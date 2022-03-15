Cody Police investigating Monday morning armed robbery at Holiday Inn
CODY (WNE) – Cody Police officers are investigating an alleged armed robbery early Monday morning at the Holiday Inn, according to a department release.
At 5:09 a.m., officers responded to the hotel on a report of a robbery at the front desk.
Upon their arrival, officers spoke with witnesses and learned a masked female wearing a black hooded sweatshirt entered the front door of the hotel and approached a front desk clerk. The suspect demanded money as she lifted the side of her sweatshirt to expose a holstered pistol on her hip. According to the release, the clerk placed money in a bag and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then walked out the front door and left in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as female, approximately 20-30 years old, medium build, 5’3” to 5’7” in height, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black gator-type face mask.
Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate the suspect.
There are no suspects at this time.
This case is still under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Cody Police Det. Sgt. Trapp Heydenberk at (307)527-8700.
This story was published on March 14, 2022.
Gordon rescinds Public Health Emergency declaration
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon signed an Executive Order on Monday rescinding the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.
To facilitate efforts to address the state’s nursing shortage, the governor signed a separate executive order to allow working nurses time to get licensed in Wyoming, according to a news release.
Executive Order 2022-03, “Executive Order Rescinding Declaration Of A State Of Emergency And Public Health Emergency,” immediately rescinds Executive Order 2020-2.
“Wyoming has done a wonderful job in persevering through the pandemic,” Gordon said in a prepared statement Monday. “The emergency is over, but people’s responsibility to one another is not. There is one lingering concern – Wyoming’s shortage of healthcare workers. This shortage includes nurses, and has existed long-before COVID and was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Therefore, Executive Order 2022-02, “Nurse And Nursing Assistant Staffing Emergency And Temporary Relief,” is effective today and remains in effect for 60 days.”
That order allows nurses and nursing assistants licensed in other jurisdictions to provide nursing care in Wyoming in order to address staffing shortages.
This story was posted on March 14, 2022.
