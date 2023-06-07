Average gasoline prices in Wyoming up by 1.4 cents in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 105.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week, and stands at $3.88 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.09 per gallon, while the highest was $4.29, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 on Monday.The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 134.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Community Services Block Grant staff resigns; all services suspended
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Amid ongoing turmoil and continuing investigations and audits, the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) staff abruptly resigned June 1, according to CSBG Chairwoman Johnna Shepherd.
“Therefore, services are concluded,” she said. “The Converse County Community Services Block Grant offices of Douglas and Glenrock are permanently closed as of Friday, June 2. We regret the difficulties this may cause community members.”
CSBG Director Amie Clark has been on paid administrative leave pending audits and investigations into the programs which have been funded by federal Covid recovery dollars flowing through various state agencies.
CSBG has been the local agency tasked with using those dollars to support those in need.
Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp inmate escapes custody
CHEYENNE (WNE) — An inmate at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp escaped during a work detail assignment Monday, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Monday morning, three forestry work details left the facility north of Newcastle, according to the release. Two details had 10 inmates and a supervisor each, and one detail had five inmates and a supervisor to work at a forestry work site east of the facility.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, the work detail supervisor realized inmate John E. Handy was not where he was required to be, the release said. An effort to locate him was unsuccessful.
At approximately 3 p.m., the work detail supervisor contacted the facility and reported Handy was not with his assigned work detail, at which point escape procedures were initiated.
Handy remains at large, the news release said. There is a multi-agency effort underway that includes local law enforcement, WDOC staff and tracking teams to locate him.
Douglas community food pantry to close its doors
DOUGLAS (WNE) — The King’s Portion is known in Douglas as a safe haven – a place where people can get free groceries, hugs and prayers, a hot bowl of hearty soup or simply conversation with kind-hearted staff.
But that’s all about to change.
The King’s Portion – which grew into the King’s Portion Community & Compassion Center more than a year ago – will close its doors permanently June 30.
President and founder Sheila Crummer resigned April 28. Her resignation was followed by several others.
“After I resigned, my vice president, Tonya Rafferty, resigned; followed by my treasurer, Mike Marso; and board member Sally Oban,” Crummer wrote in an email to the Budget June 4.
All of the center is dissolving, she said, including the soup kitchen, counseling/prayer service, community food pantry, Blessings in a Backpack program and delivery services to the homebound.
Crummer is talking with other churches in Douglas, specifically Trinity Baptist Church and The Gathering, about picking up the food pantry services and other ministries.
“We are referring all of our customers, as well as donating food items, shelving units, walk-in freezer and commercial refrigerator, to the food pantry at Trinity Baptist Church, which has been in operation since 2020,” she said.
Crummer said she’s done more in the 12 years of operating the King’s Portion than just give away food.
“I also gave away love, compassion, dignity and prayer for those who asked for it,” she said, adding that she’s witnessed people’s salvations and healing through the ministry offered there.
She plans to move to Florida with her new husband and continue ministering there.
