Wyoming COVID-19 new-case count ties early-May previous high
CASPER (AP) — The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Wyoming grew by the fastest rate since early May in numbers released Monday.
The 27 lab-confirmed and six suspected cases matched the previous high of 33 cases on May 6, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported Monday that 17 more people with lab-confirmed cases had recovered from the COVID-19 illness, for a total of 245 active, lab-confirmed cases statewide.
That's up from 203 active, lab-confirmed cases May 22, 131 on April 22 and 19 on March 22.
Twenty people to date have died of the coronavirus in Wyoming.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Temporary barrel safety system set up on Wyoming highway
JACKSON (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation established a temporary system of safety barrels to prevent runaway trucks and other vehicles from going off the side of a high mountain road.
The transportation department has set up the system of barrels on Highway 22 in the Teton Pass near Jackson, The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.
The containers filled with sand are meant to slow and eventually stop an out-of-control vehicle and can be replaced after an accident.
The system known as a sand barrel array cost about $75,000 will be used until the department can finalize a permanent solution.
A “catchnet” system previously used in the pass has been out of service since September 2019 when a truck hauling logs sailed through without stopping until reaching the last of several nets.
Teton Pass is one of the shortest highway stretches in Wyoming, yet it is one of the most costly for the the transportation department to maintain because of its rugged terrain, severe weather and high volume of traffic.
Crowd limit of almost 3,000 approved for Stampede
CODY (WNE) — The Cody Stampede Rodeo on July 1-4 has been approved to seat nearly 3,000 people – 45% of capacity in each seating area – a huge boost from the current limit of 600 people, as Cody Nite Rodeo is allowed initially.
Stampede president Mike Darby said the board’s exemption request to seat 2,835 people was approved Friday by state public health officer Alexia Harrist.
“I am supportive of this event occurring as stated in the plan,” she wrote in her note approving the request. “As much as face coverings can be encouraged for all attending the event, that would be appreciated. Good luck with the rodeo and I hope that it is a success.”
The rodeo grounds seat more than 5,000 people so the new occupancy limit still allows for much more spacing. There are also hand sanitizer and masks available.
“We feel that we can hold an event that is safe and that will not contribute to the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the board wrote in its request.
It also noted that, unlike the Nite Rodeo that regularly attracts many summer tourists, Stampede attendance is roughly 97% local.
“Our community fully supports this event, and allowing more of our locals to attend as they are accustomed to doing, is vitally important to help boost moral and demonstrate our economy is on its way to recovery in these challenging times,” the board wrote. “Holding our Stampede Rodeo and allowing our community to safely gather is a sign of hope, a reflection of our freedoms and a chance to rebuild unity, promote community spirit and our western lifestyle.”
State historic site sees increase in visitors
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Record numbers of visitors flocked to Wyoming State Parks in April and May, and one Sheridan-area state historic site is now beginning to see an uptick in visitors after opening nearly two months later than usual.
Despite not opening until May 29, Trail End State Historic Site has already had 1,905 visitors as of June 17, according to Superintendent Sharie Shada.
“This includes not only inside the museum but those who use our grounds (daily walks, picnics, YMCA camp activities, small birthday parties), as well as those who were here for the Bots Sots remount horse sale,” Shada said.
During the month of June 2019, Shada said Trail End had 2,730 total visitors, or an average of 91 per day. So far in June 2020, that average is up to 112 per day.
The increased numbers are occurring, even with strict social distancing measures in place at the site. Currently, groups of 10 people or fewer who come to the museum together are being admitted in 15-minute increments. If two groups arrive at the same time, one has to wait outside.
There is also a designated route inside the museum, so groups don’t run into each other on their tour.
Shada said the historic site’s grounds stayed open and were heavily used throughout the pandemic, and only the museum was closed for a period of time.
Old jeans bring $8,470 in auction
POWELL (WNE) — Vintage jeans can be a hot item.
How about hot as in $700 a pair? That’s the price that a lot of 12 pair of vintage jeans averaged in an online auction sale from the Forest Wichern Homestead on the South Fork, which closed June 18. The total paid for the 12 pair was $8,470.
Travis Swenson of Swenson’s Auctions of Powell managed the sale of items at the Wichern homestead at 390 Lower Southfork Road. He said the purchaser of the jeans was a reseller for an overseas market.
“I had movie prop producers from New York to Texas to Oregon bidding,” Swenson said.
The makers of the jeans included Levi, Wrangler and Lee. The vintage jeans were from the 1950s and 1960s, “maybe even the 40s,” Swenson said. “They were very worn.”
The uniqueness that made the old jeans so valuable “had to do with the rivets on the Levis, the Blue Bell emblem on the tag inside the pants on the Wranglers and the type of zipper on the Lees,” he said.
There’s a lesson to be learned, Swenson advised: “Don’t throw your stuff away.” Then he added with a chuckle: “Call Swenson’s Auctions.”
