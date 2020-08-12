Body of young crash victim recovered from Flaming Gorge
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — After nearly 12 hours of side-sonar scanning by experts with Sublette County's Tip Top Search and Rescue team and several follow-up dive attempts by volunteers from the Sweetwater County Dive Team, a body matching the description of the 7-year-old ATV crash victim, who was reported missing along with his father on late Friday night, has been recovered in the Big Firehole Canyon of Flaming Gorge Reservoir, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of two missing people near the Firehole Canyon and Sage Creek area of the Green River and Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Deputies learned that a 34-year-old Rock Springs man and his 7-year-old son were last seen leaving their campsite in an all-terrain vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
At about midday Saturday, divers located in the water a submerged all-terrain vehicle. Deputies recovered from the vehicle the body of an adult male matching the description of the missing father.
After a Monday morning search of the water with negative results by their marine unit, the sheriff's office enlisted the help of side-scan sonar experts from Sublette County's Tip Top Search and Rescue team.
"Early Tuesday morning, we deployed maritime assets from Tip Top and our Marine Unit, volunteers from our dive team, and several communications and support elements on the ground from the sheriff's office. It's a tragic situation, but we're just grateful to have located this child," said sheriff's office spokesperson Deputy Jason Mower.
Despite Goshen resolution, Torrington to abide by mask suggestions
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Mayor Randy Adams affirmed last week the city of Torrington will abide by guidance passed down from healthcare professionals regarding the recommendation people should wear face coverings – masks – in public spaces where maintaining a 6-foot social distance is difficult to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Earlier the same the day, the Goshen County Board of Commissioners issued a non-binding resolution that states the county will not issue a mask mandate. It can be overridden by a state order and doesn’t undo current state public health orders.
Adams read off the latest case numbers — there have been 16 cases in Goshen County, and there are eight active cases. Four new cases were announced Monday in the city of Torrington.
“With that awareness, the city of Torrington will continue to wear masks at council meetings, and city of Torrington staff will wear them anywhere that they might have personal space violated,” Adams said. “The city of Torrington would like to issue a reminder to the public of their expectation of personal responsibility during the parade and the fair.”
Four new cases of COVID-19 last week marked the largest jump in local cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The new cases are a part of a jump in local case counts in the last two weeks.
There have been no local deaths, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Health. The WDH reported that 1,475 Goshen County residents have been tested.
Sweetwater County eyes voluntary separations to avoid layoffs
GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The Sweetwater County commissioners are looking at another voluntary separation program to possibly head off future layoffs.
The commissioners discussed the program Tuesday. According to Garry McLean, director of human resources for the county, the program had been offered eight times in the last decade.
The program allows for employees close to retirement age to take an early retirement buyout. The goal is to either redistribute the responsibilities associated with a position to others within a department or to retire a higher-paid position and replace it with a lower-paid, less experienced worker, thus saving the county money it spends in wages.
“We reduced the number of county employees by around 44 positions, with savings in excess of $15 million,” McLean said to the commissioners.
He said he brought the issue to the commissioners to gauge if they want to follow through with establishing the program. He said in the past, employees have been paid $30,000 in cash or health insurance to take part in the program. McLean said the program originated with employees who wanted to retire, but were unable to afford it. He also said he spoke with 20 employees in the past few months about a program.
McLean also said he’s identified positions the county would be able to eliminate without backfilling the roles.
Commissioner Wally Johnson, who had been involved in previous versions of the program, said it works extremely well.
