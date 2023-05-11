Potential plea agreement is in works for drug distributor
CODY (WNE) — A potential plea agreement is in the works for the Powell man implicated last year as a large-scale drug distributor in the state by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
Jose Delacruz Guerra, 31, was initially going to face a jury trial in June, but his counsel, senior assistant public defender Sarah Miles, filed a motion to postpone the trial since she and the state are in the process of plea negotiations, the motion said.
Guerra was charged in December of last year with three counts of unlawful delivery, one each for methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl/oxycodone.
In December of last year, DCI agents found over 200 grams of methamphetamine, over 200 grams of cocaine and over 100 doses of counterfeit oxycodone tablets during a search of his residence and vehicles, the affidavit said.
During a traffic stop in December of last year, Powell Police Officers also found over $12,000 banded in $1,000 increments in his car as well as two cellphones containing contact information for two people DCI had already identified as co-conspirators in drug distribution, the affidavit said.
According to the motion filed May 5, in addition to a possible plea agreement, Miles needed more time to review the case and prepare for trial or “reach a resolution with the state.”
If a plea agreement cannot be reached, Guerra will face a rescheduled jury trial on July 18, the motion said.
The state, represented by Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele, also filed a motion on May 5 to postpone the pretrial conference in Guerra’s case.
Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson had not yet ruled on the motions as of May 9.
This story was published on May 10, 2023.
Sheridan students, Food Group provide full pantry for students in need
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Big Horn Middle School partnered with local nonprofit The Food Group in March to provide grab-and-go snacks and meals for students in need.
The Food Group serves roughly 700 students throughout Sheridan County through various programs, said board chair of The Food Group Jennifer Heerman, largely providing weekend food bags for elementary school students.
BHMS Librarian and Media/Administrative Assistant Cindy Hagen said items provided by The Food Group for students were once housed in an unused classroom at BHMS, meaning students had to go out of their way to get the food and potentially face stigma from other students. This year, items for students provided by The Food Group are located in the library.
“There are lots of reasons why anybody would come to the library. . . .,” Hagen said. “Students would not have to feel awkward about coming into the library to access the pantry.”
The pantry located in the BHMS library provides food items such as cereal, granola bars, fruit and a hot water station where students can make themselves some oatmeal, tea or hot chocolate without judgment from other students.
Running a food pantry and a library full time was beginning to become more of a task than anticipated, Hagen said, prompting the collaboration with Career and Independent Living Program teacher Hope Foster. The program teaches special education students employability skills and independence.
Four students from the Career and Independent Living program have been working in the library to take inventory, communicate about what items need restocking and what items have been especially popular among students.
This story was published on May 10, 2023.
