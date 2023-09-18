Suspect charged with murder in shooting
DOUGLAS—The Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming State Crime Lab, is continuing the investigation into a shooting death which occurred inside the residence located at 8 Charles St. in Douglas. The deceased individual is 38-year-old Nicholas Michael Velazquez, a resident of Douglas.
Douglas resident Mark Coleman Helms has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and bond has been set at $500,000 cash. The investigation is ongoing but there is no danger to the community in relation to this case.
The following was released by the Converse County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon: More details will be posted when available.
On Sept. 13 at about 11:49 p.m., the Converse County Joint Justice Center Dispatch was notified a 38-year-old male had been shot. The incident occurred in a residence in Converse County, near Douglas. Douglas Police Department Officers responded to, and secured, the scene until Converse County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived. First responders were cleared to enter the home, but life saving measures were unsuccessful.
The incident remains under investigation by the Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory. Evidence indicates this is an isolated incident and there is no related danger to the community.
Rare bacterial infection reported in Laramie County; human case may be first ever in Wyoming
CHEYENNE—The Wyoming Department of Health announced on Friday that a rare, potentially serious bacterial infection has been identified in Laramie County: leptospirosis.
Often found in dogs, one case in Laramie County is believed to be the state’s first human case on record.
State Public Health Veterinarian Emily Curren wants people to be aware that this infection is incredibly rare in humans and should not be a huge cause for concern.
The person with the infection has occupational exposure to animals, according to the state department of health.
“We’re not really expecting this outbreak in dogs to result in human cases, we just wanted people to be aware that it’s happening,” she said.
The bacterial infection can lead to kidney damage, liver failure and even death in both pets and humans without appropriate treatment, according to the state department of health.
In the U.S., there are between 100 and 150 reported human cases annually, primarily occurring in subtropical climates like Puerto Rico or Hawaii, according to the CDC.
Leptospirosis is most commonly spread through direct contact with the urine of infected animals but can also be transmitted through contact with or ingestion of urine-contaminated water or food.
Wild animals, as well as cattle, horses and rodents, may also carry the bacteria.
Most often, the disease spreads between dogs from contact with animals from other environments. This can include contact with animals from other states, wildlife or exposure to livestock.
Curren doesn’t foresee this outbreak being an ongoing problem. She advises dog owners to appropriately care for their pet, wash their hands and consult their veterinarian if they’re concerned.
Civil Rights committee seeks testimony on housing discrimination
JACKSON—Both tenants and landlords will have a chance to air their experiences and perspectives related to housing discrimination and fair housing practices in Wyoming during two virtual forums Monday.
The Wyoming Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is organizing the two separate, web-based events.
“Housing is a critical issue across the state of Wyoming, and the Committee is looking forward to hearing from experts, officials, and those who have been impacted by discrimination,” Committee Chair James O’Brien said in a news release. “We want to gather all of the relevant information so that we can prepare recommendations that are bipartisan, balanced and thoughtful.”
The first forum will run from 1-1:45 p.m. and is meant for tenants and purchasers. The registration link is Zoomgov.com/j/1603845385 (meeting ID:160 384 5385). Individuals may also join by phone toll free by calling 1-833-435-1820.
The second forum, from 2:15-3 p.m., is directed at landlords and sellers. The second event uses the same registration link.
Tenants who fear their landlord might attend their forum may use an alias when they register. They will be asked to provide contact information, which will be necessary to join the Zoom. That contact information, however, will not be attached to their name if they use an alias, explained Kayla Fajota, the designated federal officer to the committee.
The committee also will accept written comments, which may be submitted until Oct. 18 to Liliana Schiller, at lschiller@usccr.gov.
The 1957 Civil Rights Act established the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, which is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the president and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. The Wyoming committee is one of 56 advisory committees that offer a broad perspective on civil rights concerns at state and local levels.
