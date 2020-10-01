US extends ban on cruise ships through October
WASHINGTON — Federal health officials are extending the U.S. ban on cruise ships through the end of October amid reports of recent outbreaks of the new coronavirus on ships overseas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that it was extending a no-sail order on cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers.
The CDC said surveillance data from March 1 through Sept. 29 shows at least 3,689 COVID-19 or COVID-like illnesses on cruise ships in U.S. waters, in addition to at least 41 reported deaths. It said these numbers are likely an underestimate.
It cited recent outbreaks as evidence that cruise ship travel continues to transmit and amplify the spread of the novel coronavirus, even when ships sail at reduced passenger capacities. It said it would likely spread the infection in the U.S. communities if operations were to resume prematurely.
“Recent passenger voyages in foreign countries continue to have outbreaks, despite cruise ship operators having extensive health and safety protocols to prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 on board and spread to communities where passengers disembark,” the CDC said in a statement.
Prosecutor: 2 officers brutally beat Black man in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A prosecutor said two on-duty white Alabama officers brutally beat a Black man five months ago after the victim got into a road-rage incident with the wife of one of the officers.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson announced felony assault charges against former Selma police officer Matthew Blaine Till and former Dallas County sheriff’s Deputy John Nicholas Taccone at a news conference Wednesday, news outlets reported.
According to court documents, Till’s wife got into the dispute with the victim on April 30 in Selma and called her husband to let him know about the incident with a “black guy in a red Charger.”
Both officers then arrived at the scene and eventually pursued the driver of that car. When the man pulled over, court documents said the officers approached him and got into a physical struggle with him, striking his head and face.
Till had tried to put handcuffs on the man before the struggle ensued, AL.com reported. During the 90-second encounter, Jackson said Till also pulled out a gun and told the victim that “he’s going to kill him."
“They Tased him multiple times, threw him to the ground and were punching and kicking him,” Jackson said. “It was a brutal beating.” All this was happening while the victim was repeatedly asking the officers “What did I do?” Jackson said.
The unidentified Black man eventually got into his car and fled, but crashed his vehicle a short time later. He was then transported to a holding cell at the city's police department where federal agents interviewed him about weapons that were found inside his car, court documents said.
“These officers escalated a personal matter that should have been a traffic stop at worse into a Rocky Horror beating," Jackson said.
Man charged in shooting of 2 Los Angeles County deputies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors charged a 36-year-old man Wednesday with a brazen ambush of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month, an apparently unprovoked shooting as they sat in a squad car outside a rail station.
The deputies suffered head wounds in the Sept. 12 attack and have since been released from the hospital. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said their recoveries will be a long process and include further reconstructive surgeries.
The suspect, Deonte Lee Murray, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges Wednesday during his arraignment. He faces life in state prison if he is convicted.
Murray’s attorney, Jack Keenan, declined to comment and said he has not yet seen prosecutors' evidence. Murray is being held in jail on $6.15 million bail and is due back in court in November.
The sheriff's department arrested Murray two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking. But officials at the time said it was not related to the ambush case.
Murray has a criminal history including convictions for sales and possession of narcotics, firearm possession, receiving stolen property, burglary and terrorist threats, authorities said. Wednesday’s criminal complaint includes allegations that he associates with gangs.
Investigators on Wednesday did not provide a specific motive for the attack, “other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead,” said Capt. Kent Wegener, the head of the sheriff's homicide bureau.
In the shooting — which the sheriff said depicted “the worst of humanity” — surveillance video shows a person walking toward the patrol car, which was parked at a Metro rail station in the city of Compton, and firing a handgun through the passenger-side window.
California legislation bans toxic chemicals in cosmetics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed legislation banning two dozen toxic chemicals from being used in cosmetics, making the state the first in the nation to prohibit the use of the hazardous ingredients for that purpose.
“Children, communities of color and pregnant women are especially vulnerable to these ingredients, which are not actively regulated by the federal government,” Newsom said in a statement following the signing.
The Toxic Free Cosmetics Act bans 24 chemicals starting in 2025. It was authored by Democratic Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, who called it a “landmark” bill.
The chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive harm and hormone disruption, he said. All the chemicals have already been banned by the European Union, but California is the first U.S. state to prohibit their use.
Another piece of legislation signed by Newsom requires companies to disclose possibly harmful ingredients being used in personal care products.
The ingredients involve some fragrances, flavors and other chemicals linked to allergic reactions, cancer and birth defects, the governor said.
Colorado guv pardons some pre-legalization pot convictions
DENVER (AP) — Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday issued pardons to people convicted in state courts of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana through 2012, when voters approved pot legalization in Colorado.
The pardons, issued by executive order, do not apply to convictions in municipal courts or in other states. Polis signed into law in June legislation authorizing him to grant pardons for people convicted of possessing up to two ounces of marijuana — the current legal limit for medical marijuana possession.
"It’s ridiculous how being written up for smoking a joint in the 1970s has followed some Coloradans throughout their lives and gotten in the way of their success,” Polis said in a statement. His action affects 2,732 convictions — though some people may have been convicted on several charges.
The pardons don't expunge or seal conviction records but will remove them from public records so they don't appear on private-sector background checks, The Denver Post reports. Law enforcement checks will reveal the convictions but note the governor's pardon.
Fire near Fort Collins is 3rd biggest in Colorado history
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A fire that began in early August east of Fort Collins in northern Colorado has burned more than 195 square miles (505 square kilometers) as of Wednesday, authorities said.
Gov. Jared Polis said that the Cameron Peak Fire is now the third-largest in state history and is the top priority for firefighters in Colorado, the Coloradoan reported.
Polis said 95 structures, including about two dozen homes, have burned. About 960 personnel are involved in firefighting efforts.
Polis visited the firefighting command center in Fort Collins on Wednesday where the Northwest Incident Management Team oversees the firefighting operations. He met with officials from the fire command team, U.S. Forest Service, Larimer County sheriff’s office and Rocky Mountain National Park.
The fire was about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Red Feather Lakes when it began on Aug. 13, but was burning Wednesday 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the mountain communities of Crystal Lakes and Red Feather Lakes. Residents have been evacuated, officials said.
The largest fire in state history burned about 215 square miles (560 square kilometers) near Grand Junction and was contained on Sept. 15. Polis said he is concerned that the Cameron Peak Fire could soon become the second-largest fire in state history, surpassing a 2002 fire southwest of Denver that burned 215 square miles (555 square kilometers).
Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail
RIDGE MANOR, Fla. (AP) — A woman who won $1,000 in a second chance drawing on July 29 isn't getting her prize because the certified letter she sent to the Florida Lottery's headquarters never arrived.
Sue Burgess told WFLA that officials in Tallahassee told her “no ticket, no prize."
The second chance lottery prize gives winners limited time to turn in a ticket to claim the prize. Their options are to either put the ticket in a drop box at a local lottery office, which were not then open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, or mail them to the headquarters.
Burgess told the television station she felt it would be safer to send the ticket via certified mail with the U.S. Postal Service.
The tracking information shows the ticket arrived at a Tallahassee post office at 7:12 a.m. on Aug. 12. But the online tracking shows the ticket was never delivered to the lottery office.
When Burgess called, lottery officials told her that without a ticket, the prize would go to an alternate winner.
In a second chance game, the lottery has a record of winners because players register their names and contact information. Burgess told the station she was notified she won by a lottery official who called to give her the good news.
Typically, lottery winners of more than $600 can submit winning tickets in person at their local lottery office. But because of COVID-19, offices were closed to the public. Burgess says she was told she could send the ticket via certified mail or leave the ticket in a drop box at a local lottery office.
Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 96th birthday
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter marks his 96th birthday Thursday, the latest milestone for the longest-lived of the 44 men to hold the highest American office.
Carter planned to celebrate at his home in Plains, Georgia, with his wife of 74 years, Rosalynn Carter, according to a spokeswoman for the Carter Center in Atlanta.
The 39th president, in office from 1977-81, has largely receded from public view amid the coronavirus pandemic and his own health challenges due to a series of falls in 2019. He previously survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015. Yet Carter remains a quiet force in politics at home and, through his post-presidential Center, in public health and human rights advocacy around the world.
Carter also gained new attention recently upon death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Carter is the only president since 1850 not to make a single Supreme Court nomination, but he reshaped the lower courts with a record number of nominations of women and non-white jurists, Ginsburg being the most notable.
In 1980, Carter tapped Ginsburg, then the nation’s most accomplished civil rights attorney, for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, considered the nation’s second highest court. She was the second woman Carter nominated for the D.C. Circuit, setting her up for a promotion to Supreme Court 13 years later.
“He looked around at the federal judiciary and he said, ‘You all look like me, but that’s not how the great United States looks,’” Ginsburg said to a Fordham University Law School forum in 2016.
Authorities use pear to entice, capture escaped emu
BOSTON (AP) — An emu that was spotted roaming the streets of a city near Boston was corralled by authorities in Massachusetts.
The emu was reported Wednesday morning in Haverhill, about 35 miles north of Boston, and was captured two hours later.
The Eagle-Tribune reported that the emu named Kermit, escaped from the property of a local resident who cares for unwanted animals. The resident had been preparing to transport Kermit to a farm in Maine when it fled.
Authorities say the bird was captured safely after it was given a pear from a nearby tree.
Native to Australia, emus are the largest living bird after the ostrich and can reach up to nearly 100 pounds and a height of almost six feet. They run fast and can become aggressive.
Nebraska woman celebrates 114th birthday
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Thelma Sutcliffe is celebrating a birthday — her 114th.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Sutcliffe was born Oct. 1, 1906, in what then was the town of Benson. The Gerontology Research Group says she is the oldest living resident of Nebraska, the fourth-oldest American and the 11th-oldest person on the planet.
Sutcliffe now lives at an assisted living facility in Omaha. Activities and volunteer coordinator Hannah Astarita said Sutcliffe is “doing fine” and enjoys phone visits with family and friends.
Sutcliffe was married in 1924 at age 17. She and her husband, Bill, who died in the early 1970s, had no children. She worked for the War Department in the 1940s but otherwise didn’t work outside the home.
Longevity runs in the Sutcliffe family. Her sister lived to just short of her 107th birthday.
NY diocese files for bankruptcy amid clergy abuse lawsuits
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in New York City's suburbs has become the largest in the U.S. to declare bankruptcy to protect itself from a wave of lawsuits filed over past sexual abuse by clergy members.
The Diocese of Rockville Centre filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday. It is the eighth largest diocese or archdiocese in the U.S., serving more than 1.4 million Catholics on Long Island.
“The financial burden of the litigation has been severe and only compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bishop John Barres said in a video posted on the diocese's website. “Our goal is to make sure that all clergy sexual abuse survivors and not just a few who were first to file lawsuits are afforded just and equitable compensation.”
More than 200 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by clergy members have been filed against the diocese since the 2019 passage of New York's Child Victims Act, which suspended the statute of limitations to allow sex abuse victims to pursue decades-old allegations of abuse against clergy members, teachers and other adults.
“What became clear was that the diocese was not going to be able to carry out its spiritual, charitable and educational missions if it were to continue to shoulder the increasingly heavy burden of litigation expenses associated with these cases,” Barres said.
Jeff Anderson, a lawyer representing people who say they were abused by clergy in the Rockville Centre diocese, slammed the bankruptcy filing as “strategic, cowardly and wholly self-serving." The Child Victims Act gives people until next August to sue over long ago allegations, but Anderson said a bankruptcy judge will likely set a deadline for claims against the diocese, shortening that window.
“This decision is not the end for courageous survivors abused by clergy in this Diocese,” Anderson said in a written statement. “Survivors will still be able to come forward, expose the truth, help protect children, and seek healing. This will not stop survivors or us from fighting to make sure the Diocese of Rockville Centre is held accountable.”
Portland mayor spars with US on deputized police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The top U.S. prosecutor in Oregon on Wednesday rejected a request from Portland's mayor to end the federal deputation of dozens of police officers as part of the response to ongoing protests, saying it was the only way to end “lawlessness.”
In a joint statement, U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy J. Williams and Russ Berger, the U.S. Marshal in the state, swatted down Mayor Ted Wheeler's request and called him out for a “lack of leadership” that they said has allowed acts of violence to overshadow more than four months of nearly nightly protests since the death of George Floyd.
Wheeler said Tuesday that he had asked the U.S. attorney’s office to withdraw the designation that deputized the officers.
Deputizing the Portland officers gives federal prosecutors the option to charge anyone arrested by those officers with federal crimes, which often come with more severe penalties than the state crimes for which local police usually make arrests. It also allows law enforcement a route around Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt's decision not to file state charges against hundreds of protesters arrested for lower-level and non-violent offenses, a policy that has angered some in the law enforcement community.
Portland has seen protests almost every night since Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis. Many of them have ended with some protesters vandalizing police and other government buildings, setting fires, shining lasers into the eyes of police and throwing objects at officers.
Last week, violence reached a new level when protesters hurled three firebombs into a line of advancing police officers.
Wheeler has declined offers of assistance from federal law enforcement and Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, has declined to call up the National Guard. Trump sent U.S. agents from the Department of Homeland Security to guard a federal courthouse in July, setting of two weeks of intense protests and clashes with federal authorities in a two-block area of downtown. Those agents withdrew in late July, however, after a deal brokered by Brown that saw Oregon State Police take over crowd control.
