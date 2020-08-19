Pharmacists can give childhood shots, U.S. officials say
Pharmacists in all 50 states are now allowed to give childhood vaccinations under a new directive aimed at preventing future outbreaks of measles and other preventable diseases.
Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, took the step using emergency powers he has during the U.S. coronavirus epidemic, which was declared a public health emergency. The directive announced Wednesday will temporarily preempt restrictions in 22 states starting this fall.
The move is designed to help prevent vaccination rates from falling during the pandemic, Azar said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that orders for childhood vaccines from doctors’ offices plummeted in late March and early April as their offices closed or saw fewer patients, raising concerns that vaccination rates would fall.
But a survey of pediatricians in May suggested that most offices were open and able to give recommended shots, and more than half were able to take on new patients if needed. Another CDC report from late last month noted New York City saw a rebound in kids getting their shots. National 2020 numbers from the agency are not expected for another year.
“Especially as we approach the school season, it is critical that children have easy access to the pediatric vaccinations to enable them to get back to school as schools reopen,” Azar said.
The Trump administration has been pushing for schools and day care centers to reopen, as part of an effort to allow parents to return to work and help revive the economy.
Currently 28 states allow pharmacists to administer vaccinations to children, Azar said. In 22 states, laws limit such vaccinations, including three states that prohibit pharmacists from giving immunizations to any kids.
California staves off more power outages amid heat wave
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California staved off another round of rolling blackouts as a searing heat wave strained its electrical grid, but authorities warned of a continuing threat Wednesday.
Grid managers again called for voluntary energy conservation during afternoon and evening hours to try to avoid having to order utilities to cut power to selected areas, which happened twice last week but has been narrowly avoided since then.
After warning Tuesday that as many as 2 million homes and businesses might be subject to rotating blackouts of an hour or more, the California Independent System Operator nonprofit organization that oversees the state power grid canceled its emergency declaration Tuesday night.
“That’s a wrap. You did it, California consumers,” the system operator tweeted, adding: “Thank you for keeping the electricity flowing.”
At a cooling center in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised industries, businesses and residents for driving down energy usage but warned the state was still in the midst of a “critical 48-hour period.”
“We’re doing everything in our power to understand the root causes of this,” said Newsom, who has ordered an investigation into outages that occurred on Friday and Saturday.
Outages happened in some Los Angeles neighborhoods due to overloaded distribution equipment, the city Department of Water and Power said. About 6,600 of its 1.5 million customers remained without power around sunrise.
The extreme heat was being generated by a strong ridge of high pressure over the western U.S., which also produced an onslaught of thunderstorms and lightning that ignited many of the wildfires burning in California.
UConn evicts students after crowded dorm party
STORRS, Conn. — University of Connecticut officials have evicted several students from on-campus housing after a crowded dorm room party with no mask wearing or social distancing.
School officials notified the campus community of the investigations and disciplinary actions for violating campus coronavirus rules in a letter Tuesday night.
Students began returning to campus last Friday. All were tested for the virus and were supposed to limit their contact with others during their first 14 days back on campus.
Video of the party was posted on social media.
As of Tuesday, UConn has received coronavirus test results for 3,850 on-campus students. Five tested positive and are isolated. School officials say 25 students on campus were in medical quarantine due to potential contact with others who tested positive.
Court: Secret videos can't be used in Kraft massage case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts, barring the tapes' use at trial and dealing a potentially deadly blow to their prosecution.
The state 4th District Court of Appeal ruled Kraft's rights were violated under the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.
“The type of law enforcement surveillance utilized in these cases is extreme. While there will be situations which may warrant the use of the techniques at issue, the strict Fourth Amendment safeguards developed over the past few decades must be observed,” the judges ruled.
“To permit otherwise would yield unbridled discretion to agents of law enforcement and the government, the antithesis of the constitutional liberty of people to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures,” the court added.
Prosecutors will likely appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court, but if it stands the misdemeanor charges brought against Kraft and other customers would have to be dropped for lack of evidence.
Felony charges against the Orchids of Asia spa owners and employees might proceed as there is other evidence besides the tapes against them.
Kraft, 79, and others were charged in February 2019 in a multi-county investigation of massage parlors that included the secret installation of video cameras in the spas’ lobbies and rooms. Police say the recordings show Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts with women and paying them.
US intercepts Venezuela-bound aircraft loaded with firearms
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. customs officers intercepted a Venezuela-bound private jet in south Florida loaded with 82 firearms, including a sniper rifle, plus 63,000 rounds of ammunition, U.S. authorities said Tuesday.
Two Venezuelan pilots — Luis Alberto Patino and Gregori Mendez — were arrested Saturday and charged with smuggling bulk cash and goods from the U.S. and illegally possessing firearms as aliens, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. The plane and its cargo were seized, the statement said.
It was not clear why the weapons were purchased. But the arrest comes as tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela have escalated in recent months, including allegations that opponents of President Nicolás Maduro had been seeking the support of a former U.S. Green Beret to violently overthrow the socialist leader.
The Venezuelan-registered Lear jet listed as its destination the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the U.S. statement said.
But Jared Rine, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, said in an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint that one of the defendants said after being arrested that the aircraft's ultimate destination was Venezuela.
“From my training and experience, I know that pilots have filed flight plans to third party countries to avoid detection of their ultimate destinations to avoid scrutiny of law enforcement authorities,” Rine wrote.
Carnival Corp. hacked; guest and worker information accessed
MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. says it was the victim of a ransomware attack that likely got some personal information about the cruise company's guests and employees.
The attack was first detected Saturday. The attack accessed an encrypted portion of technology systems for one of the cruise line's brands and certain data files were downloaded, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Carnival operates Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and other lines, but the company didn't say in the filing which cruise line was affected.
The SEC filing also didn't say how many people's personal information may have been accessed, and spokesman Roger Frizzell said in an email that the company wasn't releasing any information other than what was in the securities filing.
Carnival says it has launched an investigation into the ransomware attack and notified law enforcement. The Miami-based company also has reinforced the security of its information systems, Carnival said.
Prosecutor seeks no bail for ex-CIA officer in spying case
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. prosecutors are asking that a former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI be held without bail on charges of spying for China.
Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, had his first court hearing Tuesday, appearing by phone from the Honolulu Federal Detention Center.
He was arrested last week after an undercover operation in which prosecutors say he accepted thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for espionage activities. He told a law enforcement officer who was posing as a Chinese intelligence officer that he wanted to see the “motherland” succeed and that he was eager to resume helping China after the coronavirus pandemic subsided, prosecutors said.
A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
A judge provisionally appointed a federal defender to represent Ma. “I don’t believe that he can afford counsel," said Assistant Federal Defender Craig Jerome, adding that he has yet to have an extensive financial conversation with his client.
An FBI affidavit accuses Ma, who worked for the CIA from 1982 to 1989, of revealing government secrets to at least five Chinese intelligence officers in a Hong Kong hotel room over a three-day period in March 2001. Those secrets included information about CIA sources and assets, international operations, secure communication practices practices and operational tradecraft.
Ma remained in touch with the Chinese intelligence officers after he joined the FBI as a contract linguist in 2004, at which point he used his work computer to copy images of documents related to missiles and weapon system technology research.
Investigators search for Oklahoma girls missing since 1999
PICHER, Okla. (AP) — Investigators began searching on Tuesday at a site in the former northeastern Oklahoma town of Picher for the remains of two teenage girls who disappeared in 1999.
Searchers began excavating a vacant lot for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, who were both 16 and haven’t been seen since Dec. 30. 1999, after Freeman’s parents were found murdered in their burned mobile home in Welch, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away.
The location in what is today a ghost town was provided by Ronnie Busick, 69, who pleaded guilty in July to accessory to murder charges in the case as part of a deal that requires him to provide information leading to the recovery of the remains of girls.
I believe he's trying, to what degree I don't know,” said Ottawa County district attorney investigator Gary Stansill regarding Busick's cooperation.
“We brought him out here to verify the location and ... it doesn't look anything like it did in 1999,” Stansill said.
The bodies of Freeman's parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, were found in the burned rubble of their mobile home about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa and the two girls were missing.
Bible was spending the night with Ashley Freeman and the two girls have never been found despite numerous searches.
Busick, 69, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested and charged in 2018 and investigators say two other suspects are now dead.
Rule allowing LNG rail shipments in US challenged in court
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A coalition of six environmental advocacy groups asked a federal judge on Tuesday to block a new Trump administration rule to allow rail shipments of liquefied natural gas, a new front in the movement of energy products backed by both the natural gas and rail freight industries.
The groups will argue in court that, among other things, the administration did not adequately study the new rule to ensure that the activity it is authorizing is safe for workers, communities and the environment, said Jordan Luebkemann, a lawyer for Earthjustice, which is representing the groups court.
The rule, they said, would allow shipments of the flammable and odorless liquid known as LNG by rail in tanker cars that are untested and that cannot withstand high-speed impacts.
“Under this new rule, it’s only a matter of time before we see an explosion in a major population center,” said Emily Jeffers, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.
The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration declined comment. The agency published the rule late last month in the Federal Register and it takes effect in the coming days.
The rule comes amid foundering prices for natural gas in the U.S., as court and regulatory battles over pipeline projects have slowed movement of the nation’s world-leading gas production to markets.
The country's natural gas boom has fueled massive growth in LNG exports, growing last year by more than 65 times the amount exported in 2015, according to federal figures.
The rule requires enhancements — including a thicker outer tank made of steel with a greater puncture resistance — to the approved tank car design that, for decades, has been approved for shipments of other flammable cryogenic materials, such as liquid ethylene and liquid ethane.
Previously, federal hazardous materials regulations allowed shipments of LNG by truck, but not by rail, except with a special permit.
South Dakota tallies 460,000 vehicles during Sturgis rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally drew more than 460,000 vehicles during the 10-day event, according to a count South Dakota transportation officials released Tuesday.
The count represents a decrease of nearly 8% from last year but showed that many were undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic. Sturgis officials said they expected fewer people to show up this year, estimating they would see between 250,000 and 300,000 people during the 10-day event.
Most people didn't take significant precautions against COVID-19 infections at this year’s rally. A few people wore masks and some said they were avoiding crowds, but many others packed close together at bars and rock shows.
The South Dakota Department of Health issued a warning on Tuesday that one person who spent several hours at a bar on Main Street in Sturgis has tested positive for COVID-19 and may have spread it to others.
With people traveling to the rally from all over the country, the mass gathering has raised concerns it could become an epicenter of infections that are hard to track, but spread quickly as rallygoers travel home.
The city releases an estimate of rally turnout after the event every year, based mostly on the weight of the trash generated. Last year, the estimate tracked closely with the number of vehicles counted: 499,654 vehicles entered Sturgis, and city officials estimated 490,000 people came to the rally.
Abbott proposes punishing Texas cities that 'defund' police
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday proposed punishing cities that cut police funding by freezing property tax revenue, the main funding source for local government services including schools, roads and law enforcement.
Other top Texas Republicans joined Abbott in announcing what they promised would be a priority during the 2021 legislative session. The announcement came days after the Austin City Council voted to slash its police budget over the next fiscal year as the U.S. continues reckoning with racial injustice in law enforcement.
Details of the proposal were thin, including what would constitute a city “defunding” its police department, and the legislation is far from a done deal.
The proposal by the state's top Republicans also comes less than three months before an Election Day that is expected to be the closest in decades in America’s biggest red state. President Donald Trump has zeroed in on a law and order message to boost his own reelection prospects, and on Monday called former Vice President Joe Biden a “puppet of left-wing extremists” who are out to “eliminate our police.”
Democrats need to win only nine seats in November to take control of the Texas House for the first time since 2002, a scenario that would all but extinguish Abbott’s proposal even before the Legislature returns in January. Abbott, Patrick and Bonnen blasted the announcement as an attempt shift attention away from the governor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic that on Monday surpassed 10,000 deaths in Texas.
“When crime is on the rise, the last thing we should do is defund law enforcement,” Abbott said during a press conference in Fort Worth, adding that he hopes Austin leaders will reverse their decision if his proposal becomes law. “We will ensure that these communities continue to be protected. "
In his own press conference, Austin Mayor Steve Adler countered that Abbot should focus on protecting Texans from COVID-19, and he held a moment of silence for the dead.
