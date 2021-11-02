After DUI arrest, man out as county Homeland Security director
POWELL (WNE) — Less than a week after being arrested on allegations that he drove his work truck while drunk, Jack Tatum is out as Park County’s director of Homeland Security.
Tatum’s last day on the job was Friday, said Park County Sheriff Scott Steward, who oversees the county’s Homeland Security office.
Tatum had served as director since June 2019 and had previously received praise from the sheriff and others for his work in the role. However, on the night of Oct. 24, a citizen reported that a Park County Homeland Security truck was swerving all over U.S. Highway 20/26 west of Casper.
Trooper Eric Sandstead of the Wyoming Highway Patrol found Tatum at the wheel and an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka near the driver’s seat. Tatum reportedly failed sobriety tests and two breath tests administered about an hour after the traffic stop pegged the 33-year-old’s blood alcohol content at 0.272% and 0.267%. That’s more than three times the 0.08% legal limit for driving.
Tatum pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol in Natrona County Circuit Court on Oct. 25 and was released on bond pending further proceedings.
He was subsequently suspended from his job.
“Once we found out [about the arrest], he was immediately put on administrative leave and then we had to deal with it,” Steward said Monday.
Big Piney school sexual harassment, abuse case moves forward
PINEDALE (WNE) — Having worked through Wyoming’s U.S. District Court to the pretrial stage, Jane Doe and her parents’ federal-rights lawsuit against Big Piney school officials is at the point of scheduling an initial conference.
Former Big Piney student Jane Doe, her father James Doe and stepmother Mary Doe filed the suit seeking judgments against officials and restitution for what they allege as sexual harassment with a former teacher’s sexual abuse of Jane Doe and later retaliation that harmed her
Their lawsuit claims Sublette County School District No. 9 officials ignored the situation, violating Jane Doe’s Title IX rights to an education. The district’s response denies all allegations.
U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson’s order states that the parties must “meet and confer to discuss and prepare a joint report and proposed joint discovery and case management plan” before the initial pretrial conference.
He set the hearing for Thursday, Nov. 18, at 9:30 a.m. with all parties calling in. The joint reports and plans must be submitted to him seven days earlier.
Johnson’s order stated that all parties must “be prepared to discuss scheduling and all of those matters addressed in the joint report of meeting and proposed joint discovery and case management plan” and commit to the deadlines to be established at the Nov. 18 hearing.
State library makes teen e-books available
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming State Library has made it possible for educators, parents and public librarians to access two new online resources in GoWYLD.net to promote the love of reading and learning – TumbleBooks and TeenBookCloud.
TumblebookLibrary contains curated collections of e-books and e-audiobooks in multiple formats, including animated, talking picture books, read-along chapter books, National Geographic videos, nonfiction books, playlists, graphic novels and more. This content is available for streaming only and is not downloadable.
TeenBookCloud is an online database of e-books and educator resources for middle school and high school students. They offer a robust selection of graphic novels, enhanced novels, e-books, classic literature, National Geographic videos, educator resources and e-audiobooks.
“We’re excited to provide these always-available e-books for K-12 students,” said Jamie Markus, Wyoming State Librarian, in a news release. “They’re a fantastic resource, and just like the other GoWYLD.net resources, they’re available statewide to anyone with a Wyoming library card.”
Those interested in using TumbleBooks and TeenBookCloud can go to GoWYLD.net and search databases by title or find both in the Digital Library link.
The Wyoming State Library purchased Tumblebooks and TeenBookCloud with American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. These two resources will be made available to Wyoming residents through Sept. 30, 2022.
