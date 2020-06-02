Black bear killed after attempted break-in
JACKSON (WNE) —A frantic woman called 911 Saturday to report that someone was banging on her door and windows trying to break in.
Then she looked outside and saw that it was a black bear.
The bear, which has been the subject of several complaints around Kelly recently, was trapped and killed Monday morning.
“It was just not afraid of people at all,” Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokesman Mark Gocke told the Jackson Hole Daily.
The male adult black bear left behind some damage on the door and windows of the house. In the past two weeks Game and Fish has logged half a dozen complaints from Kelly residents about the black bear.
The bear was successful in getting into a couple of trash cans and tore into someone’s barbecue grill in the town of Kelly, Gocke said.
“It does serve as a good reminder that we do need to take care of our garbage,” Gocke said. “Not that he got garbage everywhere he went, but he did get some garbage food rewards.”
The black bear was about 5 years old, Gocke said, and about 250 pounds, which is on the thin side. The bear reportedly didn’t respond to people’s efforts to spook him out of their yards.
“Our experience is that when an animal reaches that level of human habituation it’s going to continue to seek out human foods,” Gocke said.
The bear was caught in a culvert trap using bait, sedated and shot — a method that Game and Fish decided would be the quickest, most humane way to euthanize the bear given the circumstances.
Yellowstone Park attendance down just 20% from 2019
CODY (WNE) — Memorial Day weekend traffic at Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance only dropped slightly when compared to last year, as reported by the Park’s public affairs office.
Over Sunday and Monday, 1,912 vehicles passed through the gate. This was only a 65-vehicle drop from 2019.
In total, the 4,686 travelers marked only a 3% drop in the number of vehicles that traveled through the two entrances when compared to 2019. Numbers were not tracked Saturday as a snowstorm caused gate closures.
Through the Park’s first three days of being open, visitation was down by 33% at the east and south gates and overall Park traffic volume less than 20% of 2019.
All Yellowstone entrances now open
POWELL (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park is getting closer to being fully open.
The park opened its Montana entrances — the North Gate near Gardiner, the West Gate near West Yellowstone and the Northeast Entrance near Cooke City — on Monday morning, while some in-park lodging options are becoming available.
Yellowstone’s two entrances in Wyoming — the East Gate outside of Cody and the South Gate outside of Jackson — opened back on May 18.
The opening of Montana’s entrances was delayed until the expiration of a directive from Gov. Steve Bullock, which required out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days. Bullock’s order expired Monday, while Gordon’s had lapsed on May 8.
As of Monday, the entire Grand Loop Road will be accessible (though excluding the under-construction segment between Canyon and Tower); over the last couple of weeks, only the lower portion of the loop has been open to the public.
In-line with the park’s three-phased reopening plan, visitors on Monday were able to access Phase 1 services/facilities (including restrooms, self-service gas stations, trails/boardwalks, limited stores, entrance stations, medical clinics and approved tours) and a few services/facilities outlined in Phase 2 — including takeout food service, boating and fishing.
The park’s primary concessionaire, Xanterra Travel Collection, announced Monday that it has begun a phased re-opening of its operations on a limited basis — including lodges, campgrounds, dining and tours.
The park itself has been providing additional protective barriers, encouraging the use of masks or facial coverings in high density areas, metering visitor access in certain spots, cleaning facilities more frequently and adding signage on boardwalks and other public spaces as part of messaging efforts.
Lander shooting suspect now in custody from Thursday event
RIVERTON (WNE) — The suspect in a Thursday shooting in Lander has been apprehended, officials said Friday.
The victim was transported for medical treatment “a short time” after the shooting was reported at about 5:50 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Jefferson Street in Lander.
Officials could not discuss the victim’s condition Friday, but they confirmed that he is not deceased.
Witnesses said the victim was transported from the scene by ambulance.
Police were actively looking for the suspect on Thursday, according to radio traffic, but he was located Friday afternoon.
He was identified on the police radio as Michael Ryan Kendall.
Officials also were heard saying he may be armed with an assault rifle.
The person who reported the incident early Thursday said a silver passenger car and a black truck were following each other, with subjects in each vehicle “possibly shooting at each other.”
The LPD said officers responded to the area and did not locate any shooting victims.
But officers later received a report about a possible shooting victim who was located outside of city limits on North Second Street.
“Officers were able to locate the shooting victim, and the victim was transported for medical treatment,” a police statement reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.