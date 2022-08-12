Man pleads guilty to battery resulting in injury to a minor
PINEDALE (WNE) – Certified physician assistant (PA-C) Jason Lee Ray changed his plea in Sublette County Circuit Court Monday from "not guilty" to "guilty" of battery resulting in bodily injury to a minor.
Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Curt Haws told Ray he is "a valued and valuable member of the community, but it appears (he has) an issue he needs to address" before stating he was pleased to see the terms of the plea deal include Ray agreeing to undergo an anger management evaluation.
Ray was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation and ordered to pay restitution to the minor victim, identified only by his initials R.H., for his medical expenses and damage done to his pickup.
According to court documents, Ray was traveling on the upper boat dock/ campground road hauling his boat after spending the day on Fremont Lake. He said he was driving slowly because of the potholes in the road when he was passed in the left lane by a 2001 white Dodge 1500 pickup truck in what Ray described as “an unsafe manner” and “at a high rate of speed.”
The juvenile driver of the pickup told law enforcement he estimated he passed Ray at 30 mph while driving in third gear.
According to court records, Ray told the investigator that when the pickup stopped at an intersection, he pulled in behind R.H., honked his horn and then approached the driver to confront him about his unsafe driving behavior.
Ray told the deputy that the juvenile began to swing at him through the driver’s window; the alleged victim and two witnesses told officers that Ray ripped off the teen’s shirt and struck him twice in the face.
The teen told law enforcement that Ray “struck him with a closed fist on his left chin and then again as his friend pulled up behind them. RH told the deputy that he “didn’t touch him (Jason Ray).”
According to court records, as Ray tried to remove R.H. from the vehicle, the teen’s foot came off the clutch, causing the 2001 Dodge to roll backward into Ray’s F250.
This story was published on August 12, 2022.
———
Limited, targeted monkeypox vaccines available
POWELL (WNE) — Vaccines meant to help prevent monkeypox are now available on a limited, targeted basis across the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
Public health experts are tracking an outbreak of monkeypox that has spread across several countries that don’t normally report the disease, including the United States.
No cases related to this outbreak have yet been identified among Wyoming residents.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.
“This disease is usually characterized by a rash and can also involve other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness,” she said.
Harrist noted monkeypox is rarely fatal but can be unpleasant and painful and can cause serious illness in some people.
“Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal contact,” she said. “Fortunately, it does not spread nearly as easily as do familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19.”
“We’re recommending vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and also for people who may be more likely to get monkeypox based on the current outbreak and how it has been spreading,” Harrist said. “While anyone can get monkeypox, vaccine eligibility is limited at this point to those people who are at highest risk due to limited supplies.”
Vaccinations will begin the week of Aug. 15.
Eligible adults interested in vaccination appointments should contact the public health office in their area.
While available monkeypox vaccine doses are being provided by the federal government through the state at no charge, a small administration fee may be charged.
Monkeypox is related to smallpox with similar but milder symptoms. It is not related to chickenpox.
This story was published on August 11, 2022.
———
Flood watch issued for the Jackson Hole area Friday through the weekend
JACKSON (WNE) — Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast will bring a chance of localized flooding in parts of the Jackson Hole area and surrounding mountains this weekend.
The National Weather Service’s Riverton bureau has issued a flood watch for the area from Friday through Sunday. Teton County Emergency Management officials noted that a flood watch does not mean imminent flooding but that the storms could provide the ingredients for flash floods. A flood warning means flooding is underway.
Rainfall could be 1 to 1 1/2 inches, mainly in higher elevations, the National Weather Service said, and multiple showers and storms crossing the same locations over multiple days could increase the risk of flooding. River flooding is not expected, but localized flash flooding in small streams, creeks and areas with poor drainage is possible.
“If recreating in the backcountry, stay tuned to Weather.gov/riw for the latest developments or listen to your NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio,” Emergency Management officials recommended.
This story was published on August 11, 2022.
———
