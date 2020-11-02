Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power ahead of Tuesday's election.
Storm damage caused polling places to be moved in Louisiana, and power companies and election officials scrambled to restore power, or make sure generators were available, at polling places in Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. Election officials expressed confidence that the sites would be operational Tuesday.
Thousands of voters in southwest Louisiana will be casting ballots in different locations Tuesday because Hurricane Laura wrecked their traditional polling sites in late August, and they have not yet been repaired. Across the state in the New Orleans area and in other southeastern parishes, several dozen voting locations will be running on generator power because outages caused by Hurricane Zeta last week have not been fixed.
“No polling location will be without power on Election Day,” Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the state's chief elections officer, said in a statement.
By far, the greater disruption in Louisiana was caused by Laura in southwestern Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, where Ardoin’s office provided charts showing locations for 95 polling precincts have shifted because of the destruction of the Category 4 storm.
In rural Cameron Parish, most voters will be casting ballots at either a local fire station or a neighborhood market. Calcasieu Parish has created several consolidated voting sites, with most voters in Lake Charles casting their ballots at two mega-polling locations, the Burton Coliseum entertainment arena or the Lake Charles Civic Center. Elections officials have cautioned that the megasites may require longer waits for voters than usual.
Montana nears record number of votes being cast
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana is fewer than 5,000 votes short of a record number of votes being cast in this year’s general election, in part because of close races that could change the political direction of the state and the country.
Most people are voting by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ten counties chose to hold in-person voting on Election Day along with absentee voting. Forty-six counties mailed ballots to all registered voters, but also allowed early in-person voting and will have have sites to drop off ballots. The 46 counties will not open their regular polling sites for in-person voting on Tuesday.
Through Sunday evening, just over 512,204 absentee ballots had been received by county election offices, which is about 4,700 fewer than the 516,901 votes counted in the 2016 general election.
Republicans are trying to regain the governor’s post for the first time in 16 years as Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte challenges Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney.
The race between Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and his Democratic challenger, Gov. Steve Bullock, could help shape the majority in the U.S. Senate.
Republican State Auditor Matt Rosendale and former Democratic state lawmaker Kathleen Williams are vying for Gianforte's U.S. House seat in another race that is expected to be close.
Voter turnout nationally is also high because of key races, including between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Montanans have not favored a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992, when Bill Clinton received nearly 38% of the vote, George H.W. Bush received 35% and Ross Perot pulled in 26% of the votes cast. A Democratic candidate hasn't received a majority of the vote in Montana since Lyndon B. Johnson received 59% in 1964. It was Johnson who led the country through John F. Kennedy's assassination a year earlier.
Crushed by the virus, 2 mall operators file for bankruptcy
NEW YORK (AP) — Two mall operators filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic that has forced their tenants to permanently close stores or not pay rent.
Both companies, CBL and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, said their malls will remain open as they go through the bankruptcy process.
Even before the virus, malls have struggled to attract shoppers who are increasingly shopping online or elsewhere. But the pandemic forced many of them to temporarily close for months. Mall tenants, which operators rely on for rent payments, are also stressed. Some are going bankrupt and closing stores, such as department store chain J.C. Penney.
The two bankruptcies come just before the crucial holiday shopping season. With reported coronavirus cases rising, malls will need to limit crowds during what is traditionally their busiest times of the year. At the same time, big retailers that didn't have to close during the pandemic, such as Amazon, Target and Walmart, are benefiting as they push people to shop online.
CBL, which operates 107 malls, said more than 30 of its tenants have filed for bankruptcy protection this year and are shutting stores, including woman's clothing retailer Ascena, which has 100 Ann Taylor, LOFT and other stores in CBL malls. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, CBL operates malls across the U.S., including EastGate Mall in Cincinnati and West County Center in St. Louis.
PREIT, based in Philadelphia, has more than 20 properties, including Cherry Hill Mall in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Viewmont Mall in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Navajo energy company to acquire shares in coal power plant
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation would expand its investment in coal-fired electricity generation as part of a plan announced Monday to acquire more shares in one of the Southwest’s last remaining coal power plants.
The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. has negotiated an agreement in which Public Service Co. of New Mexico would divest from the Four Corners Power Plant in 2024 with the tribal company taking over PNM’s 13% share. The agreement would call for the utility to pay to $75 million to the tribal company for breaking current coal contract obligations at Four Corners.
If approved by state regulators, the transaction would preserve jobs at the plant and the adjacent tribally owned mine for at least a few more years as the tribe and the Four Corners region — spanning parts of New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado — adjusts to a changing energy economy and mandates for more renewable energy.
Many of the workers at the mine and the power plant are Navajo.
The deal also would allow the New Mexico utility a faster exit from coal. PNM already has regulatory approval to exit the neighboring coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in 2022. The workforce there also includes many tribal members.
PNM said in a statement issued early Monday that it plans to file with New Mexico regulators early next year its proposal for abandonment and securitization of the unrecovered investment in the Four Corners plant.
PNM has predicted its customers could collectively save about $100 million on their bills with the utility’s exit from Four Corners seven years earlier than planned. However, customers would still pick up the costs of pending liabilities after 2031, plus the cost of replacing Four Corners electricity with other resources.
Judge dismisses defamation claim by Dakota Access protester
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit by a New York City woman who was severely injured in an explosion while protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota four years ago.
In a 54-page ruling issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor dismissed claims of defamation against law enforcement officials who made public statements blaming the woman for her own injury.
Sophia Wilansky, who was 21 at the time, suffered an arm injury in a violent November 2016 clash between protesters and police during the unsuccessful months-long protest in southern North Dakota against the pipeline.
Protesters allege the blast was caused by a concussion grenade thrown by officers, but law enforcement said it was caused by a propane canister that protesters rigged to explode.
Wilansky’s lawsuit filed two years ago also seeks millions of dollars for alleged excessive force, assault, negligence and emotional distress. Those parts of the lawsuit are still pending.
Traynor, who is based in Bismarck, sided with government attorneys who argued statements about news events released to the public by law officers as part of their official duties are entitled to immunity.
Report: South Dakota official distracted before fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was distracted before he drove onto a highway shoulder where he struck and killed a pedestrian in September, state Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price said Monday.
Price said 55-year-old Joseph Boever was walking on the side of the road and displaying some type of light on the night of Sept. 12 when Ravnsborg's 2011 Ford Taurus hit him. Price did not describe what led Ravnsborg to become distracted.
Ravnsborg called 911 that night and told a dispatcher that he hit “something” and that “it was in the middle of the road.” When the dispatcher asked if it could have been a deer, Ravnsborg initially said, “I have no idea” before adding, “It could be.”
Boever’s relatives believe he was walking toward his truck that had crashed earlier that evening.
Ravnsborg initially told a county sheriff dispatched to the crash site on U.S. Highway 14 near Highmore in central South Dakota that he thought he struck a deer. He said he returned to the scene the next morning and discovered he had struck a man.
Ravnsborg spokesman Mike Deaver did not immediately return a phone message Monday left by The Associated Press.
Whether Ravnsborg can be charged for distracted driving depends on what caused him to leave the roadway, Price said. A new state law that went into effect July 1 made texting and driving a primary offense that carries a $122.50 fine.
Hyde County State's Attorney Emily Sovell, who is handling the case, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.
Boever’s cousin Nick Nemec said he was not surprised to hear that Ravnsborg was distracted and drove onto the shoulder of the road. Nemec said he visited the crash site numerous times and “you don’t have to be a rocket scientist” to figure out what happened.
Utah Halloween party shut down; organizers may face charges
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Thousands of people attended a Halloween party in Utah, days after organizers claimed the event was canceled, authorities said.
Utah County Sgt. Spencer Cannon said deputies learned about the large party Saturday near Utah Lake around 10 p.m. when a woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after crowd surfing, falling and being knocked unconscious.
“Crowd tossing would probably be a better way to describe it. And the tossing side hadn’t communicated well with the receiving side and she ended up landing on her head and received a pretty serious laceration and was unconscious for at least a period of time,” he said.
FOX 13 reported the woman is out of the hospital and is doing OK.
The party was shut down shortly after because the event organizers did not have a permit to host a large-scale event, Cannon said, adding that no one was arrested but that the organizers could face criminal charges.
Cellphone videos of the event posted on social media tagged The Tribe Utah and Utah Tonight and showed thousands of people close together without masks, the Deseret News reported.
Cannon said about a dozen organizers through The Tribe Utah are allegedly responsible for the event.
Event volunteer Karson Jensen told FOX 13 that The Tribe Utah was not the host of the event, but instead the event was organized by several individuals who volunteered their time.
The Utah Tonight Instagram page told FOX 13 that they had nothing to do with the gathering and it was organized by a bunch of individuals.
The party took place a week after Utah Tonight announced it was canceling an event called “The Protest on Halloween” that both Utah Tonight and The Tribe Utah previously advertised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.