Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump's niece
Distribution of a tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece was blocked by a judge Tuesday after the president’s brother said its publication would violate a pact among family members, but a publisher's chief executive says the book has already been shipped and could not be stopped.
New York state Supreme Court Judge Hal B. Greenwald in Poughkeepsie, New York, issued an order requiring the niece, Mary Trump, and her publisher to explain why they should not be blocked from publishing the book: “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” A hearing was set for July 10.
The book, scheduled to be published July 28, was written by Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s elder brother, who died in 1981. An online description of it says it reveals “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.”
The judge said no portion of the book can be distributed before he decides the validity of Robert Trump’s claims. Robert Trump argues Mary Trump must comply with a written agreement among family members that such a book cannot be published without permission from other family members.
Mary Trump’s lawyer, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, immediately challenged the order. Hours later, Simon & Schuster Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Karp said in court papers that the publisher was unaware of allegations of any agreement between Mary Trump and her family until two weeks ago.
“To take the unprecedented action of enjoining the publication of this Book, even temporarily, would interfere with Simon & Schuster’s constitutionally protected rights and its mission to inform the American public about newsworthy topics," he said. “It would also interfere with Simon & Schuster’s readers’ constitutionally protected rights to receive newsworthy reporting."
Gun-toting restaurateur upsets 5-term Colorado congressman
DENVER (AP) — A pistol-packing restaurant owner who has expressed support for a far-right conspiracy theory has upset five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in Colorado's primary elections.
Tipton became the fourth House member to lose renomination bids this year. Republican Reps. Steve King of Iowa and Denver Riggleman of Virginia, and Democrat Daniel Lipinski of Illinois, have already been ousted by challengers.
He lost Tuesday to Lauren Boebert, the owner of a gun-friendly restaurant in a western Colorado town called Rifle. Earlier this year, Boebert said in an interview that she was “very familiar” with the QAnon conspiracy theory, but she stopped short of saying she was a follower.
“Everything that I’ve heard of Q, I hope that this is real because it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values,” she told interviewer Ann Vandersteel.
QAnon followers believe that Trump is fighting enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. The QAnon name comes from online clues purportedly posted by a high-ranking government official known as “Q.”
Boebert won the primary for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District after a campaign in which she accused Tipton of not being sufficiently pro-Donald Trump even though the president had endorsed Tipton. Trump congratulated Boebert on Twitter, saying, “Congratulations on a really great win."
`You broke my wrist!' Police sued for taking down wrong man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Body camera video shows Antonio Arnelo Smith handing his driver's license to a Black police officer and answering questions cooperatively before a white officer walks up behind him, wraps him in a bear hug and slams him face-first to the ground.
“Oh my God, you broke my wrist!” the 46-year-old Black man screams as two more white Valdosta officers arrive, holding him down and handcuffing him following the takedown. One eventually tells Smith he's being arrested on an outstanding warrant, and is immediately corrected by the first officer: They've got the wrong man.
Clutching his wrist and whimpering, Smith was let go without charges after the violent encounter on Feb. 8 in Valdosta, Georgia, near the Florida state line.
Now he's suing all four officers, as well as Valdosta's police chief, mayor and others, saying police used excessive force and violated his civil rights.
“When you see that video, you can’t help but say this is a travesty,” said Nathaniel Haugabrook, one of Smith's attorneys. “Nobody should be done that way.”
The federal lawsuit comes during a national outcry over police brutality against people of color, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Haugabrook said police stopped Smith for questioning after a drug store employee reported him for panhandling outside.
"Obviously it has some racial tones to it,” Haugabrook said Thursday.
Police say missing kids' mom helped keep their bodies hidden
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished in a bizarre case that captured worldwide attention had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids' bodies.
The new felony charges against Lori Vallow Daybell came late Monday, the latest twist in a case tied to the mysterious deaths of the couple's former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse that may have affected their actions.
A judge set Daybell’s bail at $1 million during her first court appearance on the new felony charges Tuesday. The judge asked if she understood the allegations and that if convicted she could be sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. Daybell, who wiped her eyes occasionally with a tissue, answered “yes.”
Daybell is already charged with abandoning or deserting 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, but because police found their remains buried in her husband's yard, it's not clear if those allegations will stand. She's also charged with obstructing a police investigation, asking a friend to lie to police on her behalf and contempt of court for failing to follow a order to produce the kids.
Daybell’s attorney has indicated that she intends to defend herself against the charges, but she hasn't yet had a chance to enter a plea.
Her husband, Chad Daybell, was charged this month with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the children's bodies. He's pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors are using the same behavior alleged in Lori Daybell’s older charges to support the conspiracy charge, saying she aided Chad Daybell’s efforts to hide the bodies by asking her friend to lie to police about JJ’s whereabouts and lying to police herself when she told them JJ was in Arizona and Tylee was attending college.
Authorities have not yet said how exactly the children died or who caused their deaths. Court documents suggest JJ was buried in a pet cemetery on Chad Daybell's property and that Tylee's remains were dismembered and burned. Investigators found the remains by tracking the movements of Lori Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, using cellphone data. Authorities searched Chad Daybell's home again Monday but haven't said what they were looking for.
Protester hit by Iowa governor's SUV sure it was intentional
ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — An SUV carrying Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hit a Black Lives Matter protester who was trying to block the vehicle Tuesday as she was leaving an event in northern Iowa, but the Iowa State Patrol blamed the protester and said there was little contact.
The state patrol confirmed the SUV hit the protester, who was among about two dozen Black Lives Matter activists who had traveled 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Des Moines to Ackley. Members of the group weren't allowed into the event at Family Traditions Meat, a small processor, so they gathered at the end of a driveway and tried to block the governor's SUV.
Jaylen Cavil, a Black Lives Matters organizer, told the Des Moines Register that he stood in the driveway in the hopes that Reynolds would roll down a window and talk with protesters.
“I was standing right in front of the car and I just stood there. I was like, ‘I’m going to stand here. Surely the driver of the governor is not going to hit me with her car. This is the governor, my governor, who’s supposed to be representing me. I’m sure that her car is not going to intentionally hit me.’ I was wrong,” he said.
Cavil said the impact spun him around and lifted him onto the SUV's hood, but he wasn't hurt.
“I 100% think they intentionally hit me,” he said. “There’s no way that this driver could not see me right in front of his car.”
Afterward, Cavil said an Iowa State Patrol trooper began yelling at him and called him an idiot.
Although patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla acknowledged what happened, he said in a statement that there was little contact between the protester and the SUV, which was driven by a state trooper. Dinkla also blamed the protester for approaching the SUV and causing his contact with the vehicle.
Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln
BOSTON (AP) — Boston's arts commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove a statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln’s feet.
The commission had fielded escalating complaints about the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman’s Memorial, as a nation confronting racial injustice rethinks old imagery.
The statue has stood in a park just off Boston Common since 1879. It's a copy of an identical monument that was erected in Washington, D.C., three years earlier. The copy was installed in Boston because the city was home to the statue's white creator, Thomas Ball.
Although the monument was created to celebrate the freeing of slaves in America, its design disturbed many who objected to the optics of a Black man kneeling before Lincoln.
“What I heard today is that it hurts to look at this piece, and in the Boston landscape, we should not have works that bring shame to any groups of people," said Ekua Holmes, vice chairperson of the arts commission.
“After engaging in a public process, it’s clear that residents and visitors to Boston have been uncomfortable with this statue," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement.
More than 12,000 people had signed a petition demanding the statue's removal. Officials did not immediately set a date to take it down, and said details would be worked out at their next meeting on July 14.
With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — With a stroke of the governor’s pen, Mississippi is retiring the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem — a symbol that’s widely condemned as racist.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the historic bill Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner that has been a source of division for generations.
“This is not a political moment to me but a solemn occasion to lead our Mississippi family to come together, to be reconciled and to move on," Reeves said on live TV just before the signing. “We are a resilient people defined by our hospitality. We are a people of great faith. Now, more than ever, we must lean on that faith, put our divisions behind us, and unite for a greater good.”
Mississippi has faced increasing pressure to change its flag since protests against racial injustice have focused attention on Confederate symbols in recent weeks.
A broad coalition of legislators on Sunday passed the landmark legislation to change the flag, capping a weekend of emotional debate and decades of effort by Black lawmakers and others who see the rebel emblem as a symbol of hatred.
Missouri high court says state must pay Planned Parenthood
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that lawmakers violated the state constitution when they tried to end all government funding of Planned Parenthood.
The 6-1 ruling scraps a provision in a state budget law forbidding Medicaid reimbursements to any Planned Parenthood clinic, even those that don't provide abortions. That means the state will once again be required to pay Planned Parenthood for preventative health care and family planning for Medicaid patients.
“Today is a victory for Planned Parenthood patients who rely on public health insurance programs to stay healthy," M’Evie Mead, director of policy and organizing at Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri, said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office, which defended the law in court, said the office is disappointed in the ruling.
Abortion opponents in Missouri have for years sought to stop any taxpayer money from going to Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care in the United States and elsewhere.
But legislators struggled with “loopholes” that allowed Planned Parenthood clinics that provide other healthcare to continue receiving funding.
Lawmakers were able to stop money from going to Planned Parenthood in the 2019 fiscal year by forgoing some federal funding to avoid requirements that the clinics be reimbursed if low-income patients go there for birth control, cancer screenings and other preventative care. Missouri instead used state money to pay for those services.
Planned Parenthood sued in response, arguing that some of its chapters provide preventative health care and not abortion and shouldn’t be financially penalized.
A lower court agreed, and the Supreme Court did, too.
NYC passes austere budget that cuts $1B from NYPD
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City lawmakers approved an austere budget early Wednesday that will shift $1 billion from policing to education and social services in the coming year, acknowledging protesters' demands to cut police spending — but falling short of what activists sought.
The vote by the City Council came at an extraordinary moment when the nation's biggest city is grappling with a $9 billion revenue loss due to the coronavirus pandemic and simultaneously with pressure to cut back on policing and invest more in community and social programs.
Protesters have been camped outside City Hall, insisting that the city slash $1 billion from the New York Police Department’s budget amid a nationwide campaign to “defund” police — a movement animated by outrage over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police.
Critics of the deal said the billion dollar cut wasn’t a billion dollar cut at all. Some of the funding reduction, they noted, was merely shifting police functions like school safety to the Department of Education. And they doubted the promised reduction in overtime would ever happen.
Mayor Bill de Blasio supports the $88.2 billion spending plan. Council Speaker Corey Johnson said when the budget deal was announced Tuesday that it wasn't what he had hoped for, and lamented he hadn't been unable to negotiate a bigger police budget cut.
“I am disappointed,” Johnson said at a news conference. “I did my best.”
The proposal did little to assuage the demonstrators. Many said they intended to stay outside City Hall indefinitely.
American Kennel Club adds a breed, with dog shows in flux
NEW YORK (AP) — A vigorous Belgian livestock-guarding breed is gaining entree to the American Kennel Club. But Americans eager to see a Belgian Laekenois in person may have to be patient, since the coronavirus pandemic has taken a bite out of dog shows.
The AKC is announcing Wednesday that the Laekenois (pronounced LAK’-in-wah) is now the its 196th recognized breed. That means the shaggy, athletic, shepherd-style dog is eligible to start competing in many dog shows now and to debut at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show next year.
However, over 11,000 U.S. dog shows, agility trials and other canine competitions have been canceled so far this year because of the pandemic, said Doug Ljungren, an executive vice president of the AKC, the oldest U.S. purebred dog registry and a dog-sports governing body.
But dog aficionados are so eager to return to the ring, Ljungren said, that they took only five hours to snap up thousands of entry slots for the first AKC-sanctioned all-breeds dog show in over three months. It was held Saturday through Tuesday near Oklahoma City.
Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers
NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein and his former studio’s board have reached a nearly $19 million settlement with dozens of his sexual misconduct accusers, New York state's attorney general and lawyers in a class-action lawsuit said Tuesday.
The agreement was announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Chicago attorney Elizabeth A. Fegan.
The deal, if approved by judges in federal courts, would permit accusers to claim from $7,500 to $750,000 from the $18.8 million settlement.
The former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women. Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 destroyed his career and gave rise to #MeToo, the global movement to hold powerful men accountable for their sexual misconduct.
The 68-year-old former film producer was diagnosed in March with the coronavirus just days after he was moved to the state’s maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo to begin serving his 23-year prison sentence.
“This settlement is the culmination of several years of hard work by survivors who not only initiated the #MeToo movement around Weinstein, but also used their platforms to seek justice for all of those who were afraid to come forward for fear of retaliation in Hollywood,” Fegan said.
1 of 2 Oklahoma officers shot during traffic stop dies
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — One of the two Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officers who were shot during a traffic stop has died, authorities said Tuesday.
Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Sgt. Craig Johnson died Tuesday. He said Johnson was shot multiple times during the Monday attack, including one shot that was “critical.”
Franklin described Johnson's death as a “tremendous loss” to the police department.
“His sacrifice will not go unremembered,” he said.
A patrol car at the division where the officers worked has been covered in flowers, balloons, American flags and handmade signs as a tribute.
Johnson and rookie officer Aurash Zarkeshan were shot at about 3:30 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop. The suspected gunman, 32-year-old David Anthony Ware, was arrested following a search that lasted more than seven hours.
The officers were trying to get Ware out of the vehicle, and one officer had already deployed a Taser and pepper spray in an attempt to remove him. Once out, Ware pulled a handgun and fired multiple rounds, Franklin said.
Zarkeshan had been on patrol for less than six weeks since graduating from the police academy in the spring, the chief said.
Johnson had joined Tulsa police in 2005 and was promoted to sergeant in 2015, Franklin said.
“Sgt. Johnson was a good man who made our lives better, who trained his fellow officers to be better,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Human remains found in search for missing Texas soldier
KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Investigators in Central Texas have found partial human remains in the search for a soldier who has been missing since April, according to the U.S. Army.
The as-yet-unidentified remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County east of Killeen, according to a statement from the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command.
Investigators had been searching the area for missing Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. The 20-year-old soldier was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood where she was based. Her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were found in the room where she was working the day she disappeared.
Killeen is just east of Fort Hood, where Guillen was based.
“Due to extensive investigative work conducted by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, agents have returned to an area of interest close to the Leon River, Bell County, Texas for more investigative work in the search,” according to the statement.
An Army CID representative did not immediately return a phone call for comment Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia has said investigators suspect foul play in Guillen’s disappearance.
5 officers investigated over use of force at Austin protests
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Five Austin police officers are on paid administrative duty amid an investigation into the use of what authorities call “less lethal” force during May protests against police brutality and racial injustice, according to the police department.
The investigation follows public outcry after two people participating in protests in Austin sparked by the death of George Floyd were seriously injured by officers' bean bag rounds — ammunition that law enforcement deems “less lethal” than bullets.
Officers Nicholas Gebhart, Kyu An, John Siegel, Derrick Lehman and Kyle Felton were placed under investigation as of Friday, and their duties have been limited.
A spokeswoman for Austin police said in an email Tuesday that the department could not confirm whether the officers were involved in the cases of 20-year-old Justin Howell or 16-year-old Brad Levi Ayala, who were both hospitalized after being unintentionally shot in the head with bean bag rounds during protests the last weekend of May.
Seattle police act to clear protesters from 'occupied' area
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police early showed up Wednesday in force at the city's “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators' tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.
Television images showed no immediate signs of clashes between the police, many dressed in riot gear, and dozens of protesters at the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone that was set up near downtown following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Police swarmed the zone known as CHOP at about 5 a.m. and a loud bang was heard at about 6:15 a.m. followed by a cloud of smoke. KUOW radio reported police had made at least 10 arrests by 5:30 a.m.
Police also tore down fences that protesters had erected around their tents and used batons to poke inside bushes, apparently looking for people who might be hiding inside.
Officers were also investigating several vehicles circling the area as police moved in after police saw people inside them “with firearms/armor," police said in a tweet, adding that the vehicles did not appear to have “visible license plates.”
The protesters have occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks and police had abandoned a precinct station following standoffs and clashes with the protesters, who called for racial justice and an end to police brutality.
Police on Wednesday said they moved in to protect the public after Mayor Jenny Durkan issued the order for protesters to leave.
“Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings," Seattle police said on Twitter. "Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes.
The tweet added that "suspects in recent shootings may still be in the area, and because numerous people in the area are in possession of firearms.”
