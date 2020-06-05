Seven people found dead inside burning house in Alabama
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Deputies responding to a call about a shooting in Alabama early Friday found seven people dead inside a home and the house on fire, WHNT-TV reported.
Morgan County deputies were able to put out the fire before firefighters got to the scene, and that’s when they found seven adults dead in the house, according to the television station.
The deaths will be investigated as homicides, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook pos t Friday. The post says there are no suspects in custody but there's also no further threat at the scene.
California mayor resigns over email about police killings
TEMECULA, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of a Southern California city resigned following an email in which he stated he didn’t “believe there’s ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer" locally.
Temecula Mayor James Stewart had apologized Thursday for the email, saying he never meant to use the word “good.” He had said he is dyslexic and so used voice text to send his late-night Tuesday message but failed to notice the added word.
“Unfortunately I did not take the time to proofread what was recorded. I absolutely did not say that," Stewart told the Riverside Press-Enterprise on Thursday. “What I said is and I don’t believe there has ever been a person of color murdered by police, on context to Temecula or Riverside County. I absolutely did not say ‘good.' I have no idea how that popped up.”
Stewart said he was replying to someone “concerned about our police officers and their sensitivity training.”
The city issued a press release late Thursday announcing that Stewart, who was elected to a four-year term in 2016, was stepping down from his post and the city council, news outlets reported.
“You have every right to be hurt and offended. My typos and off-the-cuff response to an email on a serious topic added pain at a time where our community, and our country, is suffering,” Stewart said in a statement. "I may not be the best writer and I sometimes misspeak, but I am not racist.”
Woman charged in stepson's death accused of plotting escape
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 11-year-old stepson is now accused of plotting to break out of jail.
Letecia Stauch, 36, solicited help from a fellow inmate to escape from the El Paso County Jail, according to a probable cause affidavit dated Monday.
She is accused of telling the inmate about her plans to use a broom handle to break the window in her cell, and that she had already measured herself to make sure she could fit through. Investigators say they found a note in Stauch's cell with her daughter's name on it telling her not to be afraid if the media reports that she is no longer in jail or is missing.
The fellow inmate told deputies about the plan and gave them notes from Stauch that asked for help. At least one of the notes was partially written in code.
Stauch is being represented by the state public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.
She reported Gannon Stauch missing Jan. 27, saying he never returned to his Colorado Springs home after leaving to go to a friend’s house. Authorities initially called him a runaway. But three days later, they said he was considered missing and endangered because of his age, the amount of time he had been gone and his dependence on medication.
After a search that lasted for weeks came up empty, investigators presumed the boy was dead and arrested the stepmother in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on March 2. The boy's remains were found in Pace, on the Florida Panhandle.
Investigators believe Stauch killed Gannon in his bedroom a few hours before reporting him missing, then concocted a variety of stories to mislead them.
Evidence of blood was found in Gannon’s bedroom and Stauch’s SUV, according to an arrest affidavit. The document doesn’t describe a motive, but investigators said that based on her internet searches, it seems she was unhappily married and resentful of being treated as a babysitter for her stepchildren.
Universal takes first steps reviving Orlando theme park biz
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With masks on their faces and temperature checks at entrances, Harry Potter fans and roller coaster lovers streamed back into Universal Orlando Resort this week in one of the first major steps toward reviving Florida’s theme park industry, which was left temporarily moribund by closures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
Universal Orlando became the first of Orlando's major theme park resorts to reopen by allowing annual pass-holders to return to its three parks Wednesday and Thursday. It will open to the general public Friday for the first time since mid-March.
“We missed the parks desperately!" said Donna Walters, who wore a pink scarf over her mouth and nose Wednesday after walking past a security checkpoint where a guard took her temperature with a thermometer gun.
If her temperature had been 100.4 degrees or greater, she would have been barred from entry under new virus-related procedures adapted by Universal Orlando and the area's other theme parks. The number of people allowed in was restricted to allow for social distancing, blue circles on the ground showed visitors where to stand to maintain 6-feet (2 meters) distance and a recording in English and Spanish played in a loop over loudspeakers at the entrance reminding park-goers to wear face masks and keep their distance.
Workers with spray bottles and cloths wiped down the hand rails of flat-escalators leading into the parks and Citywalk, the resort's restaurant-entertainment complex that has been open for more than two weeks.
9 firefighters hospitalized in Florida after ship explosion
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Nine firefighters responding to a fire aboard a ship in Florida have been hospitalized after the ship exploded, injuring eight and sending one to a hospital for heat exhaustion, authorities said.
The explosion occurred nearly three hours after firefighters first responded to a ship at Blount Island after reports of a fire on Thursday afternoon, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted. The ship, a Norwegian vessel called Hoegh Xiamen was carrying old and used cars and had been scheduled to leave Jacksonville, First Coast News reported.
More than 20 crew members on the ship during the initial fire were able to safely get off before the explosion occurred, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, and the blast happened with “crews inside fighting fire," Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Powers said.
Of the nine firefighters hospitalized, four were treated for burns, one was taken into surgery for injuries Thursday night and another firefighter has been in intensive care, news outlets reported. All firefighters were stable, Powers said.
Police chief in Louisiana took $4k in seized cash
GRAYSON, La. (AP) — A police chief in Louisiana has been accused of taking thousands of dollars seized by officers as evidence in different cases.
“I won’t debate the validity of the charge,” Grayson Police Chief Mitch Bratton said as he announced his own arrest in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Bratton said he “wanted to be in full disclosure” about the arrest, which he said came after he contacted “an outside agency” a few weeks ago about concerns he had “with a town employee.”
An investigation into the police department Bratton oversees started after a complaint was filed about the missing money, according to the Louisiana State Police. State investigators now allege Bratton took about $4,000 in two different cases and say the money was never documented as evidence, news outlets reported.
Bratton was booked into jail on two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of malfeasance in office. Bratton said he’s cooperating with state investigators and doesn't believe the charges should affect his position as chief.
“I intend to be as accessible as I always have while I let the criminal justice system work this issue out,” he said.
Heat-trapping carbon dioxide in air hits new record high
KENSINGTON, Maryland (AP) — The world hit another new record high for heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, despite reduced emissions because of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists announced Thursday.
Measurements of carbon dioxide, the chief human-caused greenhouse gas, averaged 417.1 parts per million at Mauna Loa, Hawaii, for the month of May, when carbon levels in the air peak, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. That's 2.4 parts per million higher than a year ago.
Even though emissions of carbon dioxide from the burning of fossil fuels dropped by as much 17% in April, it was a brief decline. Carbon dioxide can stay in the air for centuries, so the short-term reductions of new carbon pollution for a few months didn't have much of a big picture effect, said NOAA senior scientist Pieter Tans.
“It illustrates how difficult it is — what a huge job it is — to bring emissions down,” Tans said. “We are really committing the Earth to an enormous amount of warming for a very large time."
Records with direct measurements go back to 1958. And carbon dioxide levels are now nearly 100 parts per million higher than then. That's a 31% increase in 62 years.
“The rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels is relentless, and this means the costs of climate change to humans and the planet continue to rise relentlessly as well," said University of Michigan environment dean Jonathan Overpeck.
Carbon levels in the air were higher in the distant past before humans, Tans said.
Cuomo: Protesters have 'civic duty' to get virus tested
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The thousands of people protesting the death of George Floyd have a “civic duty” to be tested for the coronavirus and help New York avoid a spike in new cases as it slowly restarts its economy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
There’s widespread concern that people packing in tightly for demonstrations, sometimes without faces coverings, could lead to more COVID-19 cases. Cuomo was particularly concerned about daily mass demonstrations in New York City, which is poised to relax some restrictions amid an intense, monthslong effort to tame the outbreak.
“If you were at a protest, go get a test, please,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “The protesters have a civic duty here also. Be responsible, get a test.”
An estimated 20,000 people have demonstrated in New York City alone, the governor said, as he expanded the state's testing criteria to include people who attended recent protests across the state.
Protests have continued around New York despite state rules against gatherings of more than 10 people.
Regions of the state outside of New York City have begun phasing in economic activity after progress in slowing the spread of the virus. Fewer people are being hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, and the recorded daily death toll was 52 on Wednesday, compared to 800 at the peak of the outbreak.
The city is set to begin the first phase of its reopening Monday, which allows curbside retail, construction and manufacturing.
“New York City had the highest number of protesters," Cuomo said. “We have to be smart.”
Districts jettison school police officers amid protests
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An increasing number of cities are rethinking the presence of school resource officers as they respond to the concerns of thousands of demonstrators — many of them young — who have filled the streets night after night to protest the death of George Floyd.
Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest school district, on Thursday cut its ties with the Portland Police Bureau, joining other urban districts from Minneapolis to Denver that are mulling the fate of such programs. Protesters in some cities, including Portland, have demanded the removal of the officers from schools.
Floyd, who was handcuffed and prone on his stomach, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest on May 25.
Minneapolis suspended its school resource officer program on Tuesday. Districts in St. Paul, Minnesota and Denver are considering doing the same. Protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, have made the end of the school resource officer program in their district one of their demands.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Thursday that he would also discontinue using school resource officers in two smaller metropolitan districts under a program that in total costs the city $1.6 million a year and has been in place for more than two decades. The three districts have a combined student population of nearly 53,000, with more than 49,000 in Portland schools alone.
Having the officers in high schools has been a touchy topic for several years in this liberal city. Students have protested in recent years for an end to the program, at one point even overwhelming a school board meeting.
Social distancing not required at Trump Mount Rushmore event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Organizers have scrapped plans to mandate social distancing during President Donald Trump's appearance at a July 3 Mount Rushmore fireworks display and won't limit the crowd due to coronavirus concerns, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday.
The Republican governor said the National Park Service is dolling out 7,500 tickets via lottery for the event, which marks the first time in a decade that fireworks will be set off at the memorial in recognition of Independence Day.
“There will be no better place to celebrate our independence,” Noem said. “We are excited that President Trump will be joining us for this event.”
Event organizers did not reduce the number of tickets due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Noem said she isn't concerned an influx of tourists would heighten the risk. Coronavirus infections are on a downward trend in the state and hospitals are prepared to handle more infections if needed, she said.
People who don't get tickets to the event will be able to gather outside the monument grounds to watch the fireworks, Noem said.
Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen said there will be fewer tickets offered than in previous years, but that was already in the works to help with crowd control.
The state is actively marketing itself as a summer tourism destination, but Hagen said he expects more people are interested in road trips rather than flying. South Dakota is focused on markets within driving distance, he said.
Parents, 4 kids found dead in garage in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A family of six, including four children between the ages of 11 months and 4 years old, was found dead in the back of an SUV parked in the garage of a San Antonio home, authorities there said Thursday night.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the smell of carbon dioxide was so strong when officers arrived that it “kind of blew everybody back out the door.” He said police had gone to the house for a welfare check requested by the husband's employer, who had been unable to reach him.
Police at one point suspected the house was potentially rigged with explosives but found none, McManus said. Two cats were also found dead the front seat of the SUV.
"It's the whole picture. The adults, the children, the pets," McManus said. "Saying it's not pretty — there's no words to describe that."
McManus said there was evidence “it was not an accident," and he did not suggest that anyone outside the family was involved. He said the parents were in their 30s but did not disclose their names. The family had military ties, he confirmed to reporters at a Thursday night briefing, but he would not say which branch.
McManus said the family moved into the house in January.
Dallas officials remove Texas Ranger statue from Love Field
DALLAS (AP) — A published account of brutal and racist chapters in the history of an elite Texas investigative agency prompted Dallas officials to remove on Thursday a statue from Love Field’s passenger terminal that honored the agency.
The 12-foot-tall bronze statue of a Texas Ranger, called “One Riot, One Ranger,” has been a focal point in the terminal since 1963.
A new book on the Rangers, “Cult of Glory," offered chilling details about dark chapters of the Rangers’ history. The book by former Pulitzer Prize finalist Doug J. Swanson, a longtime reporter for The Dallas Morning News who is now on the University of Pittsburgh faculty, says the statue depicts Capt. Jay Banks. The captain was in charge of a Ranger contingent dispatched in 1957 by then-Gov. Allan Shivers to keep black students from enrolling in Mansfield's high school High School and a Texarkana community college despite court rulings that should have prevented Shivers from doing so.
Swanson tells his former newspaper that “Banks became sort of the face for that because there’s a famous picture of him leaning against a tree in front of Mansfield High School while a black figure hangs in effigy above the school, with Banks making no effort to take it down.
"And Banks sided with the mobs who were there to keep the black kids out. So, he was the face of that and of a statue that welcomes people to Dallas,” he said.
West Virginia sues Rite-Aid, Walgreens over pain pill flood
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Rite-Aid and Walgreens failed to monitor and report suspicious orders of prescription painkillers in West Virginia while inundating their retail pharmacies with tens of millions of pills, according to a state lawsuit.
The lawsuit filed by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alleges violations of the state's Consumer Credit and Protection Act and conduct that caused a public nuisance. It said the company's individual state pharmacies also had to buy pills from other distributors to keep up with demand.
West Virginia has by far the highest death rate from prescription overdoses. Nationally, the drug crisis has resulted in more than 430,000 deaths since 2000.
Morrisey said Rite-Aid and Walgreens were among the state's top 10 opioid distributors from 2006 to 2014. Rite-Aid distributed the equivalent of more than 87 million oxycodone pills and its retail pharmacies ordered another 127.5 million pills from other distributors to fulfill demand, the lawsuit said. That's about 119 pills for every resident in the state of 1.8 million people.
Walgreens distributed the equivalent of 29.6 million pills in West Virginia and its pharmacies bought another 17.6 million, the lawsuit said.
“Prescription opioid pill mills and rogue prescribers cannot channel opioids for illicit use without at least the tacit support and willful blindness of distributors, if not their knowing support,” Morrisey said in a statement. “Those who unconscionably help create our state’s opioid epidemic should be held accountable, pay for their role in the crisis and act to remediate the problem. West Virginia deserves nothing less.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.