Trial of Crook County man charged with murder delayed to August
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Due to a backlog at the Wyoming State Hospital, the trial of Crook County native Ed Svoboda is now expected to begin in August. Svoboda will stand trial for murder in the first degree following the death of his wife in 2021.
Svoboda has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness.
An August, 2022 date was originally set for his trial.
At Svoboda’s arraignment in March, 2022, it was decided that an examination of his mental condition was necessary due to his plea.
The state and Svoboda’s defense attorney agreed this should be performed at the Wyoming State Hospital. However, it was noted at that time that the hospital can only perform five such examinations per month and Svoboda’s case was sitting at around 24th on the waiting list.
Svoboda was charged following an incident on September 5, 2021 in which his wife, Kathleen, was allegedly hit by a truck and trailer in her backyard.
If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of life imprisonment or, potentially, the death penalty.
He has also been charged with murder in the second degree and aggravated homicide by vehicle.
Svoboda’s pre-trial conference is now scheduled for August 17. A 10-day jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 18.
This story was published on Feb. 23, 2023.
In Jackson, single-family home average breaks $5 million in 2022
JACKSON (WNE) — Less real estate is being sold for more money in Jackson Hole.
Though the number of real estate transactions — including homes, lots and commercial buildings — was down 49% in 2022, what’s still on the market is, on average, more expensive. That’s especially true for single-family homes, as last year was also the first that their average sale broke $5 million, according to the annual Jackson Hole Real Estate Report published last month.
That’s a record high and a 6% increase from last year, the report said.
The average condo or townhome sale price increased 81% to $2.85 million, and the vacant residential land sale price increased 10% to $3.34 million. Both those jumps were records.
The heyday of all listings in Jackson Hole was 1997, when 1,595 properties were put on the open market, many of which were in the new subdivisions of Melody Ranch, Wilson Meadows and Bar B Bar Meadows. Even the market slumps that followed 9/11 and the Great Recession recorded inventory just shy of 600.
The end of 2021 saw record low inventory with 102 listings after the housing frenzy of the pandemic. At the start of 2023, about 148 listings were available.
The $5 million average doesn’t mean most buyers are typically paying that much, though, since 45% of transactions sat between $1 million and $3 million. However, the days of seeing a single-family home selling for under $1 million could soon be gone. Only two single-family homes in the county sold for less than $1 million last year.
The 2022 increase follows a six-year trend of ever-increasing average single-family home prices, and though the curve is starting to flatten from the steep slopes of 2019 to 2021, price increases in the luxury market have yet to slow.
This story was published on Feb. 22, 2023.
Wyoming awarded federal funds for high-speed internet
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday that Wyoming has been awarded $70.5 million in federal funds for broadband infrastructure in locations that lack access to adequate service.
The American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund will deliver high-speed internet service to an estimated 11,700 Wyoming homes and businesses.
“These funds will help Wyoming address many of the challenges laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in rural areas of our state,” Gordon said in a news release. “We will utilize these funds to ensure Wyoming communities and businesses have access to the high-quality, modern infrastructure they need to access critical services.”
Wyoming’s award will fund the Connect Wyoming program, a competitive grant program managed by the Wyoming Business Council.
Connect Wyoming is designed to fund last-mile broadband infrastructure projects in areas throughout the state that currently lack internet access at speeds of 100/20 Megabits per second (Mbps) to facilitate access to work, education and health monitoring.
This story was published on Feb. 24, 2023.
800 Fentanyl pills seized at Lovell property
LOVELL (WNE) — Lovell Police allegedly confiscated 800 pills of fentanyl after executing a search warrant on a Lovell home.
Two Lovell women suspected of distributing the pills were arrested in the Feb. 14 raid.
According to a release on the arrests, an infant child was taken into protective custody.
Crystal Patina, 42, is charged with five felony counts of the unlawful manufacture or delivery of a schedule one narcotic, one felony count of the unlawful possession of a schedule one narcotic, one felony count of endangering a child and a misdemeanor for reckless endangerment/ conduct.
Alyanna Montanez, Patina’s daughter, age 20, was arrested on one felony count of unlawful possession of a schedule one narcotic, one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance in crystalline form and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment/conduct.
Lovell Police Chief Dan Laffin said the confiscation of the suspected fentanyl pills is the result of hundreds of hours of manpower from his department.
“That’s a big haul for such a small community,” Laffin said. “We’re going to keep at it. There will be more to come.”
The Lovell Police Department is being assisted by the Department of Criminal Investigation in the investigation.
This story was published on Feb. 23, 2023.
