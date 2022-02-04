Police rescue kidnapped woman, man from fire on same call
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A woman is safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint in Rio Blanco County, Colorado. She was located and rescued by members of the Cheyenne Police De- partment in a local motel on Wednesday.
At the scene, a fire erupted, prompting an additional rescue effort by police. Wednesday afternoon, a statewide alert was issued in Colorado regarding the alleged kidnapping of a woman in Rio Blanco County, Colorado. An investigation involving local, state and federal authorities determined that Joseph Beecher, 48, of Craig, Colorado, forcibly transported a female victim to the Stage Coach Motel, located at 1515 W. Lincoln- way in Cheyenne.
After being alerted by the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Cheyenne Police officers responded to the motel. Officers established a perimeter and a short time later, located the suspect vehicle in the motel parking lot, according to a CPD news release. Investigative work determined Beecher and the female victim were in a motel room on the property.
The CPD’s Joint SWAT team was notified and also responded to the scene. Just prior to their arrival, a fire ignited in a neighboring motel room unrelated to the incident. Cheyenne Police Sgt. Jake Reiber and Officer Ben Lewis, who were on the perimeter, heard a call for help, proceeded toward the fire and pulled one male from the burning room.
At the same time, the SWAT team was forced to conduct a hostage rescue, making entry into Beecher’s room. The female hostage was rescued, and Beecher was arrested on scene without incident.
This story was published on Feb. 4.
———
Scammers impersonate real police officer
PINEDALE – A Pinedale woman received a phone call on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 16, from Sgt. Travis Bingham, advising her of a court subpoena “and (she) was in contempt of court for not coming to be an expert witness.”
He gave a badge number of 4997-ZZ, according to the SCSO report.
About 15 minutes later, another citizen had a similar call from Sgt. Travis Bingham that Judge M. “Taylor” issued a subpoena and “seemed to know a lot” about the family. The caller’s number showed up as 307-298- 1540 from Douglas.
The impersonator apparently did not get around to ask for money, according to the real Sgt. Travis Bingham, who in real life is the sheriff’s office public information officer.
“Totally not legit and totally not me,” he told the Roundup this week.
When he heard of the phony calls, he posted a notice about “an interesting scam alert” on social media Sunday night.
“The male caller impersonated our public information officer Travis Bingham. The caller told the citizen he was given a subpoena to be an expert witness and was in contempt of court through our local district judge for failing to appear,” Bingham posted. “The impersonator also did not pronounce our judge’s name or Pinedale correctly.”
These scams are growing more common, he added, “where scammers research a law enforcement agency online and attempt to scare residents into scams.”
Bingham even called the number and spoke to a man with an accent who “didn’t have nice things to say about me when I confronted him.”
This story was published on Feb. 4.
———
Skier dies after colliding with tree
JACKSON (WNE) — A visiting male skier died Thursday morning at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort after colliding with a tree on the Gros Ventre run, the resort stated in a press release.
Resuscitation efforts were administered on the mountain by Ski Patrol and continued at the St. John’s Clinic in Teton Village, the release stated.
The skier was from California, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. As of press time, the resort had not released the name of the skier in order to first notify the family.
“My deepest condolences go out to the family of the deceased,” resort president Mary Kate Buckley said. “My heart goes out to everyone involved.”
Visibility was low on the mountain Thursday morning, and signage at the resort urged skiers to use extra caution due to icy conditions. It was a light traffic morning, with few people on the slopes and temperatures in the single digits. The Gros Ventre run, which stretches from Rendezvous Lodge to the mountain’s base, was freshly groomed corduroy, though several tracks led off into pockets of trees.
This is the first fatality at the resort this season. Other skiers have reported collisions, some severe, on the slopes this year. In February 2021, a snowboarder was found dead in a tree well at the resort. In 2015, two skiers perished on the mountain in a one-month span.
This story was published on Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.