Air traffic is down, gun seizures up at US airports
With air traffic nearing a five-month high, airport security is finding guns in passenger carry-on bags at three times the rate recorded before the pandemic.
And 80% of the guns are loaded.
Officers found 15.3 guns for every million people screened in July, compared with 5.1 per million people in July of last year, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday.
There has been a significant increase in loaded guns at checkpoints, said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. He said screeners are already working in conditions of heightened risks and that "no one should be introducing new ones.”
“Even more concerning is that 80% of the firearms coming into the checkpoint are loaded, and it’s just an accident waiting to happen," Pekoske said.
It is legal to transport guns in checked bags if they are unloaded and in a locked case. There are federal civil penalties for improperly placing a gun in a carry-on bag, and violators can lose the use of faster-screening programs such as TSA PreCheck, but criminal charges are usually left to local authorities.
Last year, 4,432 guns were found in carry-on bags, or about 12.1 per day, and 87% were loaded.
TSA's public appeal to follow gun rules came the same day that it reported screening 831,789 people on Sunday. It was the first time checkpoint traffic in U.S. airports has topped 800,000 since March 17. That is still down 69% from the comparable Sunday a year ago.
Simon Cowell has surgery for broken back after bike accident
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Simon Cowell underwent surgery to repair a broken back, the result of an electric bicycle accident, and was recovering at a hospital, a spokesperson said Sunday.
“Simon has broken his back in a number of places" after falling from the new bike he'd been testing in the courtyard of his Malibu home Saturday, the representative said. Family members were present.
The entertainment mogul was “doing fine” and remained under observation after the operation at an unidentified hospital, the spokesperson said.
Cowell's partner, Lauren Silverman, accompanied him to the hospital and has been able to see him briefly. Cowell's overnight, six-hour surgery included placement of a metal rod.
Despite the ordeal, he mustered the strength to post a “massive thank you” to doctors and nurses treating him. Cowell, known for his tart-tongued comments about contestants, also shared some advice.
“If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he tweeted Sunday night.
3 arrested following fights at pro-police rally in Colorado
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out at a Colorado pro-police rally that attracted counter protesters, authorities said.
The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon. After counter-protesters arrived, multiple fights broke out, police said.
Neither side was singled out for blame and police said both had active aggressors.
“Truly supporting a cause means representing its values. Committing crimes in our community is not a way to support police,” Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said. “We stand for safety, period.”
Video footage of the conflict showed members of the pro-law enforcement crowd walking toward counter protesters who are backing away in a residential neighborhood a few blocks from the rally.
The pro-police demonstrators outnumbered the counter-protesters, and fights broke out as the two sides moved into a grassy area between houses , video footage shows. It was not clear how the fights began, but the recordings show about a dozen people wrestling and fighting in a ditch.
Man accused of claiming drug would lower COVID-19 risk
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man falsely claimed that a drug his company was selling would lower the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19, federal prosecutors said.
Matthew Ryncarz and his company Fusion Health and Vitality, which operated as Pharm Origins, are accused of saying a misbranded drug called Immune Shot would lower the risk of getting COVID-19 by 50%, according to federal prosecutors in Savannah. The drug “bore false and misleading labeling,” prosecutors said in a news release Monday.
A lawyer for Ryncarz did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges of selling a misbranded drug.
“Our office is committed to ensuring that businesses do not take advantage of a global health crisis and people’s fears in order to unlawfully make a buck,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in the release.
Ryncarz created a website through Pharm Origins in March and began selling ImmuneShot for $19 a bottle, particularly targeting people over 50, prosecutors said.
The website included pitches like, “We are offering you the exclusive price of only $19 per bottle because we know that Immune Shot could be the most important formula in the WORLD right now due to the new pandemic.”
Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped
BALTIMORE (AP) — A “major gas explosion” completely destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman, injuring several other people and trapping at least one person in the wreckage, firefighters said.
At least three dozen firefighters converged on the disaster scene, where the natural gas explosion reduced to the homes to piles of rubble and pieces of debris. A fourth house in the row was partly destroyed, and the neighborhood was strewn with glass from shattered windows.
Two of the homes' occupants were taken to hospitals in serious condition, while an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department tweeted.
The firefighters' union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.
The Baltimore Gas and Electric Company received an “initial call” from the fire department at 9:54 a.m. on Monday and was working to turn off the gas to buildings in the immediate area, its spokeswoman Linda Foy said.
“We are on the scene and working closely with the fire department to make the situation safe," she said, without answering any questions from reporters. "Once the gas is off, we can begin to safely assess the situation, including inspections of BGE equipment.”
Moses Glover was inside his nearby home when he heard a boom and looked outside his window. Suddenly, a second blast knocked him off his feet, he told The Baltimore Sun.
“It knocked me across the bed,” said Glover, 77. “I came downstairs and saw all of the front of the houses across the street, they were on the ground. I had a picture window downstairs, the glass is in the chair now.”
Moses struggled to steady his breathing and said he was “shook up” by the experience.
MTA asks Apple's help to solve iPhone mask issues
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s mass transit agency wants Apple to come up with a better way for iPhone users to unlock their phones without taking off their masks, as it seeks to guard against the spread of the coronavirus in buses and subways.
In a letter to CEO Tim Cook obtained by The Associated Press, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Patrick Foye said riders have been seen removing their masks to unlock their phones using face-recognition technology, despite a recent update by Apple that simplifies the unlock process for people wearing masks.
Previously, an iPhone user wearing a mask would have to wait a few seconds as face recognition software tried to identify them before they eventually could enter a passcode. In response to the pandemic, Apple's iOS 13.5, released in May, automatically presents the passcode field after a user swipes up from the bottom of the lock screen. Also, Apple Pay Express Transit, introduced last year, allows riders on some bus and subway lines to pay with their iPhone or Apple Watch without having to wake the device.
“We understand Apple is working to address the issue and know that Apple has a range of technologies at its disposal as a global leader among tech companies,” Foye wrote in the letter sent Sunday. “We urge Apple to accelerate the deployment of new technologies and solutions that further protect customers in the era of COVID-19.”
Foye added that the MTA would be willing to collaborate with Apple on messaging to make sure users know about the recent iPhone modification.
“There’s nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our customers,” Apple said in an emailed statement that noted the upgrades it has already made. "We are fully committed to continuing to work with the MTA to support their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray's home
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray's New York home, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to Ray's home in Lake Luzerne, New York, on Sunday evening, KRQE-TV reported.
Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky. The Warren County sheriff said there were no injuries.
Ray’s representative Charlie Dougiello told USA TODAY in a statement that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear.
Since April, Ray has been filming “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from her home in Lake Luzerne. Her husband, John Cusimano, has been the show's cameraman, producer, cocktail maker and musical guest.
Amid the pandemic, Ray's organization donated $4 million to several charities including food banks, relief funds for laid off restaurant workers and animal rescue work.
She credited her mother, who lives across the street and also operated a restaurant, with motivating her to give the donation.
“She wants a daily update of what you’re doing to help the world. In detail,” Ray said.
Washington apple crop projected to be larger than 2019
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — This year's Washington state apple crop is expected to be slightly larger than the 2019 crop.
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association estimates the 2020 crop will total 134 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples. That's just above 2019’s total of 133.9 million boxes.
Harvest is just getting underway in the nation's top apple producing state, and will continue into November.
For the second straight year, Gala will be the most numerous variety at 23%. Red Delicious is projected at 17%, followed by Fuji at 14%, and Granny Smith and Honeycrisp at 13% of total production.
This year, the new Cosmic Crisp is forecast to come in at 1.2% of the total crop.
The association says organic apple production is forecast to be 16% of the total, or 21 million boxes.
The forecast is based on a survey of association members, and represents a best estimate of the total volume of apples that will eventually be packed and sold on the fresh market.
