Girl Scouts tweet, then delete post about Amy Coney Barrett
A tweet by the Girl Scouts congratulating new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett drew such outrage from Barrett’s critics that the youth organization swiftly deleted it – only to draw a new backlash from Barrett’s supporters.
The original tweet, posted Wednesday evening, said, “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789.”
The post featured an image of Barrett, who was confirmed Monday and sworn in at the court on Tuesday; along with currently serving justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor; former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor; and Barrett’s predecessor, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The post was quickly attacked by critics who view Barrett, a conservative, as a potential threat to civil liberties and women’s rights.
“What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a woman who is the antithesis of justice?” tweeted U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.
Actor Amber Tamblyn tweeted that the Girl Scouts’ post is “really disappointing and won’t age well when access to safe abortion and the healthcare needs of millions of women and girls is gutted in this country because of Barrett’s addition to the court.”
Actor Zach Braff was among numerous people who tweeted about seeking alternatives to Girl Scout cookies due to disenchantment with the Barrett posting.
“(asterisk)Googles ‘How do you make your own thin mints,’” Braff tweeted.
As the online criticism mounted, the Girl Scouts deleted their original tweet and posted a new statement.
“Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post.... Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.”
Road, logging restrictions to end in largest national forest
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The federal government announced plans Wednesday to lift restrictions on logging and building roads in a pristine rainforest in Alaska that provides habitat for wolves, bears and salmon. Conservation groups vowed to fight the decision.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it has decided to exempt the Tongass National Forest, the country's largest national forest, from the so-called roadless rule, protections that ban road construction and timber harvests with limited exceptions. It applies to nearly one-quarter of all U.S. Forest Service lands.
The rule, dating to 2001, has long been a focus of litigation.
Alaska in 2018, under then-Gov. Bill Walker, asked the federal government to consider the exemption, a decision supported by current Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Members of Alaska’s congressional delegation also have pushed for the exemption.
About 9.4 million of Tongass' 16.7 million acres are considered roadless areas, according to the Forest Service, which falls under the USDA. That number differs slightly from the 9.2 million acres the agency cited in its draft environmental review last fall. The majority of Tongass is in a natural condition, and the forest is one of the largest, relatively intact temperate rainforests in the world, the agency said.
Many of the roadless areas are wildlife habitats, ecosystems and natural areas like old-growth temperate rainforests, ice fields and glaciers, and islands facing the open Pacific Ocean “that exist nowhere else in the National Forest system,” according to the Forest Service.
The USDA, in a notice released Wednesday, said it concluded that a policy change for Tongass “can be made without major adverse impacts to the recreation, tourism, and fishing industries, while providing benefits to the timber and mining industries, increasing opportunities for community infrastructure, and eliminating unnecessary regulations.”
In a separate statement, the USDA said the exemption itself doesn't authorize any specific work and that proposed projects still must comply with the forest's management plan and are subject to federal environmental review.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, said on social media that a full exemption from the roadless rule is about access “to recreation, renewable energy and more while ensuring good stewardship of our lands and waters.”
Khloe Kardashian confirms she had coronavirus in video
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Khloe Kardashian says she had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The reality star confirmed her previous diagnosis in a Wednesday sneak peek clip of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The bedridden Kardashian spoke in the video with a hoarse voice.
“Just found out that I do have corona,” she said in the teaser of the episode, which was filmed months ago. A teaser in September showed Kardashian being tested for the virus.
“I have been in my room,” she continued. “It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”
Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.
The video clip was released a day after her sister, Kim Kardashian West, drew hefty criticism for celebrating her lavish 40th birthday vacation with a large group on a private island during the pandemic. She posted a few group photos on social media of herself with family and friends, who were all unmasked.
Kardashian West said in the post that “after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island."
Florida man uses hurricane debris, builds giant pirate ship
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (AP) — When Hurricane Sally knocked down his fence and hurled debris across the Florida Panhandle, John Rebolledo didn't just clean up his yard and call it a day. Instead, he gathered up the hurricane's forgotten treasures and spent a month turning it into a life-sized pirate ship.
Now there's a 17-foot-long (5-meter-long), 10-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) pirate ship in his driveway, complete with a red treasure chest, two skeletons and a skiff boat just in time for Halloween. Rebolledo built the boat using mostly wood fencing that had fallen down, saying the more weathered and beat-up, the better.
It's been a boost for the entire neighborhood, even prompting one neighbor to dress up as Captain Jack Sparrow from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and pose for pictures with local kids.
Rebolledo said the ship started out much smaller, something that could fit in the back of the car, but it grew as he continued to work on it. As Hurricane Zeta approached Wednesday, he said he was moving it into the family's garage for safety but planned to put it back out on full display for his three kids and the rest of the neighborhood to enjoy.
The storm made landfall around Terrebone Bay near Cocodrie, Louisiana, Wednesday evening.
“Everyone’s had a rough year and kids maybe aren’t as cheerful these days because they’re not being as interactive,” Rebolledo told the Pensacola News Journal. “So I don’t know if Halloween will be the same, but there’s this, and if it can crack some smiles and turn some attention away from some of the drama this year, maybe that’s a good thing.”
Florida, butt of election jokes, believes system is ready
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Even if the presidential election hinges on a Florida recount like 20 years ago, hanging chads and butterfly ballots won't be around to trip up voters and officials — changes to ballots, equipment and laws have made the Bush-Gore circus a relic never to be revisited, state elections officials believe.
Though there are other scenarios that make elections officials nervous, the computer punch-card ballots that fueled 2000's chaos are buried in history's landfill. Casting valid ballots and processing them is now easier, even before Election Day, and the Legislature has enacted clearer laws governing recounts.
The Associated Press spoke with most of Florida's 67 county elections supervisors or top aides in recent weeks along with voting rights groups, and they expect the system to run smoothly in the nation's largest swing state, even with the pandemic. And if the winner's victory margin is razor thin, recounts in 2018 for governor and U.S. Senate, while not perfect, showed the system works even when candidates, elected officials and their supporters apply pressure.
“That was redemption for the state, not only for how we were able to count the votes in the live election but again during a recount,” said Christina White, Miami-Dade County's supervisor.
Attorney Barry Richard, part of former President George W. Bush’s Florida legal team 20 years ago, agreed that another Florida meltdown is unlikely, saying “we’ve had four presidential elections since 2000 with no problems” beyond small, localized hiccups that “get blown out of proportion.”
Still, there are some worst-case scenarios that haunt some Florida supervisors. Last-minute lawsuits that change rules. President Donald Trump prematurely claiming victory, creating unfounded fraud accusations by his supporters if the state flips to his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. Militias congregating outside polling places, intimidating voters. Key computer systems crashing by accident or hacking.
The most-likely fear elections supervisors have is that campaigns and the public will expect a winner declared on election night and anything less will signal a breakdown. Not true, they say — under state law, counties have 3.5 days to finish the unofficial count.
"Our focus is on getting this right, not getting done as fast as possible to satisfy all the voices out there clamoring for instantaneous results," Leon County supervisor Mark Earley said. “You can't have perfection instantaneously.”
As always, Florida’s 29 electoral votes are key to the national outcome and Trump will face daunting reelection odds if he doesn't capture them — again putting the president's adopted home state into the spotlight.
Millions of mail ballots not yet returned in key states
ATLANTA (AP) — Just days before the presidential election, millions of mail ballots have yet to be returned in key battleground states, and election officials warn that time is running out for voters who want to avoid a polling place on Election Day.
At least 35 million mail ballots had been returned or accepted as of early Wednesday, according to data collected by The Associated Press. That surpasses the 33.3 million total mail ballots returned during the 2016 election, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.
Yet an estimated 1.9 million ballots were still outstanding in Florida, along with 962,000 in Nevada, 850,000 in Michigan and 1 million in Pennsylvania. In most states, the deadline for ballots to be received is Election Day.
“Don’t wait until Election Day,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf implored voters this week. “Hand-delivering your own ballot now will give you the peace of mind that your vote will be counted, and your voice will be heard in this historic election.”
Combined with early, in-person voting, at least 71.5 million votes have already been cast, more than the total number of advance votes four years ago.
Many states made it easier to request a mail ballot this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about crowded polling places on Election Day.
One challenge has been ensuring that voters who are not used to voting absentee return their ballots in time to be counted. Compounding concerns are mail delivery delays that have persisted across the country. Delivery data from the U.S. Postal Service does not offer much assurance that these ballots will reach their destinations if they have not already been mailed.
Throughout the fall, as ballots moved through the postal system, the agency has consistently missed its goal to have more than 95% of first-class mail delivered within five days. In the week that ended Oct. 16, the most recently available weekly figures, the Postal Service reported a national on-time delivery rate of 85.5%. Postal districts in many presidential battleground states failed to reach even that mark.
Lawsuit planned over hunting, fishing at US wildlife refuges
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Trump administration is violating the Endangered Species Act by expanding hunting and fishing by 3,600 square miles (9,300 square kilometers) on the national wildlife refuge system and national fish hatchery system, an environmental group says.
The Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday filed a notice of its intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the nation’s 550 national wildlife refuges. The formal notice is a precursor to a lawsuit, giving the agency 60 days to respond.
Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt announced the expansion in August, saying it increases public hunting to 430 refuges and those open to fishing to 360.
“We're going to court to ensure that our nation's wildlife refuges can actually provide refuges for wildlife," said Collette Adkins, the center's carnivore conservation director. ”We've never before seen such a massive expansion of bad hunting practices on these public lands."
The U.S. Department of Justice defends government entities in lawsuits. Danielle Nichols, a spokeswoman, said the agency had no comment.
President Theodore Roosevelt founded the National Wildlife Refuge system in 1903, signing an executive order to establish the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida to protect several types of birds from ornamental plume hunters.
The expansion of hunting and fishing on the refuges this year followed a similar move in 2019 when the Trump administration expanded hunting and fishing on 2,200 square miles (5,700 square kilometers) of refuges in 37 states, much of which is considered critical habitat for waterfowl and other birds to rest and refuel during their migration.
Conservation groups have expressed concern that state and federal officials don’t appear to have a monitoring system to see what effect the changes might have.
Clint Eastwood to direct ‘Cry Macho’ in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Warner Bros. has announced production of a new Clint Eastwood film is set to take place in New Mexico.
The 90-year-old Oscar winner will direct and star in the film “Cry Macho,” the Albuquerque Journal reported. No other cast member has been announced.
Production is scheduled from Nov. 4 through Dec. 16 in the Albuquerque area, according to the casting agency. The film is based on the book of the same name by Richard Nash.
Eastwood will play a one-time rodeo star and horse breeder in 1978 who takes a job from a former boss to bring the man’s young son home. The film follows their journey from rural Mexico on their way back to Texas.
Eastwood was last in New Mexico in 2018 with the production of “The Mule.” The Motion Picture Association of America said the production filmed for six days in the Las Cruces area, spending about $1.3 million locally.
Extras casting is currently underway for the project.
Judge allows John Hinckley to publicly display his artwork
The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan can now publicly display his writings, artwork and music, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
John Hinckley has long considered himself to be a musician and an artist. He paints and plays the guitar and has been involved in both pursuits as part of his therapy.
Hinckley has anonymously displayed his artwork. But he can now do so under his own name, according to an order from U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman.
Hinckley, who shot and wounded Reagan in 1981, must inform his treatment team of his plans to display his works. And his doctors will help him process any feedback he receives while documenting those discussions.
“If clinically indicated, they may terminate Mr. Hinckley's ability to publicly display his creative works,” Friedman wrote.
Hinckley was 25 when he shot Reagan in March 1981. The shooting also paralyzed press secretary James Brady and injured two others. Hinckley was suffering from acute psychosis and was obsessed with the actress Jodie Foster.
When jurors found him not guilty by reason of insanity, they said he needed treatment, not a lifetime in confinement. He spent decades living at a psychiatric hospital before gradually spending more and more time with his mother in Williamsburg, Virginia. He moved in with her permanently in 2016.
Wednesday's order was agreed upon by Hinckley's lawyer and federal prosecutors after a new risk assessment of Hinckley's mental health was recently completed.
Barry Levine, who represents Hinckley, said at a September court hearing that Hinckley should eventually be granted unconditional release. Levine said that doctors have found that Hinckley “has sufficiently recovered his sanity and will not, in the reasonable future, be a danger to himself or others.”
NTSB investigating crash that killed school bus driver, girl
DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — Federal and state authorities on Wednesday investigated a crash between a school bus carrying 24 children and a utility vehicle that killed the bus driver and a 7-year-old girl in eastern Tennessee.
Eight other children were injured when the utility vehicle and the bus collided on state Highway 58 in Meigs County on Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a preliminary report.
The Service Electric utility vehicle was traveling northbound when the driver, Terry Trammell, went off the side of the road, overcorrected, and lost control, sending his vehicle into the opposite lane and into the bus, the report said.
The bus driver, Lisa Dillard, 53, was killed, the highway patrol said. Dillard, of Birchwood, was wearing her seat belt.
Trammell, 56, of Grandview, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He also was wearing his seat belt, the report said.
The girl who was killed was not immediately identified by the highway patrol. No charges have been filed.
“Our school community lost a wonderful, dedicated employee and most importantly a friend to our schools and children,” Meigs County Director of Schools Clint Baker said at a news conference Wednesday. “We also lost a beautiful 7-year-old, little 7-year-old girl.”
The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into the crash.
