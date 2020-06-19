2 women get jail time for damaging Yellowstone thermal area
CHEYENNE (AP) — A federal magistrate judge in Wyoming has ordered two women from Pennsylvania to spend two days in jail for leaving a boardwalk and damaging a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park.
U.S. District Magistrate Judge Mark Carman also ordered 31-year-old Tara Davoli and 30-year-old Sarah Piotrowski of Philadelphia to pay a $350 fine, about $107 each in restitution and banned them from the park for two years.
Prosecutors say the women illegally left the boardwalk in the park's Midway Geyser Basin on June 11. Witnesses tried to stop them, but prosecutors say they damaged orange bacterial mats at Opal Pool.
The women pleaded guilty during a hearing on Tuesday. They represented themselves.
Confusion results in Sheridan wage freeze
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Confusion at the Sheridan City Council meeting Monday saw councilors vote on an amendment believing that money could be moved around to help cover increased insurance costs for city staff. Councilors would not learn until after voting that the money could not actually be moved.
The amendment, proposed by Councilor Thayer Shafer, freezes all salaries and wages for city employees, except for promotions or qualification-based raises, and keeps the current 80% city/20% employee insurance cost-sharing split, subject to review every 90 days or whenever council deems fit.
Councilors Clint Beaver, Aaron Linden, Thayer Shafer and Mayor Roger Miller voted in favor of the amendment. Councilors Jacob Martin, Rich Bridger and Patrick Henderson voted against.
During discussion, council was initially divided by the amendment, but at one point, Henderson seemed to find middle ground.
He said that council should vote on Shafer’s amendment, and if passed, a separate amendment would be proposed to reallocate money saved in worker’s compensation to offset the cost to employees of keeping an 80/20 split in insurance.
Shafer’s amendment passed, but when the second amendment was proposed, city treasurer Karen Burtis told council the money could not actually be reallocated, as it was already accounted for elsewhere in the budget.
Linden was visibly displeased this information was not brought to council’s attention before the vote on Shafer’s amendment.
Linden also said he could be in favor of having the council review the freeze sooner than the mandated 90-day period if tax numbers continue to trend in the positive direction Burtis presented to council.
Uinta County company starts hemp operation
EVANSTON — “My cousin in California is a hemp grower, and as soon as Wyoming made it legal, he encouraged me to start growing it here,” Amy Schofield Kitchel of Bridger Valley told the Herald. “My cousin, Ramona Hobbs Allen, and I have been making and selling CBD products for a year and buying the oil from him and others, so it made sense to grow our own. Our company, High Uinta Hemp, is completely woman owned and woman operated.”
The website for High Uinta Hemp in Bridger Valley displays a variety of CBD products, ranging from capsules, gummies, massage oil, pet herbal drops, tincture drops, gels, sprays and ointments. The majority of their sales are done online, at craft fairs and through repeat customers. Their motto is “The Hemp Paved Road to a Better Future.”
Kitchel and Allen both decided they wanted to work for themselves and started their company. They have grown up with ranching and farming, so they said they felt comfortable moving into growing their own hemp.
Kitchel and Allen are working with a consultant and the Bridger Valley Hemp Association. Their hemp-growing business has been licensed and approved by the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, and they use recommended reputable resources for seed.
“I believe we are the first ones in Uinta County to grow hemp,” Kitchel said. “We will be growing the hemp for CBD oils to use in our products and the flower will be used as a smokable product, which will meet the legal low amount of THC.”
