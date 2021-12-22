Unemployment rate falls to 3.7% in November
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Research & Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.1% in October to 3.7% in November.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate has decreased in each of the past five months and is lower than the current U.S. rate of 4.2% and much lower than its November 2020 level of 5.3%.
From October to November, unemployment rates fell in 16 counties, rose in four counties, and remained unchanged in three counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate increased from 1.9% in October to 2.9% in November. Unemployment often rises in Teton County in November as tourist activity slows between the summer and winter seasons.
Unemployment rates fell in every county from November 2020 to November 2021. Jobless rates were elevated in November 2020 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and decreases in 2021 represent a return to more normal levels. The largest decreases occurred in Natrona (down from 6.7% to 3.1%), Teton (down from 6.2% to 2.9%) and Converse (down from 5.7% to 2.4%) counties.
One dies in accident near Etna
AFTON (WNE) — Driver fatigue is being investigated as the possible cause of a fatal accident that occurred on Highway 89 near the Wolf Den south of Etna Monday morning.
The responding officer with the Wyoming Highway Patrol told the Star Valley Independent that the accident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. when a male driver was traveling southbound in a Subaru. The driver veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head-on with a minivan. The driver of the Subaru was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries.
The only occupant of the minivan was a female driver who was wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to Star Valley Health and then life-flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her current status is unknown at this time.
As of press time, the identity of the driver of the Subaru has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
The responding officer stated that evidence at the scene does not suggest weather or slick road conditions contributed to the accident. Driver fatigue or a medical condition is being investigated as likely causes. The investigation is ongoing.
