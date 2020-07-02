COVID-19 tracking app available in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A free mobile app designed to help with COVID-19 contact tracing will now be available in Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday.
The Care19 Diary app, which was launched in North Dakota and South Dakota in April, keeps record of a person’s location for potential use in contact tracing if the user then tests positive for the coronavirus. The app only keeps track of location data, with users remaining otherwise anonymous, and histories can be deleted at any point.
“Here in Wyoming, the more citizens who choose to voluntarily participate, the more effective our fight against COVID-19 will be,” Gordon said in a prepared statement. “The information this app gathers can save lives. Embracing this technology is one more way we can show that we’re all in this together.”
The state entered a partnership with North Dakota-based ProudCrowd for the app, which is available on most cellphones. ProudCrowd CEO Tim Brookins, who also works for Microsoft, said in a statement he was excited to see the app expand into Wyoming.
The mobile app has drawn mixed reviews from users in the Dakotas, with many commenters on the Apple App Store and Google Play App Store complaining about its ability to log locations accurately. The Washington Post and other outlets have also reported on findings that show some data from the app has been shared with third-party companies in previous uses.
Cell phone data shows Jackson tourism rebounding
JACKSON (WNE) —What started out as a way to monitor travel patterns of Jackson visitors to see if the town was meeting their needs has now become an effective tool for tracking tourism trends during the pandemic.
Cellphone data service Placer.ai, a foot-traffic analytics firm in Los Altos, California, offers four years of historical data for analysis. The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board recently purchased a license to use that data for close to real-time analysis of the volume of visitors in Jackson Hole.
Now that data is showing an unexpected rebound in visitors. For Brian Modena, marketing subcommittee chairman on the Travel and Tourism Board, the data is turning out to be key in guiding board decisions.
“I can see how many people were in Jackson on any given day from out of state over the last three years, plus this year,” Modena said.
Unlike specific cellphone apps developed for COVID-19 community spread tracking, Placer.ai uses area code data, giving the tourism board access to visitors’ locations before and after passing through Jackson, specific routes of travel, shopping tendencies, gender, household income and more.
Comparing the average of three years of tourist data collected before the pandemic with last week, overall traffic is up by 3%, he said. Modena said he was hesitant at first to share the data without another source of reference. However, after comparing hotel booking percentages with the percentage of visitors, the correlation was nearly 100%.
Legislative leaders postpone UW study
LARAMIE (WNE) — The Legislature’s Management Council voted last week to postpone a study of the University of Wyoming’s governance structure until at least 2021.
In February, the House and Senate voted to have the Legislative Service Office hire a “third party consultant” to examine UW’s governance structure and compare it to the “best practices of other land grant universities’ governance structures that could be adopted to maximize efficient operations.”
The study was proposed amid legislators expressing concerns about UW’s leadership; however, the Legislature did not assign funding in the winter for the study.
“I think, at the time, it may have been the idea to allow the LSO to use its flex authority to hire a consultant to conduct this governance study,” LSO director Matt Obrecht said last week. “We don’t have the flexibility in the budget that we did in March.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and depressed oil prices taking a toll on state revenues, Management Council voted last week to delay hiring a consultant for the study until the Legislature appropriates funds for the study.
Legislators said the study could proceed in 2021 if legislators approve funding in the 2021 supplemental budget session.
The vote for a governance study came in February as a last-minute amendment to the state’s budget bill, with the proposal’s backers expressing a vague lack of confidence in UW’s leadership, especially in the wake of former President Laurie Nichols’s 2019 ouster.
Wind River Roundup Rodeo canceled
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Wind River Roundup Rodeo that takes place every year during the Fremont County Fair has been cancelled for 2020 due to restrictions that have been put in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
“If you can’t fill the grandstands, you can’t pay for it, (and) the state won’t let you fill the grandstands,” rodeo committee chair Dennis Mazet said last week.
Gatherings of more than 250 people are currently banned in Wyoming – a rule that also could impact the schedule of night events for the Fremont County Fair next month.
“We just can’t put on an event with 250 people in the grandstands,” fair general manager Pat Hart said Thursday. “It doesn’t pay for the event. So we’re just on hold right now.”
Meanwhile, she said, staff members at the fair will continue to accept entries for the annual exhibits, livestock sales, and other competitions that will take place as usual this summer, beginning with the horse show July 17-18 and including the Fremont County Fair kickoff parade at 10 a.m. July 25. Hart noted that fairgoers will be encouraged to wear masks, and officials will ensure social distancing measures are in place throughout the week of the event: July 25- Aug. 1.
Notice of $20M lawsuit filed in Wyoming deputy shooting
LARAMIE (AP) — The mother of a man shot to death by a sheriff's deputy has given formal notice she intends to file a $20 million wrongful-death lawsuit against a Wyoming county.
Albany County commissioners acknowledged Tuesday receiving the notice filed by Debbie Hinkel. State law requires people to file such a notice before suing a governmental entity.
Albany County sheriff's deputy Derek Colling fatally shot Robbie Ramirez of Laramie after a traffic stop in 2018. Ramirez, 39, had driven away during the stop and the two scuffled after Colling caught up with Ramirez a short time later.
Ramirez had a variant of schizophrenia and feared police because of previous run-ins with them, relatives said after the shooting.
Colling was involved in two fatal shootings while working as a police officer in Las Vegas. He was fired from the Las Vegas Police Department in 2011.
In the notice, Hinkel alleges Colling's termination in Las Vegas followed an “eight-month investigation surrounding charges of use of excessive force, police brutality, and false arrest.”
In hiring Colling, the Albany County Sheriff's Office was negligent in assessing Colling's fitness to serve, evaluating his “past pattern of excessive force,” and in training and supervising him, Hinkel alleges.
She claims Sheriff David O'Malley had been warned Colling possessed an “out-of-control temper rendering him unfit to serve in law enforcement,” the Laramie Boomerang reports.
Yellowstone park to reconsider controversial bison plan
LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials plan to reconsider how they manage Yellowstone National Park's famous wild bison herds following longstanding complaints over thousands of the animals that have been killed by hunters and agencies as they attempted to migrate into Montana.
Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly outlined the plans in court documents filed Wednesday. The move came in a lawsuit challenging a federal-state agreement that has governed management of the animals, also known as buffalo, since 2000.
A new analysis of bison management could result in an expansion of where the animals are permitted to roam freely, The Livingston Enterprise reported. The work would involve the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service, which has jurisdiction over much of the land surrounding Yellowstone.
Jared Pettinato, who represents Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter, applauded the agencies’ decision to reevaluate bison management.
“We think it’s long overdue,” he said.
Yellowstone had more than 4,800 bison as of last summer. More than 800 were killed by hunters or captured and sent to slaughter this past winter.
Officials insist the culling is necessary to prevent cattle in the Yellowstone region from being infected with brucellosis, which is present in many park bison and can cause abortions in pregnant animals.
To address concerns over the killing of bison, state and park officials in recent years have allowed the animals to roam more freely in parts of Montana and to establish a quarantine program so bison that are declared disease-free can be relocated.
But that hasn’t resolved the issue and the periodic slaughter of large numbers of bison has continued.
There have been numerous cases of cattle in the Yellowstone region being infected with brucellosis by diseased elk, but no recorded transmissions from bison.
As many as 30 million to 60 million bison once roamed across most of North America, according to federal wildlife officials. Mass slaughters drove them to near extinction by the late 1800s. Today there are roughly 11,000 wild bison on public lands in 12 states.
