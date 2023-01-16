Mystery donor sends needed winter coats to Teton County students
JACKSON (WNE) — The boxes just kept coming.
“There were 20-some boxes that arrived over several days, and it was just wonderful,” Jennifer Jellen, the Fund for Public Education’s executive director, told the Jackson Hole Daily on Thursday.
Inside the boxes were 85 brand-new winter coats in a variety of sizes and colors. The boxes did not have any name attached to them.
The coats have been distributed through all seven elementary schools and through Jackson Hole Middle School based on student need.
“This kind of generosity is so uplifting,” Jellen said. “It solves a real problem for dozens of children and comes at a time when the need is at its greatest.”
Every year, the school district and area nonprofits work to outfit students and children with the “Big 5”: hats, gloves, boots, snow pants and winter jackets.
Jellen said anonymous donations are always welcome.
“We would love to thank this donor, and we hope they know the tremendous positive impact their gift has had. Support for child wellness, in all its many forms, is crucial.”
A recent account of kids’ needs directed to local lawmakers just ahead of the state legislative session reveals the stark need in the community. Teton County School District No. 1 reported at a meeting last week that it is serving 45 unhoused students, while the preschool Children’s Learning Center currently serves 88 unhoused children.
“The coats just kept coming, and we were all grateful to know that no TCSD family would have to worry about their child being cold this winter,” school Superintendent Gillian Chapman said in a news release on Thursday.
This story was published on Jan. 13, 2023.
ERAP funds still available to previous and new applicants
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Housing assistance still is available to previous Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants and those who never applied.
ERAP has set aside $8.6 million for housing stability services available to ERAP recipients and households that have not previously received funding. That funding is scheduled to be available until June.
Below are the housing stability services that are available.
Need help with the first month’s rent and deposit or other costs related to obtaining or keeping safe housing? ERAP has given funding to local community-based organizations that will determine funding on a case-by-case basis.
Households needing legal assistance: If facing eviction, visit Legal Aid of Wyoming at lawyoming.org or call 1-877-432-9955.
Seniors and individuals with disabilities: The Wyoming Department of Health’s Aging Division provides specialized services to support their ability to obtain and maintain safe housing.
Survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking: The Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault provides specialized services to support their ability to obtain and maintain safe housing.
For more information, call 1-877-WYOERAP, visit dfs.wyo.gov/erap or email RentalAssistance@ wyo.gov.
This story was published on Jan. 14, 2023.
Food Freedom Act changes set to advance
LANDER (WNE) — A Food Freedom Act amendment proposed by a local legislator this session aims to ensure that the state of Wyoming cannot hold producers of farm-raised eggs and dairy products to a higher standard than any other inspection criteria set by the United States Department of Agriculture.
According to the co-sponsor of the bill, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, “This will help producers in Fremont County sell the products locally and provide needed guidance to state agencies.”
Salazar said state inspectors, working with the Department of Agriculture, have long worked without a standard to allow local producers to sell their products like eggs and dairy on the open market due to concerns about handling and marketing standards. The amendments to this bill will allow the sale of these products with a simple disclosure that conveys that they are locally produced.
The bill currently addresses only eggs and dairy, but Salazar said future amendments could be necessary to add products as the “farm to table” movement gains momentum in the state.
The Fremont Local Market in Riverton is a new business dedicated to the secondary selling of local produce and other farm products from residents and small businesses in Fremont County. It has recently faced challenges with selling dairy products from local providers, prompting senators and state representatives to act on their behalf.
The measure, SF 102, was introduced and referred to the Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources committee.
This story was published on Jan. 14, 2023.
Taxi driver arrested for reckless driving
JACKSON (WNE) — A taxi driver was arrested Thursday morning for driving his black Chevrolet Suburban taxi at high speeds, forcing other cars off the road while eluding a Teton County Sheriff’s deputy. The driver said he thought he was being “escorted” on his way to pick up Harrison Ford.
Pavlo Voichuk, 38, is facing two charges in Teton County Circuit Court: reckless driving and attempting to elude police.
Thursday morning, Deputy Landon Call of the sheriff’s office saw a black SUV pass him and other vehicles at a high rate of speed on Highway 390, just north of the Snake River Ranch Road.
Investigations identified the taxi company as A Black Car Service.
During the course of the incident, Teton County Sheriff’s Office Clayton Platt said, Voichuk forced “at least seven” vehicles off the road.
“Two vehicles in the opposite lane of travel pulled to the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision,” Call’s affidavit said. “The suburban continued to travel down the middle of the north and south bound lanes causing vehicles in both directions to leave the roadway.”
Voichuk also “recklessly forced his way in between two vehicles and nearly caused a four-vehicle crash at speeds from 55-70 miles per hour.”
Driving in the opposite lane of travel, Voichuk eventually turned onto Teton Village Road and stopped at the entry of the Four Seasons Resort.
The driver stated he thought Call was “escorting” him to the Four Seasons. He said he received an urgent message that he needed to pick up Harrison Ford as soon as possible.
No evidence of impairment, controlled substances, or weapons was found before Voichuk was transported to the Teton County Jail.
Voichuk, identified as a Ukrainian native with a California driver’s license, was arraigned in Teton County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon. He appeared remotely from Teton County Jail but was released on a $500 cash bail.
Black Car Service owner Dumitru Cusnir said both Voichuk’s taxi permit and employment have been terminated.
This story was published on Jan. 14, 2023.
