Ordinance would let bars serve until 3 a.m. two times a year
POWELL (WNE) — Powell bars will likely be allowed to stay open an extra hour-and-a-half for the Halloween and New Year’s Eve holidays.
On Tuesday night, the council gave initial approval to an ordinance that would let the city’s bars serve alcohol until 3 a.m. — rather than the usual 2 a.m. cutoff — for two nights per year. The establishments would also have until 4 a.m. to get all customers out of the building, instead of the typical 2:30 a.m. deadline.
The change was proposed as a way to discourage patrons from traveling to out-of-town bars that are open later.
K-Bar Saloon owner Amy Cozzens said that when her establishment closed last Halloween and New Year’s, a large group of her customers headed to the Byron Bar, which was open until 6 a.m.
By keeping the K-Bar open, Cozzens hopes intoxicated patrons will opt to get a ride from one of her complimentary designated drivers instead of driving themselves 15 miles to Byron (and back). The additional time to get all of the customers out of the bar, she added, will provide more of an opportunity to have people sober up and to safely shuttle them home.
The way the ordinance is written, the council can — but is not obligated to — pick two holidays per year when an extra hour of service is allowed. The ordinance must pass two more readings before becoming a part of city code.
Woman yells profanities at officer, gets a DUI
CODY (WNE) — After a Cody woman was stopped for committing a traffic violation, she allegedly began yelling profanities at the Cody Police Officer who had pulled her over and said she would not deal with him. She was subsequently arrested for a DUI.
Stephanie R. Liebert, 41, was pulled over on April 27 around 11:45 p.m. for making two turning violations.
She pleaded not guilty to one count each of a DUI and turning violation during her arraignment in Park County Circuit Court April 28.
Cody Police Officer Tanner Wichern and Officer Steven Bassett made a traffic stop after witnessing Liebert make two turning violations, according to an affidavit.
As Bassett approached Liebert’s Jeep, “he immediately heard the driver, later identified as Liebert, yelling profanities at Wichern about their last contact on May 15, 2022, where she was arrested for a DUI,” the affidavit said.
Wichern gave Liebert the opportunity to speak to another officer, and Bassett made contact with Liebert at that point, the affidavit said.
Upon being asked “what was going on,” Liebert allegedly said, “Yes, I acknowledge I drank too much tonight,” the affidavit said.
“Liebert was swaying significantly as I spoke with her,” Bassett said.
Liebert underwent several field sobriety tests at the scene of the traffic stop and displayed several signs of alcohol impairment, the affidavit said.
During her arraignment, Liebert was given a $5,000 cash or surety bond, and was ordered not to operate a vehicle while out on bond. She was further ordered not to consume alcohol or be in places that sell it.
She posted her bond shortly after her arraignment and will now face a jury trial in September.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor
BUFFALO (WNE) — David Chadwick, 31, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Fourth Judicial District Court to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. He originally entered a not guilty plea at his Jan. 25 arraignment to eight counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
Chadwick admitted to sexual contact with a minor who was less than 13 years old on two separate occasions.
Chadwick could serve a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count, which he will serve concurrently if the judge approves the plea agreement. Both counts also carry a maximum $10,000 fine.
The police investigation began in December 2022 after the Wyoming Department of Family Services was notified by the victim's school counselor that potential sexual abuse was occurring, according to court documents.
According to court documents, when questioned, Chadwick at first denied the allegations brought by the victim but eventually admitted to some of them, including writing a letter of apology to the victim for his crimes.
Prosecutors say he repeatedly had sexual contact with the minor in 2021 and 2022.
Chadwick was released on a $50,000 cash bond and awaits sentencing.
Cody man flees police during traffic stop
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man was charged June 7 with fleeing the police during a traffic stop after he exited his vehicle and ran to his nearby residence on Twin Creek Trail Avenue.
Marco T. Garcia, 22, was charged with speeding and a vehicle light violation in addition to interference with a peace officer.
He pleaded not guilty to all three charges during his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court on June 9.
According to the affidavit, Wyoming State Trooper Kraig McInally observed a Toyota 4Runner with no license plate light that was traveling 45 mph in a 35 mph zone. He conducted a traffic stop on Twin Creek Trail Avenue.
“Upon stopping, [Garcia] exited the vehicle, refused my commands to stay in the vehicle and attempted to walk away,” McInally wrote in the affidavit.
After telling Garcia he had been lawfully detained for a traffic stop, McInally brought him to the front of his patrol car, where he noticed Garcia was showing signs of impairment and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
While McInally attempted to conduct field sobriety tests, Garcia fled on foot to his nearby residence, the affidavit said.
“I chased after him, caught him before he could open the front door and placed him under arrest,” McInally wrote in the affidavit.
Garcia refused to conduct field sobriety tests and was taken to the Park County Detention Center.
During his arraignment, Garcia was given a $5,000 cash-only bond, and was ordered not to consume alcohol or illegal controlled substances, or be in places that sell alcohol, according to the bond conditions document.
He will face a jury trial in November.
