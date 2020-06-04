Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines from US
The Trump administration moved Wednesday to block Chinese airlines from flying to the U.S. in an escalation of trade and travel tensions between the two countries.
The Transportation Department said it would suspend passenger flights of four Chinese airlines to and from the United States starting June 16.
The decision was in response to China's failure to let United Airlines and Delta Air Lines resume flights to China this month. The airlines suspended those flights earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic that started in China's Wuhan province.
The Transportation Department said that China was violating an agreement between the two countries covering flights by each other's airlines.
“The Department will continue to engage our Chinese counterparts so both U.S. and Chinese carriers can fully exercise their bilateral rights,” the agency said in a statement. “In the meantime, we will allow Chinese carriers to operate the same number of scheduled passenger flights as the Chinese government allows ours.”
The department said President Donald Trump could put the order into effect before June 16. The administration had hinted at Wednesday’s move last month, when it protested to Chinese authorities that Beijing was preventing U.S. airlines from competing fairly against Chinese carriers.
The four airlines affected by the order are Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.
Horse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci finishes second in debut
A racehorse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci reached the finish line at a safe enough distance from others that would have made his namesake proud.
Fauci the 2-year-old colt finished a distant second to a horse named Prisoner and was well ahead of third-place Indoctrinate in his much-anticipated debut Wednesday at Belmont Park. In a sport known for topical names, Fauci is the first of a series of horses inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and the latest tribute to the respected director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Social Distancing, Self Isolation, Flatten the Curve, Herd Immunity and No Spectators have also been registered with the Jockey Club.
Co-owner Phillip Antonacci picked the name Fauci in mid-March after the 79-year-old started doing daily coronavirus briefings from the White House. The Antonacci family, like Fauci, is Italian-American and from Brooklyn.
“We wanted to honor the service that he’s given to the whole world: beside COVID, fighting all the other infectious his whole life,” Antonacci said. “Throughout the whole thing, he seemed like a voice that knew what was going on and, without trying to be too political, kind of calmed things and provided real data behind what was going on.”
Antonacci hoped to name a filly after Dr. Deborah Birx. In the end, though, Antonacci said he didn't have horse good enough to name after the coordinator of the White House's virus task force.
Cinema chain AMC warns it may not survive the pandemic
Movie theater chain AMC warned Wednesday that it may not survive the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered its theaters and led film studios to explore releasing more movies directly to viewers over the internet.
It's the latest danger sign for the theater business in North America, which was under pressure even before the pandemic. It has gotten a boost by raising ticket prices and revamping theater-going into a more luxurious experience with drinks and meals, but admissions have been gradually declining since 2005. The box office has become home mostly to blockbuster films: Sequels, remakes and superhero movies dominate. Meanwhile, the rise of streaming services — Netflix and a growing stable of rivals — is providing new competition.
The coronavirus pandemic threw in more challenges. U.S. cinemas shut down in March, so their owners haven't been taking in money. Hollywood halted film production, which is likely to delay movies once theaters reopen and may limit consumer eagerness to spend money at the multiplex. The pandemic has prompted entertainment companies to release some movies directly to consumers, raising concerns that more will bypass theaters in the future. And when theaters do reopen, it's not clear how many customers will want to be in enclosed, crowded spaces for hours at a time.
AMC, the largest U.S. chain, said it has enough cash to reopen its theaters this summer as planned. But if it’s not allowed to reopen, it will need more money, which it may not be able to borrow. Film delays are another concern. AMC noted that people may be afraid to go to theaters, but hopes the desire for social distancing is temporary and that people will want to go to the movies again.
1,000 new virus cases after stay-at-home order ends
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona officials are reporting nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases amid a recent surge in hospitalizations, a little over two weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey ended his stay-at-home order.
The state has now tallied more than 22,000 cases and 981 deaths, including 40 reported Wednesday. The surge of new cases is a troubling sign for former state health director Will Humble, who said the timing is just too close to be coincidence.
“The one thing it does is it shows us that the stay-at-home order worked,” Humble said. “Because when it ended you see an increase in cases on the 26th, which is 10 days after it ended. You can look at it county by county by county and see the same thing.”
Whether the state-home order needs to be revisited is another issue, Humble said, because of other public health and economic effects.
Ducey, a Republican, faces pressure from businesses and GOP lawmakers not to clamp down again on the economy.
Magnitude 5.5 quake hits shaky California desert region
RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has jolted the region of California desert where a powerful quake last summer was followed by thousands of aftershocks.
The U.S. Geological Survey says Wednesday's quake hit at a fairly shallow depth shortly after 6:30 p.m. and was centered 13.6 miles (22 kilometers) north of the small city of Ridgecrest.
A dispatcher with the Ridgecrest Police Department said there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.
The quake was felt as a bump and rolling motion in a high-rise building in downtown Las Vegas. Local television news broadcasts stopped as anchors reported seeing lights sway in their studios.
It also shook buildings in downtown Los Angeles.
A magnitude 7.1 quake on July 5, 2019, and a magnitude 6.4 foreshock the day before strongly shook the region.
Damage from those quakes occurred to facilities on the sprawling Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake as well as in the nearby communities of Trona and Ridgecrest.
Seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted that Wednesday's quake was “a large late aftershock" of last July's activity. Among the many aftershocks, a handful have reached the magnitude-5 level.
Pilgrim’s Pride CEO among indicted for chicken price fixing
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (AP) — The CEO of Pilgrim's Pride is one of four current and former chicken company executives indicted Wednesday on charges of price-fixing.
The U.S. Department of Justice said a federal grand jury in Colorado found that executives from Greeley, Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Claxton, Georgia-based Claxton Poultry Farms conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.
Pilgrim's Pride President and CEO Jayson Penn was charged, along with former Pilgrim's Pride Vice President Roger Austin. Claxton Poultry President Mikell Fries and Vice President Scott Brady also were charged.
All four men are scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge in Denver federal court Thursday afternoon, according to court documents. The Associated Press left phone and email messages seeking comment with Pilgrim’s Pride. A spokesman for Claxton Poultry said the company had no comment.
The charges come amid questions about the high price of meat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, attorneys general for 11 Midwestern states urged the Justice Department to investigate potential price fixing by meatpackers. And in an April tweet, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue confirmed that the Department of Agriculture was investigating why ranchers are getting low prices for cattle while U.S. consumers are paying record prices for beef.
Wednesday's charges were the first in a long-running investigation into price-fixing in the chicken industry. Broiler chickens are chickens raised for human consumption and sold to grocery stores and restaurants.
According to prosecutors, the men communicated about their prices and negotiated to fix, stabilize and raise prices. The indictment cites a number of alleged phone calls and text exchanges between them.
Universities, archdiocese named in lawsuit over Katrina aid
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two New Orleans universities, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans and a government contractor are defendants in a whistleblower lawsuit alleging fraud involving more than $100 million in Hurricane Katrina aid.
The 2016 federal lawsuit was unsealed Wednesday by the U.S. District Court in New Orleans. Katrina struck in 2005, causing extensive damage in Mississippi and Louisiana.
Federal court records show one defendant, Xavier University, has reached a settlement. An attorney for the university confirmed that the settlement included a payment of $12 million.
The suit alleges that false claims resulted in millions of dollars for projects at Xavier and Dillard universities, and for an archdiocese school.
The lawsuit was filed by an employee of the contractor, AECOM. The company denied wrongdoing and vowed to “vigorously defend” the work it did after the storm. The U.S. Justice Department joined the suit last week.
"It’s disappointing that 15 years after Hurricane Katrina, the Federal Government wants to claw back funds from educational institutions that endured so much damage from the impact of the storm," the contractor's statement said. “AECOM deployed immediately to New Orleans after the hurricane in 2005 and worked side-by-side with its residents and institutions to help rebuild the city and get students back into school.”
The archdiocese, which has filed for bankruptcy reorganization amid numerous lawsuits involving sexual abuse by priests, also denied wrongdoing and noted that the suit was filed more than a decade after the storm.
“Every dollar of FEMA funds received has gone back into the restoration of parish, school, and other properties to serve the people of the Greater New Orleans community,” a statement from the archdiocese said. "We deny the allegation that the Archdiocese of New Orleans knowingly conspired to submit false information. We have cooperated with the Federal Government’s investigation and will continue to work with them as we resolve this claim.”
Among the lawsuit's allegations is that Xavier received $6.6 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency “based on the misrepresentation that Katrina had severely damaged the gymnasium's concrete, floating slab foundation when, in fact, the building had no such foundation.” Millions more went to other projects based on misrepresentations, the suit alleges.
Nissan recalls nearly 1.9M cars for pesky hood latch problem
DETROIT (AP) — For the fourth time, Nissan is recalling hundreds of thousands of midsize cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix a nagging latch problem that may allow the hood fly open while cars are moving.
The latest recall covers nearly 1.9 million Altimas and includes cars from the 2013 through 2015 model years that were recalled earlier. It’s also been expanded to the 2016 through 2018 model years.
Nissan has said previously that a coating can flake off the secondary hood latch, exposing bare metal. Over time, the metal can rust and cause the secondary latch to stay open. If the main latch isn’t closed and the cars are driven, the secondary latch may not hold the hood down as designed, Nissan said.
Some of the cars were recalled in 2014, with another recall in 2015, both of which involved fixing a lever and adjusting and lubricating the secondary latches. In a 2016 recall, Nissan replaced the latches with new ones.
The company says it has 16 reports of minor crashes and-or injuries due to the problem, all in cars that did not get the replacement latches. There are no reports of crashes or injuries in cars with new latches, Nissan said.
Now, the company has decided to do another recall including all Altimas from 2013 through 2018 after getting a small number of reports about hoods opening unexpectedly. Nissan found that if the primary latches aren’t closed, contaminants can build up on the new secondary latches without regular maintenance, causing them to fail.
Nissan doesn’t have a fix yet, so owners will get a letter this month with instructions for proper latch inspection and maintenance. Once a final remedy is developed, they’ll get another letter telling them to take their cars to dealers for the free repair.
Las Vegas reopening from coronavirus casino closure
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The casino coronavirus closure is ending, with cards to be dealt, dice to roll and slot jackpots to win again starting Thursday in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada.
Hotel-casinos in suburban Sin City planned to be first to open at 12:01 a.m., followed later in the morning by a restart of the iconic Bellagio fountain and reopenings of many neighboring resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.
Wynn Resorts pushed back its planned opening to daylight hours in a nod to ongoing nighttime protests over George Floyd's death in Minnesota. Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer pressed his knee into his neck.
There are big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s a tremendous amount on the line, not only for casinos, but for the community and the state,” said Alan Feldman, a longtime casino executive now a fellow at the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “This is an extremely important moment.”
Casino resorts that had been famously always open were shuttered in mid-March after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency order closed nonessential businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Property owners, state regulators and Sisolak, a Democrat who has been criticized for the closure, are balancing health concerns against the loss of billions of dollars a month in gambling revenue and unemployment that topped 28% during an idled April.
They're betting that safety measures — disinfected dice; hand sanitizer and face masks; limited numbers of players at tables; temperature checks at entrances to some resorts; touchless cellphone check-ins — will lure tourists back.
“I’m optimistic that customers will see that gaming properties invested time and effort to welcome them back to a safe and entertaining environment,” state Gaming Control Board chief Sandra Douglass Morgan said Wednesday.
People are blowing up, or just taking, ATMs in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Explosions have hit 50 cash machines in and near Philadelphia since the weekend, and one man has died, in a coordinated effort to steal them or take the money inside, authorities said Wednesday.
A 25-year-old who's accused of selling homemade dynamite on the streets with instructions on how to use it on ATMs has been arrested, though authorities aren't yet sure whether the man is connected to the coordinated effort, the state attorney general said.
Police earlier urged businesses that host the machines to remove cash to discourage further thefts, one of which resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man hours after he tried to break into an ATM early Tuesday, authorities said.
“It’s not worth it,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "It’s not worth the injuries that we’re seeing associated with this, and it’s not worth the risk to the community and the danger that it’s been imposing.”
Talib Crump is charged with felony possession of weapons of mass destruction as well as numerous misdemeanor charges including weapons offenses, terroristic threats and risking a catastrophe. An email seeking comment on Crump's behalf was sent to the Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed in court documents as representing Crump.
Crump had “bragged on social media that using dynamite was better than bullets for robbing an ATM and offered up explicit instructions on how to best set dynamite up to blow up an ATM,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at his news conference Wednesday.
“He further described having done this at an ATM the night before, stealing more than $8,500,” he said.
Crump was taken into custody during an undercover buy, and his vehicle was found to have enough dynamite to blow up at least four more ATMs, Shapiro said.
“This individual, whether he proves to be associated with coordinated efforts to blow up ATMs in Philadelphia, sought to take advantage of civil unrest to sow chaos and destruction,” Shapiro said.
Cash machines in some other cities, including Pittsburgh and Minneapolis, also have been stolen from or damaged since civil unrest struck the nation when George Floyd was killed on Memorial Day. But Philadelphia’s problem appears to be on a larger scale.
More cases reported in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials have acknowledged that reopening the state may have caused a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
But they also said the state likely won’t shut down businesses again, saying damaging the economy doesn’t help anyone. Instead, people need to take their own safety into their own hands by following the now well-known guidelines of wearing masks.
“There are steps we can be taking without having government come in and say we are going to shut everything down,” said state Director of Public Health Dr. Joan Duwve.
State health officials had been blaming South Carolina’s COVID-19 spike on an increase in testing, so Wednesday’s acknowledgement that recent high school graduation ceremonies, weekend parties and open businesses and restaurants could be causing more infections was a change in message.
Three of the daily highest case counts since the pandemic started have been reported in the past week in South Carolina. The two highest death counts have occurred in the past week – 20 deaths on May 27 and 17 deaths on Wednesday.
Dollywood to reopen June 15
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. —— The Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park in East Tennessee are preparing to open June 15 and June 16 for season pass guests and June 17 for the general public.
Visitors will be required to reserve tickets by date to allow the park to limit capacity and maintain social distancing. Both workers and visitors will be required to have a touchless temperature screening and wear a mask. Only children under three are not required to wear masks.
COVID cases in Utah spike after reopening
SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah is experiencing a spike in new COVID-19 cases about a month after many businesses were allowed to reopen.
That has led the state’s epidemiologist to issue a renewed plea Wednesday for people to maintain social distancing and exercise caution.
Protests over the death of George Floyd have brought hundreds of people together in downtown Salt Lake City. That has added to concerns about increasing cases.
State figures show an average of about 200 new cases a day last week. That was highest weekly average by far since the pandemic began. State Rep. Joel Briscoe says he’s worried these figures are a reflection of people valuing economic interests over the lives of more vulnerable populations.
Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday to remove one of the country’s most iconic monuments to the Confederacy, a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee along Richmond’s prominent Monument Avenue, a senior administration official told The Associated Press.
The move would be an extraordinary victory for civil rights activists, whose calls for the removal of that monument and others in this former capital of the Confederacy have been resisted for years.
“That is a symbol for so many people, black and otherwise, of a time gone by of hate and oppression and being made to feel less than,” said Del. Jay Jones, a black lawmaker from Norfolk. He said he was “overcome” by emotion when he learned the statue was to come down.
The Democratic governor will direct the statue to be moved off its massive pedestal and put into storage while his administration seeks input on a new location, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak before the governor’s announcement.
The Lee statue is one of five Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential street and National Historic Landmark district. Monuments along the avenue have been rallying points during protests in recent days over Floyd's death, and they have been tagged with graffiti, including messages that say "end police brutality” and “stop white supremacy.”
Virginia man assaulted 3 people due to their race
LOCUST GROVE, Va. (AP) — Deputies in Virginia said a white man who called to report an assault turned out to be the aggressor, and has been charged with attacking three people because of their race.
Authorities responding to a call from Edward Halstead in Locust Grove on Tuesday night “interviewed several people and determined that the caller was in fact the perpetrator of assault and battery on three individuals,” the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Halstead, 53, was booked into a regional jail on charges including attempted strangulation and three counts of felonious assault and battery due to the victim’s race. The statement didn't provide information on the race of the victims.
West Virginia governor says he welcomes all, except Obama
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday said he would welcome any president to the state besides former President Barack Obama.
The unprompted comment came during a coronavirus news conference in which the Republican governor took a phone call from President Donald Trump and sought to highlight his relationship with the commander-in-chief ahead of the coming primary election.
“We should absolutely welcome all but, you know, maybe not Barack Obama,” he said, smiling.
His office later walked back the remarks in a statement, saying they were “in jest” and “in regard to the effect that the Obama Administration’s War on Coal had on the West Virginia economy from 2008-2016.”
“I want to love everybody, and by that, I mean everybody, including President Obama,” Justice said in the statement. “But, at the end of the day, what happened to West Virginia during his time in the Oval Office will take us decades and decades to recover from, if ever.”
His comment drew criticism almost immediately on social media, with many pointing out that Obama was the first and only African-American president. They also came as days of protests over police brutality on African Americans have gripped cities across the nation, renewing attention on racism in the U.S.
Man faked wife's disappearance so she'd avoid prison
GRANDVIEW, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman and her husband faked her disappearance by pretending she plummeted from an overlook as part of a scheme to keep her out of having to go to prison, authorities said.
Julie Wheeler and Rodney Wheeler were arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including conspiracy and giving false information to West Virginia State Police.
State police said Julie Wheeler was reported missing Sunday by her husband and 17-year-old son.
The family claimed Julie Wheeler had fallen from the main overlook at the New River Gorge National River, National Park Service Ranger Leah Perkowski-Sisk said.
Authorities searched for Julie Wheeler for days but found her Tuesday “alive and well” hiding in a closet in her home.
A criminal complaint said Rodney Wheeler and his son planted items at the Grandview Overlook to fake Julie Wheeler's disappearance. It's unclear whether the son will face criminal charges.
Julie Wheeler pleaded guilty to federal health care fraud in February after an investigation into “pill mill” clinic operations. She'll be sentenced for that charge on June 17.
