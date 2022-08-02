CFD officials: 126th Frontier Days had more than 250,00 visitors
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days came to a close Sunday evening, bringing more than 250,000 visitors to Frontier Park over 10 days.
According to a late Sunday news release from CFD, total attendance was 264,869 this year. That number comes from 32,653 gate admission tickets sold; 108,662 people visiting the rodeo; 103,798 attendees at a Frontier Nights concert and 19,756 attendees during the Professional Bull Riders shows.
Rodeo performances were sold out on both Saturdays, according to the release.
While the total attendance number does not represent 264,869 individuals visiting the “Daddy of ’Em All” – because some people may have gone to multiple shows or visited the park multiple times – the number was approximately quadruple the population of Cheyenne.
CFD Chief Executive Officer Tom Hirsig told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday that he thinks Frontier Days had “an incredible year.”
“It’s always tough to compare to the 125th, which was our biggest year ever, but to come back with the 126th and to have the numbers that we had, I think it was a phenomenal year,” he said.
In addition to 2021 being the sesquicentennial, last year's event followed the first-ever cancellation of CFD in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, rodeo attendance was counted at 111,617 and Frontier Nights attendance was at 115,618, according to the news release. This year’s rodeo did, however, have more contestants than the 125th, with 1,650 cowboys and cowgirls competing, compared to last year’s 1,403.
This story was posted on August 1, 2022.
———
Schroeder pushes for law
CODY (WNE) –- Superintendent Brian Schroeder is asking legislators to enact a version of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act in the 2023 general session.
Earlier this year, the Florida Legislature enacted the Parental Rights in Education Act. Schroeder said the law not only allows parents greater access to information about their child’s health, it also proscribes discussing topics of a sensitive or personal nature in any manner that might counter or conflict with the parents’ values.
“While most of our schools and teachers still stick to the singular task of educating our students, the virus of toxic ideologies is spreading fast across the nation and Wyoming is not immune,” he said in a release. “This bill (or some strong version of it) can be one big step in not only keeping our schools free of all radical forms of indoctrination, but also in further building trust and goodwill between our schools and parents, which data shows always improves both the quality of education as well as the results.”
This story was posted on August 1, 2022.
———
Gas prices down more than 19 cents a gallon in Wyoming last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.35 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 50.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 84 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.50 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.79, a difference of $2.29 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.02 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was posted on August 1, 2022.
———-
