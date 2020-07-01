Ex-Wyoming mayor, police officer plead guilty in data case
CASPER (AP) — The mayor of a small Wyoming town has resigned as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors to charges she misused a police database.
Evansville Mayor Jennifer Sorenson announced her resignation June 22, a few days after entering her plea June 19 after being charged with a misdemeanor.
Prosecutors agreed to recommend that she pay a $1,000 fine, the maximum allowed under state law. The law also states that a conviction for the crime is “sufficient cause for termination of a public employee’s employment."
Her resignation indicated that Sorenson accepts responsibility, her attorney Frank Chapman said.
Charging documents said Sorenson asked an Evansville police officer to use department software to conduct background checks on potential job candidates at Atlantic Aviation in Casper, where she was the general manager.
Officer Matt McGraw also pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to misuse public office and two misdemeanor counts of drug possession. He resigned June 22 after being placed on unpaid administrative leave.
His attorney, Don Fuller, could not be reached for comment.
The Evansville Town Council appointed Councilman Chad Edwards as mayor. The council will accept applications until July 7 and appoint a member to fill the vacancy created.
Claim filed against Albany County over Ramirez death
LARAMIE (WNE) — Attorneys for Debbie Hinkel, mother of Robbie Ramirez, filed a notice of governmental claim against Albany County regarding the November 2018 killing of Ramirez by a sheriff’s deputy.
Under the Wyoming Governmental Claims Act, a notice of claim is a requisite first step before a wrongful death lawsuit can be filed against Albany County in Ramirez’s case.
The claim demands damages of $20 million.
Ramirez, a 39-year-old Laramie man who had a variant of schizophrenia, was shot dead in 2018 by sheriff’s deputy Derek Colling during a scuffle between the two men when Ramirez drove away from a traffic stop.
The claim listed numerous allegations of negligence on Colling’s part, and also alleges that, when the Sheriff’s Office hired Colling, it was negligent in: Testing Colling’s fitness to serve, evaluating his “past pattern of excessive force,” training and supervising him, as other allegations of negligence.
The claim accuses Sheriff David O’Malley of overlooking Colling’s faults because of, in part, the sheriff’s friendship with Colling’s father.
The claim asserts that O’Malley was directly warned — though the claim does not state by whom — that Colling was a “loose cannon” with an “out-of-control temper rendering him unfit to serve in law enforcement.”
“Sheriff O’Malley was further directly advised that Deputy Colling needed mental health care and treatment,” the claim states.
Colling was previously involved in two fatal shootings while working as an officer in Las Vegas. He was fired from that city’s police department in 2011 after what Hinkel’s claim describes as an “eight-month investigation surrounding charges of use of excessive force, police brutality, and false arrest.”
Yellowstone reports zero coronavirus cases
JACKSON (WNE) — Good news out of Yellowstone: All 190 employees swabbed for COVID-19 came back negative for the illness.
The National Park Service, along with Montana and Wyoming health officials, tested employees June 17 and 18, Yellowstone announced Tuesday in a news release.
One concession employee originally tested positive for COVID-19, but this was deemed a “false positive” after the same employee was retested twice and both retests were negative.
When Yellowstone National Park reopened, park officials pledged to routinely test its employees — specifically first responders and those who frequently interact with visitors. Since late May, 577 coronavirus tests have been administered to Yellowstone employees. This past week, 162 tests were completed; the park is currently awaiting those results.
In addition to swabbing employees, Yellowstone tested wastewater samples in Gardiner, Montana, Old Faithful and Mammoth Hot Springs between June 13 and 16. No traces of coronavirus were found in those samples. The park is presently waiting on wastewater test results taken from Old Faithful and Mammoth Hot Springs between June 27 and 29.
Although the pandemic has forced many to stay home, the latest visitation statistics are showing that hasn’t put a damper on Yellowstone tourism.
Yellowstone calculated that visitation from its Wyoming entrances is at 99% of what it was in 2019. Currently, Yellowstone is in Phase 2 of its reopening plan — meaning that campgrounds, visitor cabins, stores, takeout dining and visitor centers are open to the public.
Despite a lack of new cases in the park, the West Gate community of West Yellowstone, Montana, announced Tuesday that the community would cancel its Fourth of July parade.
Douglas man given life sentence for brother’s murder in 2018
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Maxwell Schwartz, 32, the Douglas man convicted of aggravated assault and second degree murder for killing his brother, will spend the next 40 years to life in prison.
About 18 months after the murder on S. Fifth Street, Schwartz was sentenced June 10 to 8-10 years for aggravated assault and 40 years to life for murder in the second degree, to be served concurrently.
Schwartz’ attorney filed a notice of his intention to appeal the conviction June 23.
After a four-day jury trial in the Eighth Judicial District Court, Schwartz was found guilty of murdering his brother Feb. 27. The jury came back with the verdict less than four hours after the trial had ended.
Officers responded to a residence after a 911 call was made where a male, Schwartz’s brother Joseph, requested help for his “little brother.”
The caller was talking to dispatch when he suddenly began asking “Max” what he was doing. Joseph became louder and yelled, “Max, you just stabbed me.”
The dispatcher attempted to question what was happening when Joseph again spoke with Max: “Give me that” and “Oh my gosh, Max. Are you (expletive) kidding me?”
The jury heard the 911 call recording as well as testimony from Joseph’s girlfriend Kelsi Stotsky.
Stotsky and Joseph were living together along with Stotsky’s two children from a previous relationship, and Max was staying with them. She testified that she heard Joseph ask Maxwell what he was doing, saw Joseph running away from Maxwell and yelled at Maxwell to draw his attention from Joseph.
Stotsky also testified that she heard a gun shot and Maxwell had a small pistol in his hand while he ran into the kitchen.
Wheatland Burger King closes
WHEATLAND (WNE) — You will no longer be able to have it your way in Platte County as Burger King, the 30-year iconic Wheatland franchise has closed its doors.
According to Burger King vice president Shelly Ritucci, who oversees 20 Western stores, the company knew that the lease was coming to its 10-year point of renewing or refusing.
The employees were not informed until June 28, and the store was shut down as of June 29.
“We knew that our franchise agreement was coming to an end, but we didn’t share it with the store because we wanted to have employees here,” Ritucci said. “As for the building, Joe Lucas, the president of the company owns it so he will put it up for sale.”
Costs were the main reason that this franchise was not to continue in Platte County. According to Ritucci, any time you renew a franchise after 10 years, a remodel is required.
“The remodel would cost approximately $750 thousand, so we weren’t going to invest the money into it to keep it going. It’s sad, we’re going to miss it here,” Ritucci said.
Eastern Wyoming College faced with $1.5M in cuts
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Eastern Wyoming College has been ordered to slash expenses by almost $1.5 million over the next two years.
How that’s going to happen is still somewhat up in the air as the EWC Board of Trustees met in executive session June 24 to mull its options.
EWC President Dr. Lesley Travers on Friday said she’d presented trustees with three options — none of which is ideal — as part of a two-phase plan that would cut spending by the 20% hinted at by Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials over two years.
The breakdown of the tentative plan, which EWC Trustees have yet to approve, is in two phases, she said.
The first phase, during the 2020-21 academic year beginning this fall, would not lead to staff or programs being cut. It does, however, call for some key positions that are currently vacant to remain unfilled.
Cuts in staffing would come during the 2021-22 academic year, if needed, Travis said. Not sharing all the details of possible cuts, she said they could lead to the loss of five, 12 or as many as 14 positions at the college, depending on which option trustees choose.
These decisions come on the heels of the announcement the schools of the Northern Wyoming Community College District — Gillette College and Sheridan College — opted to do away with nationally-ranked sports programs and fire most of their coaches.
Only rodeo remains at the schools, according to news reports last week, with a significantly reduced budget.
Doing away with Lancer sports programs is currently not in the cards, Travers said.
Marker commemorates African-American homestead town
JACKSON (AP) — A new historical marker commemorates a community established by African-American homesteaders in southeast Wyoming.
The marker recognizing the former town of Empire in Goshen County can be found at the Dwyer Junction Rest Area on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland in Platte County.
The marker is a collaboration between the University of Nebraska’s Center for Great Plains Studies and Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails.
Empire dated to 1908. Founders Charles and Rosetta Speese used the Enlarged Homestead Act to claim 320 acres of public land. Other African-American families joined them.
Empire's population approached 60 within a few years but the community became a target of racially charged local disputes. The community broke into factions and farming difficulty caused the town to be largely abandoned by 1920.
