Search continues for gunman who shot California deputies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities were continuing to search Monday for a gunman who walked up to a parked sheriff's squad car and opened fire, critically wounding two Los Angeles County deputies in an ambush recorded on surveillance video.
Officials asked for the public’s help in identifying the gunman in a weekend ambush after officials offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy underwent surgery after the shooting Saturday evening and were expected to recover, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Sunday.
“They performed in an admirable fashion in spite of grave adversity,” Villanueva said during a conversation with local religious leaders. “God bless them."
The deputies, who graduated together from the sheriff's academy 14 months ago, were shot while sitting in their patrol car at a Metro rail station and were able to radio for help, the sheriff said.
The department has faced criticism during recent protests over racial unrest but it's unclear if that was a factor in the shooting. Officers have only a “very, very generic description” of the shooter to go on, officials said.
Surveillance video shows a person approach the parked patrol car on foot and shoot with a handgun through the passenger-side window.
“The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation,” the department stated.
An extended version of the video reviewed by the Los Angeles Times shows the shooter running away in the direction from which he came. He turns a corner out of the frame, past a second figure lingering on the sidewalk, according to the Times. It’s unclear if the second person was involved in the attack. A Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
Moments after the shooting, the passenger door opens and a deputy stumbles out, hand on head, according to the newspaper. The driver’s-side door opens soon after.
Weekend gun violence in Chicago leaves 10 dead, 43 injured
CHICAGO (AP) — Gun violence in Chicago left 10 people dead over the weekend and 43 others injured.
The gunfire came amid a surge in violence this year in the nation's third-largest city. Statistics released by the Chicago Police Department bring the number of shooting victims for the year thus far to 2,887 and the number of homicides to 542. Last year at this time, according to police statistics, there were 1,862 shooting victims and 364 homicides.
The violence follows the longer Labor Day weekend that ended with the same number of homicides and roughly the same number of shooting victims. Before that weekend, the Police Department had been encouraged by recent statistics that showed a drop in the number of homicides and shootings in July and August compared with the same two-month period last year.
Police Superintendent David Brown on Monday was back to lamenting, as he has in the past, that at least some of the shootings involved people he contends should not have been on the streets.
He pointed to a suspect in the shooting of six people, two of whom died. He said the person had seven felony arrests and at the time of the shooting and had been released from jail and placed on electronic monitoring after being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
“It’s beyond frustrating,” he said.
Lock of Abraham Lincoln's hair sells for more than $81,000
BOSTON (AP) — A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a blood-stained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.
The items were sold during an auction that ended Saturday, according to RR Auction of Boston.
No information about the buyer was disclosed.
The roughly 2-inch (5 centimeter) long lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth.
It was presented to Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, the 16th president’s widow, according to RR Auction. Dr. Todd was present when Lincoln’s body was examined.
The hair is mounted on an official War Department telegram sent to Dr. Todd by George Kinnear, his assistant in the Lexington, Kentucky, post office. The telegram was received in Washington at 11 p.m. on April 14, 1865.
RR Auction vouched for the authenticity of the lock and telegram. Dr. Todd’s son, James Todd, wrote in a 1945 letter that the clipping of hair “has remained entirely in the custody of our family since that time.” It last was sold in 1999, the auction house said.
“When you are dealing with samples of Lincoln’s hair, provenance is everything — and in this case, we know that this came from a family member who was at the President’s bedside,” Bobby Livingston, RR Auction's executive vice president, said in a statement.
The $81,250 selling price was slightly more than the $75,000 the auction house was hoping the items would fetch.
Boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged
ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the man's 12-year-old son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said.
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 41, and Kimberly Maurer, 35, of Annville, are each charged with homicide and child endangerment, Pennlive.com reported. Both were held without bail, and it wasn't known Monday whether either has an attorney to speak for them.
The charges stem from the death of Maxwell Schollenberger, whose body was found May 26. The boy was naked, and his feces-covered body was sprawled across a soiled bed in a room that was also caked with it.
The boy never received medical care, wasn’t enrolled in school and was rarely seen even by his siblings, who lived in the same house with the couple. There were no lights in the boy’s room, and the window shades were closed with duct tape. Metal hooks kept the room locked from the outside.
Schollenberger and Maurer have other children together “who appeared to be healthy, well-adjusted and cared for,” they wrote. Those children received regular medical care and attended school, authorities said.
Maurer had been a caregiver for the boy since he was 2, authorities said, adding that Schollenberger and Maurer denied the boy had any mental or physical disorders.
Maurer told investigators that she was the caregiver for the child because Schollenberger “expressed extreme frustration” toward the child and was afraid of hurting him, authorities said.
Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.
Just Born Quality Confections said it won’t be producing the popular marshmallow sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter, PennLive.com reports.
Production of the holiday-shaped candies was suspended in the spring as the coronavirus spread across the state. Limited production resumed in mid-May with protocols in place to protect employees, Just Born said.
“This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies,” the company said.
For confectioners, Easter is one of their biggest and busiest times of the year as children — and adults — use the holiday as an excuse to indulge in candy eggs and chocolate bunnies.
Just Born, which has been in business since 1923, said its other seasonal confections are expected to return to store shelves by Halloween 2021.
South Dakota AG says he wasn't drinking before fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had not been drinking before he was involved in a fatal car crash, his office said Monday.
Ravnsborg was driving from a Republican fundraiser in Redfield, South Dakota, to his home some 110 miles (177 kilometers) away in Pierre on Saturday night when he was involved in the crash on U.S. Highway 14, spokesman Tim Bormann said. Ravnsborg was uninjured and immediately called 911.
He had been at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Spink County Republicans at Rooster’s Bar & Grill. The attorney general is known to be a frequent attendee of the fundraisers known as Lincoln Day Dinners, hosted by county GOP groups across the state.
Bormann said the attorney general is known to have an occasional drink, but has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events.
Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has said the Highway Patrol will oversee the investigation into the crash. Investigators have not released any details on the crash.
Ravnsborg has received six traffic tickets for speeding in South Dakota over the last six years. He also received tickets for a seat belt violation and for driving a vehicle without a proper exhaust and muffler system.
Texas woman, 20, killed by gunshots fired through window
HOUSTON (AP) — A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she slept in her bed after dozens of gunshots were fired into her home near Houston, authorities said.
Sierra Rhodd was struck by gunfire that went through her bedroom window at about 11 p.m. Sunday, TV station KTRK reported.
No arrests have been made, and authorities have not yet released a possible motive. Police said Rhodd's parents and younger brother were also at the home but were not hurt.
“Typically in these type of situations they are usually retaliatory, so we will be looking into that,” Sgt. Greg Pinkins said. “At this time, it would only be speculation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.