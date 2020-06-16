Train cars catch fire and explode after Wyoming derailment
ROCK SPRINGS (AP) — A train operated by Union Pacific Railroad derailed in Wyoming, causing several rail cars to catch on fire and explode.
The company and first responders said smoke and flames shot about 100 feet into the air moments after the accident Saturday, The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday.
The mixed freight train was hauling 116 rail cars of alcohol and other materials when it derailed 4 miles east of Rock Springs around 3 p.m.
“When we first arrived on the scene, we saw huge, thick black smoke,” Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Fire Chief Scott Kitchner said.
Emergency crews with more than 60 people extinguished the fire by 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Kitchner said two deputies suffered second-degree burns during an explosion and were treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and then released, The Rocket-Miner reported.
About 30 rail cars derailed and 10 were involved in the fire, Kitchner said.
The black smoke was the result of plastics-type material burning on some of the cars, Kitchner said.
Several state and local agencies responded to the scene to assist, Kitchner said.
An accident investigation team from the U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating the accident, Kitchner said.
Enzi proposes park fee hike to pay for improvements
CODY (WNE) — Cody residents may end up paying more to visit Yellowstone National Park. Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) has proposed an amendment to the Great American Outdoors Act that will increase the fees for weekly passes to the national parks by $5 and yearly passes by $20.
If passed, the bill in its current form will provide the national parks with $6.65 billion and other federal lands with $2.85 billion total over the next five years to make much-needed infrastructure repairs.
As of press time the amendment was being considered.
The National Park Service said that it needed nearly $12 billion in 2018 to get caught up with repairs across all its parks, which include such facilities as buildings, campgrounds and water systems.
Enzi called the Great American Outdoors Act a “one-time fix” that is “neither responsible nor permanent.” The Congressional Budget Office said the current bill would add more than $17 billion to the national debt.
The bill pays for the repairs by taking 50% of the revenues generated by energy development on federal lands for five years, totaling a maximum of $9.5 billion, $2.5 billion short of the amount the NPS alone needs, and that funding would have to be reauthorized to continue after 2025.
Enzi’s proposed amendment provides a permanent funding solution for maintaining the national parks and would reduce the increase to the national debt.
His amendment increases the visa fees for foreign visitors by $16-$25, to be used for public lands.
The amendment also raises the prices for passes to the parks domestically by $5 for individual park passes–both week-long and year-long passes – and $20 for the wider-ranging America the Beautiful passes.
Arapaho tribe distributes COVID relief funds to members
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Northern Arapaho Tribe has received more than $19 million to mitigate the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a June 5 address from Northern Arapaho Business Council chairman Lee Spoonhunter.
More than one-quarter of the money - $5.275 million - will be allocated to individual tribal members, Spoonhunter said.
"These dollars are available to assist enrolled tribal members with housing, utility costs (and) food," he said. "It will be distributed in the amount of $500 per enrolled tribal member around July 1."
Tribal elders will receive $1 million of the funding for "necessary infrastructure and safety improvements" at the Ethete and Black Coal senior centers, and for additional food delivery vans and meals, Spoonhunter said.
Tribal students will receive $1 million in funding to address technical needs they may encounter as they continue learning remotely during the pandemic, he said, and $1.5 million will be used to construct a small meat processing plant to "employ tribal members and help ensure a reliable beef supply for the community."
Tribal facilities, including Blue Sky Hall in Ethete and Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe, will get a total of $4.5 million in public health-related infrastructure improvements including water, sewer and heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Spoonhunter said; Wind River Family and Community Healthcare in Arapahoe also will receive money - $1 million - to assist in mitigating the spread of coronavirus, "including through the acquisition of a facility to isolate and treat patients.”
Grand Teton reopens Teton County visitor centers
JACKSON (WNE) — Nearly a month after Grand Teton National Park reopened its gates to the public, three park visitor centers will unlock their doors Tuesday for the first time this year.
On Monday, park officials announced the Tuesday openings of the Moose-area Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, the Colter Bay Visitor Center on Jackson Lake, and the ranger station and “welcome center” at Jenny Lake. There will be no cap on numbers of people admitted into the buildings at any one time, but park spokeswoman Denise Germann said that the centers’ operations will be different and that she’s telling people “to come with their patience.”
“We are using stanchions within the visitor centers,” Germann told the Jackson Hole Daily. “There may be a line of people waiting to talk to someone. We’re not limiting the people, we’re just organizing and structuring the people in a way that’s both safe for visitors and employees.”
Grand Teton’s three visitor centers are the first large visitor centers to open in Teton County.
In Yellowstone National Park, visitor and information centers located within Teton County include Grant Village, West Thumb, Fishing Bridge, Madison and Old Faithful.
Yellowstone public affairs employees authorized to speak to the press were unable to be reached for an interview Monday afternoon, but an attendant answering the phone at the Albright Visitor Center in Mammoth said that all of the park’s visitor centers remain closed, though plans are to open them “sooner rather than later.”
