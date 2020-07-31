Inquiry eyes claim that police bent badges to mark killings
VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — The police chief of a San Francisco Bay Area city under scrutiny after several fatal police shootings said he is opening an inquiry into allegations that officers bent their badges to mark on-duty killings.
Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams told the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday that he would not tolerate such a “despicable" act if the claims are true.
“It would be considered vandalism of department property,” Williams said. “And if you’re doing that in celebration of a killing or shooting, then it’s completely disturbing."
The inquiry could lead to an independent investigation.
John Whitney, a former Vallejo police captain, previously accused the department of firing him in August for flagging misconduct that included concerns that some officers bent their badges in a ritual to mark fatal shootings.
Whitney's claims about his firing were first reported by the news site Open Vallejo.
Williams, who was appointed chief in November, said he had never noticed a bent badge on his force, and has not spoken about the allegations to any of the accused officers.
Family members of people who have been killed by Vallejo police expressed anger about the allegations and said they were not surprised by the claims.
“It kind of backs up what everybody has been saying or hearing,” said Marc McCoy, the older brother of Willie McCoy, a 21-year-old man who was shot to death by Vallejo officers in 2019 after he fell asleep with a gun in his lap in his car in a Taco Bell drive-through.
Rep. Greg Pence criticized for racist items sold at his mall
EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at a sprawling antiques mall he co-owns — and the issue has taken on particular significance as the Republican defends his congressional seat in Indiana amid a national reckoning on race.
The Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh, Indiana, has more than 4 million items for sale by the merchants who rent booths from Pence, the vice president's older brother, and his wife — including porcelain dinner sets and vintage clothing, Civil War relics, first edition classic rock records and thousands of old baseball cards.
But sprinkled throughout the mall's 72,000 square feet (6,700 square meters) are also dozens of objects that trade in Jim Crow-era caricatures and stereotypes, like a coin bank featuring an exaggerated, straw-hatted Black figure biting down on a watermelon or “Mammy” biscuit jars depicting smiling Black enslaved women. Some are hard to find, while others are clearly on display.
Jeannine Lee Lake, Pence's Democratic challenger, drew attention to the objects recently on social media, but customers say they have complained to management at the mall about the items as far back as 2008.
Pence did not reply to multiple questions and requests for comment about the items, of which The Associated Press identified more than three dozen during visits on July 21 and 23. Through a spokesperson, Pence distanced himself, telling The Star Press last week that he “is not engaged in the active management” of the mall.
Lake, who is one of three Black candidates for federal office in Indiana this fall, said the issue was brought to her attention by a woman who used to live near the mall who sent photos of “awful objects degrading and dehumanizing Black people” for sale. Lake visited the store in June and said she saw “rows and rows” of items, “mocking Black skin, displaying protruding lips and having bugged out eyes.”
“It made me want to cry,” Lake said.
Father drowns trying to save 2 children in Lake Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A 44-year-old Indiana man has drowned in Lake Michigan while trying to save his two children, authorities said.
Four people were seen struggling in the lake about 8 p.m. Thursday at Lions Park Beach in southwestern Michigan's St. Joseph, police said in a release.
The man’s children, ages 17 and 12, were swept away. They were rescued by a St. Joseph reserve officer. Their father was pulled from the water, but later was pronounced dead at a hospital.
He was from Lakeville, Indiana, south of South Bend. His name wasn't immediately released.
A man on a surfboard was able to rescue the other two people.
1st dog that tested positive for COVID-19 dies in New York
NEW YORK (AP) — A German shepherd in New York that had the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a dog in the U.S. has died.
Robert and Allison Mahoney of Staten Island told National Geographic that their 7-year-old shepherd, Buddy, developed breathing problems in mid-April after Robert had been sick with the coronavirus for several weeks. A veterinarian tested Buddy in May and found him positive for the virus.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported in June that a German shepherd in New York state was the first dog in the country to test positive for COVID-19, but did not identify the owners.
Buddy's health declined steadily after he developed breathing problems and thick nasal mucus in April. He was euthanized on July 11 after he started vomiting clotted blood, the Mahoneys told National Geographic.
It’s unknown if the coronavirus played a role in his death. Blood tests indicated Buddy likely had lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system, veterinarians told the family.
A spokesman for the New York City Department of Health said arrangements were made to take the dog's body for a necropsy but when the instructions were shared with the veterinarian, the body had already been cremated.
A USDA database of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in animals in the United States includes 12 dogs, 10 cats, a tiger and a lion. The agency says there is currently no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the coronavirus but it appears the virus can spread from people to animals in some situations.
Lawsuit: Trump still blocks Twitter critics after court loss
NEW YORK (AP) — An organization that successfully proved President Donald Trump violated the law when he blocked Twitter critics sued him anew on Friday, saying he continues to reject some accounts two years after losing in court.
The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University sued Trump a second time in Manhattan federal court over use of his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, saying the president and his staff continue to block some accounts.
Some individuals identified in a lawsuit filed in 2017, along with dozens of others who were blocked on the basis of viewpoint, have been unblocked, the lawsuit said.
But lawyers say the White House has refused to unblock those who can't identify which tweet led them to be blocked and others who were blocked before Trump was sworn in more than three years ago.
“It shouldn’t take another lawsuit to get the president to respect the rule of law and to stop blocking people simply because he doesn’t like what they’re posting,” said Katie Fallow, senior staff attorney at the Knight Institute, in a release.
The lawsuit identified as plaintiffs five individuals who remain blocked, including a digital specialist with the American Federation of Teachers, a freelance writer and researcher, a former teacher, an actor and Donald Moynihan, a professor of public policy at Georgetown University.
Amazon closer to launching satellites, upping internet reach
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon.com is one step closer to space.
The company received government approval to put more than 3,200 satellites into orbit with the goal of beaming internet service to earth.
Amazon said the satellites could provide internet to parts of the world that don't have it. It could also become a new business for Amazon, selling internet service to people or companies.
“We have heard so many stories lately about people who are unable to do their job or complete schoolwork because they don’t have reliable internet at home,” said Amazon executive Dave Limp, in a written statement.
Amazon said it will spend $10 billion on the initiative, called Project Kuiper. It's opening a research facility in Redmond, Washington, where the satellites will be designed and tested.
That would be about twice the profit that the Seattle company made in its most recent three-month financial reporting period.
Other companies have already put satellites into orbit, including SpaceX, the rocket company owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. SpaceX received government approval for the project in 2018.
Space is a major focus of Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man. He privately owns a space exploration company and has spoken of, at some point in the distant future, the potential of relocating manufacturing and other heavy industries to space, keeping the resulting emissions out of the earth's atmosphere.
Amazon didn't say when it expects to have Project Kuiper operating, but the Federal Communications Commission, which approved the initiative on Thursday, said half of its satellites must be in orbit by July 2026.
RI issues tax refunds signed by Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, rather than the state treasurer and controller.
The Rhode Island Division of Taxation uses the signatures on test files, which were mistakenly printed on the real checks and sent out on Monday, a spokesperson told WPRI-TV.
“No other signature lines were printed besides the two,” said Jade Borgeson, chief of staff for the Rhode Island Department of Revenue, which includes the taxation division. Mickey Mouse is the cartoon character that was animator and producer Walt Disney's first big hit.
The checks were tax refunds for corporate, sales and tax credits mostly to businesses, WJAR-TV reported.
The tax division has voided the checks and will issue new checks signed by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and State Controller Peter Keenan within one week, Borgeson said.
60 years in prison for fatal bat beating in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally beating a retired teacher with a baseball bat was sentenced in Pennington County Thursday to 60 years in prison.
Thirty-one-year-old Andrew Eastman earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a deal with prosecutors.
Eastman was a work release prisoner when he walked away from his job at the Rapid City landfill, stole a truck, went to the home of 64-year-old Larry Mintzlaff and beat him to death with a baseball bat in June 2017, KOTA-TV reported.
Eastman said he had been drinking and went to Mintzlaff’s house to get a ride and doesn’t remember how the killing happened.
Eastman was originally charged with murder and could have been sentenced to death if convicted of that charge.
Investigators zeroed in on Eastman as a suspect after finding a letter he wrote to Mintzlaff in his home. They tracked him to New Mexico by tracing Mintzlaff’s stolen cell phone and credit cards.
A fugitive task force arrested him after finding him driving Minztlaff’s stolen blue Ford Focus in Albuquerque. Police later found a baseball bat and clothing covered in blood in the car.
Trump says he'll help with funeral costs for slain soldier
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump met Thursday with the family of a soldier who investigators say was slain on the Texas Army base where she was stationed, saying it is a “terrible story” and that he would help with funeral expenses.
The family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, whose remains were found July 2 following her disappearance in April from Fort Hood, rallied with several dozen supporters before the meeting with Trump, calling for justice in the case and for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment.
“It’s an incredible story. It’s a terrible story," Trump said to the family in the Oval Office. "So we’re going to look into it very powerfully. We already have started, as you know, and we’ll get to the bottom of it. Maybe things can come out that will help other people in a situation like Vanessa. We’ll be in touch with you constantly.”
Guillen's family has said she was sexually harassed by the fellow solider suspected of killing her, but the Army has said there is no evidence supporting the claim. The Army has said she may have experienced harassment by others at the base that was not sexual in nature. Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy on July 10 ordered a review of the command climate at Fort Hood.
“The truth will come out whether they like it or not,” said Lupe Guillen, the younger sister of Vanessa Guillen, said ahead of the meeting with the president.
She said relatives were disappointed to not have heard from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott regarding her sister's case and were ready to take their story straight to the White House.
