildlife protection.
At this point, education on ways to preserve and protect wildlife habitat seems the better solution and not regulations.
People should be encouraged to protect wildlife habitat and not forced to do so by regulations.
— By John Malmberg
Time for action on property tax issue
From the Dec. 12 Cody Enterprise:
Talk is cheap, as the saying goes. But when talk is not followed up by actions, it becomes quite costly.
Such is the case of Wyoming’s property tax system. The good news is Wyoming’s state legislators have known for years that the current system is broken. The bad news is their efforts to fix the system haven’t gotten very far.
Just this past session, legislators considered a bill that would have studied how the state could switch from the current market-value-system of determining property taxes to an acquisition-based system, according to Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody. That bill died a quick death in the House Appropriations Committee on a 0-7 vote and didn’t even come to the floors of the House or Senate for discussion.
The consequences of kicking the can down the road on this particular issue are evident to anybody who has paid a property tax bill this year. Especially for individuals on a fixed or limited income, an increase of 24% county wide could be catastrophic.
When your property tax bill increases by hundreds of dollars a year, you are often forced to make difficult decisions about what to do without. Some residents may even be priced out of living in Park County entirely, depriving our community of many individuals who hold down valuable service industry jobs, volunteer with local nonprofits, serve on local boards and commissions, and generally make our community a better place to live.
In recent interviews with the Cody Enterprise, numerous Park County legislators identified fixing the property tax system as their top priority in the upcoming session. We commend them for prioritizing this issue and pursuing solutions from a variety of angles: from considering constitutional amendments to increasing the veterans property tax exemption to switching to an acquisition-based system for determining property value.
We hope the legislative body can move past conversation this year and make some real, lasting change. If they don’t, the consequences could be significant for Park County and the state.
— By Stephen Dow
Bob Croft: A quiet, but effective leader
From the Dec. 8 Lovell Chronicle:
Sometimes it doesn’t take a loud voice or an elected office to be an effective community leader. Such is the case with Bob Croft, who we lost last week after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
A native of the north Big Horn Basin and a nearly 50-year resident of Lovell, Bob cared deeply about his community and its people, and he loved the outdoors. He served his church and community for many years, then found his niche as one of the founders of the Friends of Bighorn Lake.
Founded around 15 years ago during a time of conflict regarding lake levels on Bighorn Lake after releases at the Yellowtail Dam left Horseshoe Bend high and dry, the Friends became a powerful advocate for keeping the lake level high enough to maintain boat launching on the south end of the lake, but they did much more than that.
With Bob as a catalyst and strong leader in the organization, the Friends offered to partner with the National Park Service to improve conditions and facilities in the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. Bob had a way of working with, rather than against, an agency to improve things.
As former state representative and longtime Friends member Elaine Harvey noted, Bob Croft never said “do this.” Rather, he asked, “What do you need us to do? What can we do to help you?” when meeting with the Park Service.
That helpful yet strong attitude forged a bond between the local community and the staff at Bighorn Canyon and led to many facility improvements. With Bob in the middle of it all as the director, the Friends organized heavy equipment operations to reinvigorate the Kane boat ramp, helped perform clean-up work at Horseshoe Bend and other areas, built a website, created maps and took on other projects in the recreation
area, while advocating for maintaining lake levels at meeting after meeting with the Park Service, Bureau of Reclamation and Big Horn River fishing groups.
Harvey called Bob a wise counselor for commissioner Keith Grant and other members of the Friends group, noting that, with Bob, his glass was always half full. He believed in collaboration over criticism, seeking solutions rather than confrontation.
With a scientist’s approach, he had a keen mind for detail and analysis while performing research, and he learned about how rivers and reservoirs work rather than just standing on a soapbox. He was instrumental in getting maps of the recreation area printed, helping design the maps for public use.
He laid foundations and built bridges. Bob Croft was a wise, educated and soft-spoken – but strong and effective – leader, passionate about the lake and recreation area and just about anything he got involved with from the Friends group to church and youth organizations and, with wife Rena, as a family history advisor for his church.
But even more than that, Bob was friendly, honorable, kind and caring. He had a way of making a person feel good without coming on strong. We at this newspaper were often on the receiving end of a kind compliment or a message of thanks from this good man.
AML took Bob from us too soon, but his legacy of leadership and service will live on for many years to come.
— By David Peck
Snub of Laursen smacks of low politics leadership says they want to avoid
From the Dec. 8 Powell Tribune:
Divisiveness in politics is a real problem. In Wyoming in recent years, a breakdown in civil discourse has been seen often between the more conservative and more moderate wings of the Republican Party.
There have been vile curse words and threats of violence, neither of which should be tolerated.
However, one should always be careful that the cure isn’t worse than the disease.
Recently, Senator-elect Dan Laursen was snubbed by Senate leadership for previous comments he made disparaging said leadership. So Laursen, who served four terms in the House on a variety of committees, won’t be able to use any of that experience in a committee in the upcoming session. No, newly elected Senate President Ogden Driskill has ripped the ball from the new Powell senator’s hands, declared him fit for no more than the sidelines as much of the nitty gritty committee work is done before, during and after the session.
Does Driskill have a right to be upset at Laursen? Of course, but having people disagree with you and criticize you is par for the course in politics.
Laursen is, of course, still set to be the senator for most Powell residents come January, and he’ll be able to vote on all bills once they come to the floor. But not all bills come to the floor. Many are defeated in close committee votes.
Laursen was obviously not the pick of a fair number of Park County and Big Horn County voters who chose either incumbent R.J. Kost or former senator Ray Peterson, but he was the top pick. And in January he’ll represent all voters in his district, voters whose senator won’t be able to stand up and pass a bill out of committee that may be beneficial for area residents, or kill a bill that may be detrimental. Last session, a short budget session, 26 bills didn’t make it out of committee. It’s a good bet there will be more such bills this year, but at this point none that Laursen could have any impact in either passing or killing.
Driskill explained his reasoning as a sort of shot across the bow of Laursen and his sometimes in-your-face, confrontational brand of politics. But it’s also a snub of the voters who elected him and the roughly 20,000 constituents who he answers to.
Isn’t using your power to weaken the opposition by means of an action many can’t even remember ever happening before just as bad, just as divisive, as what you are trying to cure the chamber of?
— By Zac Taylor
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas
From the Dec. 8 Thermopolis Independent Record:
Thermopolis and residents from surrounding areas have been working their way into the Christmas spirit. Lights and decorations are going up at houses and businesses, school Christmas concerts and programs are scheduled, special sales are going on at local businesses and craft fairs and more are being held.
This Saturday, the annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Bundle up and line the streets to see some fabulous entries make their way through downtown beginning at 6 p.m.
Following the parade, Santa Claus will be at Hazel-n-Pearls so be sure to stop in to visit with him, pose for a picture and tell him what is on your wish list.
It is also Great Until 8! Saturday for shoppers who need to hit the stores a little later than usual. You can even turn in your receipts for a chance to win $100 in Chamber Bucks.
See the ads, stories and community calendar in this issue for other local events going on this weekend and then into next week.
This Thursday afternoon, Ralph Witters Elementary students will be performing their annual Christmas program at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium.
Next Tuesday and Thursday, Thermopolis Middle School and Hot Springs County High School students will be holding their band and choir concerts.
The Chamber of Commerce Merry Christmas Market continues through December 19 so shopping local can pay off in big ways. It also gives you a chance to give back to support your community. Our local businesses give generously at charitable events and fundraisers so show your thanks by spending some of your shopping budget with them.
Our merchants realize you may not be able to buy every single item on your Christmas shopping list locally. But when you can, please do. You may find it more enjoyable than fighting the crowds elsewhere or supporting big companies by shopping online.
Your friends, neighbors and community members will thank you because a large portion of the money you spend local, stays local.
WTE offers thumbs up and down
From the Dec. 10 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
UP to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for producing a new safety video about the proper use of crosswalks.
The three-and-a-half-minute video, titled “Crosswalk Safety,” can be found on WYDOT’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@WYDOTVIDEOS. In it, the narrator advises students how to safely cross the street in a variety of situations, including when there is no crosswalk markings on the pavement, as often is the case in Cheyenne neighborhoods.
The video also reminds motorists to slow down, pay attention to signs and flashing lights, and avoid distractions such as cellphones. In the wake of the tragic death of a McCormick Junior High student while crossing the street in front of his school last fall, these reminders are important for everyone.
A link to the video was given to all schools in the state through the Wyoming Department of Education, and we hope every student gets a chance to see it very soon. But we also encourage everyone to spend a few short minutes on this important refresher.
UP to staff at the Cheyenne-based Unaccompanied Students Initiative for working to expand the program into Albany County.
The nonprofit already runs houses for homeless youth in Cheyenne and Casper, and the program has proven to be incredibly successful. That’s because in addition to providing students with a safe, stable place to live, USI also shows them a path to a better future.
Of the students who’ve stayed in the program so far, 100% have graduated from high school, and 81% left the program with stable housing and a full-time job or school course load. According to one former program participant, when you take away the stress that comes from wondering where they will sleep and get their next meal, students can start thinking about their personal goals.
It’s great to see Albany County residents, businesses and government officials embrace this program the same way Laramie County did. Once a land donation is secured and a house is built, we’re certain the Laramie area will experience the same outstanding support for local teens, who just need some stability and support to live to their potential.
DOWN to railroad company leaders for failing to provide paid sick leave to their employees, forcing Congress and President Joe Biden to step in and prevent a strike that could have crippled our country’s economy.
All workers deserve to be treated fairly, and to not offer them the opportunity to take a sick day without advance notice is both disrespectful and highly inappropriate. It’s even worse when it’s being done in an industry that’s raking in record profits.
While American rail workers have gone three years without a raise and had to choose between doctor’s appointments and time with family, freight carriers like Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern and others have earned average operating margins of more than 40%, according to More Perfect Union. It’s true the new five-year agreement brokered by the Biden administration includes 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses, but railroad executives knew they could hold out on the issue of paid time off because Congress would step in and prevent a work stoppage.
In fact, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, lawmakers have done so 18 times since the Railway Labor Act was passed in 1926. Obviously, freight trains are an essential part of our economy, and it’s unacceptable for them to sit idle. But rather than further line the pockets of railroad executives and investors, these essential workers should be extended the basic benefits that everyone expects, regardless of where they work.
UP to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for working together to develop a co-responder program, which is designed to provide better outcomes when law enforcement officers respond to mental health calls.
CRMC will provide one full-time and one part-time behavioral health clinician for the program using money from a federal pass-through grant awarded by the Wyoming Department of Health. These mental health professionals will be paired with officers and deputies who choose to participate in the program. Everyone involved will receive special training in order to maximize the potential benefits of this collaboration, and because the last thing anyone wants is for someone to get hurt.
According to the Memorandum of Understanding being approved by local governing bodies, those benefits include “improved safety, increased access to behavioral health care, decreased repeat encounters with the criminal justice system, reduced costs and improved community relations.” If even a few of these goals are achieved, it will be worth the effort.
Similar programs have been successful in larger cities like Denver and Eugene, Oregon. We look forward to the difference it can make in Cheyenne.
David Adler: Donald Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution
As the entire world knows by now, former President Donald Trump, the presumptive leader of the Republican Party, has called for the “termination” of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election. Trump’s landmark demand, if implemented, would eviscerate the Constitution, American democracy and the rule of law.
Setting aside calls during the Civil War from Confederate leaders for the overthrow of the Constitution and the Union, no high ranking American official, past or present, has ever sought the termination of the Constitution. No delegate to the Constitutional Convention ever urged the termination of the Constitution. No previous president has called for it. Certainly, no Supreme Court Justice has ever commanded it. In the annals of American legal history, Confederate officials and former President Trump are the sole occupiers of this platform.
President Trump’s declaration represents a landmark of a different order than the landmark judicial decisions ordinarily reviewed in this space. But the potential legal significance of Trump’s clarion call is as great, or greater, than any ruling ever rendered by a court of law. As such, it requires attention. As a matter of law, readers might ask, is there a mechanism for the termination of the Constitution?
President Abraham Lincoln, a better judge of the founders’ aims in creating the Constitution than his successors, confronted the issue in his magnificent First Inaugural Address, delivered on March 4, 1861. Seven southern states had seceded from the Union by the time he took the Oath of Office. Lincoln denied the claim that states might constitutionally secede from the Union, since the very act itself would violate the premise and promise of the Preamble that the Constitution was created to create a “more perfect Union.”
Lincoln justly stated: “It is safe to assert that no government proper ever had a provision in its organic law for its own termination.” The 16th president added: “Continue to execute all the express provisions of our National Constitution, and the Union will endure forever, it being impossible to destroy it except by some action not provided for in the instrument itself.”
For Lincoln, secession, whether by one or several states, represented the destruction of the Union, and was thus “unlawful.” The Union, he said, “is less perfect, having lost the vital element of perpetuity.”
In this reasoning, Lincoln was closely following the landmark words of Chief Justice John Marshall, as set forth in McCulloch v. Maryland (1819): “The Constitution is intended to endure for the ages.”
The Supreme Court, in Texas v. White (1869), agreed. Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase, appointed to the Court by Lincoln, held: “When these Articles (of Confederation) were found to be inadequate to the exigencies of the country, the Constitution was ordained ‘to form a more perfect Union.’ It is difficult to convey the idea of indissoluble unity more clearly than by these words. What can be indissoluble if a perpetual Union made more perfect, is not.” The Constitution, Chase wrote, is “indestructible.”
Although the Constitution is indestructible, it is yet subject to amendments. The framers of the Constitution, aware of the limitations of their work, potential “errors,” as James Madison described them in Federalist Number 43, sought protection for the citizenry in the form of Article V, the Amendatory Clause. This provision left to successive generations of Americans the opportunity to improve the Constitution in the name of creating a “more perfect Union.”
The framers created the Amendatory Clause as the means for correcting “errors” in the original Constitution. They supplied no emergency power to overturn presidential elections, despite President Trump’s wishes. And they did not, as Lincoln concluded, place in the Constitution a mechanism or power “for its own termination.”
As such, there are no legal grounds or principles within the architecture of the Constitution for the annulment, destruction or termination of the supreme law of the land, despite desperate motives harbored by desperate men. In 1796, President George Washington, who embraced principles of American Constitutionalism, reminded the citizenry of the importance of scrupulous adherence to constitutional principles.
The nation’s first president stated: “If in the opinion of the people the distribution or modification of the constitutional powers be in any particular wrong, let it be corrected by an amendment in the way the Constitution designates. But let there be no change by usurpation; for though this in one instance may be the instrument of good, it is the customary weapon by which free governments are destroyed.”
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
