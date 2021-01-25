Teton Co. adds ‘critical’ to COVID risk measure
JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County’s risk level from the coronavirus pandemic has reached “critical.”
The Teton County Health Department added a new risk level and color Thursday to its COVID-19 risk dial. Purple now denotes critical risk, which is where the Health Department rates the community right now.
The county has spent the past few months at the red, high-risk level, but the number of cases here has continued to grow over the past couple of weeks.
At one point, a post-holiday surge pushed the active-case count to 300, and the active-case count Thursday afternoon sat at 295, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.
Between Jan. 5 and Jan. 18, more than 540 new cases were detected in Teton County, and according to a database The New York Times maintains, the seven-day average of new daily cases has increased 142% over the past two weeks, from 17 to 41.
Such high caseloads cause a domino effect in some of the metrics the local Health Department uses to determine risk level, including the number of new cases and contact tracing abilities. Once caseload rises above about 30 new cases a day, the Health Department struggles to even keep up with those who test positive, let alone do full contact tracing investigations.
“It is challenging to watch our disease metrics in Teton County moving in the wrong direction,” Director of Health Jodie Pond said in a press release.
———
Committee approves bill for air service districts
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Wyoming Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee voted unanimously Thursday to advance a bill allowing the creation of special districts to fund local airports in the state.
The legislation would ease the funding pressure on local entities in Fremont County and elsewhere that currently “split limited resources” in order to pay for airport operations, according to Devon Brubaker, who spoke on behalf of the Wyoming Airports Coalition during Thursday’s committee meeting online.
“Wyoming airports need at least $55 million per year in funding above and beyond what exists today to be able to ensure a safe and secure air transportation system,” Brubaker told the committee. “These funding needs cannot be covered by the state, or our local government entities.”
Wyoming County Commissioners Association executive director Jerimiah Rieman pointed to the “continuing pressure” on local budgets when he noted that his organization supports the airport districting bill.
The bill states that county commissioners would decide whether to create an airport district within their jurisdiction – but those districts would not be able to levy mills without the approval of the majority of voters living within the designated district boundaries.
“This legislation does not create special districts (or) a new tax,” Brubaker said. “(It) provides local control to county commissions.”
———
WWC proposes cutting 15 positions
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Western Wyoming Community College has announced the 15 positions that would be eliminated under cost-saving proposals. The college is facing a roughly $2.4 million shortfall in the 2021-22 budget, and layoffs are part of the budget recommendations that the Board of Trustees are considering. Trustees are scheduled to vote on the proposal on Jan. 28.
Western staff learned some of the details of the proposed budget reduction plan during an in-service speech on Tuesday. A special board meeting was announced Wednesday, and the full budget plan was released to the public as part of the agenda on Thursday morning. Later that day, people had a chance to voice their reactions.
Dr. Kim Dale, president of Western Wyoming Community College, said the college has never had to consider a mass layoff like this before.
“This is a very difficult time for Western,” Dale said. “The deep budget cuts and layoffs have life-changing impacts on our employees and their families. The college and Board of Trustees clearly understand that there are people attached to these decisions, and we take this responsibility very seriously. I ask that we continue to treat each other with kindness and respect during this challenging time.”
The college memo noted that if the Board of Trustees supports the additional position reductions, Western will have cut a total of 26 full-time positions within the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years. This would equate to a 12% reduction of Western’s full-time workforce since the beginning of fall semester 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.