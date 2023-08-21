Black bear relocated from open space in Sheridan
SHERIDAN—A yearling male black bear was captured and relocated from South Park in Sheridan on Aug. 17.
At approximately 4 p.m., Game and Fish personnel responded to a report of a small bear near Creekside Apartments. The bear was found a short time later and successfully immobilized.
Game and Fish personnel had responded to another report earlier in the day about a bear near the apartments, but had been unable to locate it at that time. No other reports were received, suggesting the bear had not accessed garbage or other food rewards.
“We appreciate members of the public calling us immediately when the bear was seen, allowing us to intervene quickly before it got food rewards or created other conflicts,” said Tim Thomas, Sheridan Region wildlife management coordinator. “We also appreciate the help of the Sheridan Police Department in assisting with the bear’s capture. It was a young bear that from all indications, had only recently come into the area.”
The bear was relocated to suitable habitat in a remote area of the Bighorn Mountains on Aug. 18.
Any sightings of a bear in residential or developed areas should be reported as soon as possible to the Game and Fish Regional Office at 307-672-7418 during regular business hours or to a local law enforcement agency. Reports can also be made after-hours to the Stop Poaching hotline at 877-WGFD-TIP.
Learn about living and recreating in bear country at wgfd.wyo.gov/bear-wise-wyoming.
Cheyenne man sentenced in child pornography case
CHEYENNE—The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming, has announced that a Cheyenne man has been sentenced in a child pornography case.
Brian Joseph Nielsen, 38, was sentenced Thursday to 148 months of imprisonment for possession of child pornography, second or subsequent conviction. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence, which includes 15 years of supervised release following Nielsen’s prison term.
According to court documents, Nielsen was indicted in July 2010 and pleaded guilty to interstate shipment of child pornography. He was sentenced to 135 months in prison based on special concerns that Nielsen was a danger to children. Nielsen began his lifetime supervised release in December 2019.
On Feb. 24, 2023, Nielsen’s probation officer found him in possession of two unauthorized cellphones. Nielsen admitted to knowingly possessing approximately 2,000 images of child pornography on one of the cellphones.
Crook County fatal accident still under investigation
SUNDANCE—Crook County’s first fatal road accident of the year took place on July 31 and is still under investigation by Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The crash involved two motorcyclists from France and a motorhome whose occupants were from Arizona.
At 12:33 p.m., on U.S. 14 at mile marker 170 near the Madison pump station, a two-vehicle crash took place, according to Lieutenant Tim Boumeester.
“The first vehicle was a motorhome pulling a passenger car,” he said. “They were traveling eastbound on Highway 14 when the driver pulled off the roadway into the driveway access there at the pump station because they realized they were heading the wrong direction.”
The motorhome driver began to pull back out onto U.S. 14 in an attempt to make a u-turn. At that time, the second vehicle, a motorcycle, was traveling eastbound toward Devils Tower.
“The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the motorhome by steering to the left; however, (it) collided with the motorhome’s left front quarter panel,” Boumeester said. “Upon the collision, both occupants of the motorcycle were separated from the motorcycle. The motorhome came to rest across both lanes of U.S. 14 facing northwest and the motorcycle came to rest on a flat slide partially against [the motorhome] facing northeast.”
Both individuals on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.