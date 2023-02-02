Barrasso, Lummis introduce bills to safeguard Second Amendment rights
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Citing their commitment to defending the Second Amendment rights of Wyoming residents, U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined their colleagues in introducing three bills on Wednesday: the Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today (SHORT) Act, the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, and a Congressional Review Act resolution to fight back against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ recently announced federal registry for firearms with stabilizing braces.
“Every day, people across Wyoming responsibly use their Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms. President Biden’s unconstitutional rule threatens to turn law-abiding citizens into criminals,” Barrasso said in a news release. “We must stop the administration from imposing the largest government-initiated gun registration and confiscation program in history.”
“People in Wyoming responsibly wield firearms to protect and provide for their families, and they should be allowed to continue to do so,” Lummis added. “This suite of bills pushes back on the far-left’s attempts to chip away at our Second Amendment rights, and I’m proud to join Senator Barrasso in continuing our efforts to ensure responsible Wyoming gun owners are protected.”
The Congressional Review Act would push back on the recently released ATF rule increasing requirements for the use of pistol braces.
Likewise, the SHORT Act rolls back a new ATF rule that bars Americans with disabilities from using pistol braces. With this announcement, the ATF will now classify short-barreled AR rifles and similar firearms as pistols.
AR-style firearms are used by roughly 60% of hunters and remain among the most popular firearm in Wyoming.
The Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act would allow law-abiding gun owners with concealed carry permits in their own states to continue to lawfully carry their weapons in other states with concealed carry laws.
This story was published on Feb. 2, 2023.
Deputy in Park County shooting named
CODY (WNE) — The Park County Sheriff’s Office has named the deputy involved in the Aug. 30 shooting of a male suspect during a traffic stop in Powell.
According to a PCSO’s press release, Lt. Mark Hartman attempted to execute a traffic stop on 37-year-old Jack McGlothlin’s vehicle.
At the time of the traffic stop, McGlothin had an active warrant for criminal trespass and stalking charges, the press release said.
During the traffic stop, McGlothlin attempted to elude Hartman by driving down a canal road in his vehicle.
He eventually stopped his vehicle and exited with a firearm, which he pointed at Hartman, the press release said.
“After a physical confrontation, shots were fired,” the press release said. “McGlothlin was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lieutenant Hartman was uninjured.”
After the incident, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Officer Involved Shooting Investigative Team responded to the scene and conducted the investigation.
After completion of DCI’s investigative report, it was forwarded to the Park County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Park County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Skoric has since forwarded the case to an outside prosecutor from another jurisdiction for review, due to his representation of the Sheriff’s Office, the press release said.
No other information from the sheriff’s office is available at this time.
This story was published on Feb. 1, 2023.
Johnson County man faces child abuse charges
BUFFALO (WNE) — Charles Smith, of Johnson County, is charged with four counts of child abuse and one count of battery after concerns were reported from a Johnson County school.
Each count of child abuse — all felonies — comes with a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Battery, a misdemeanor, carries a maximum punishment of six months in prison and a fine of $750.
Smith was bound over to Fourth Judicial District Court after waiving a Jan. 23 preliminary hearing.
According to court documents, the Wyoming Department of Family Services reported to law enforcement in January that three children had come to school with bruises. The children gave different accounts of their bruises, but at least one said it had come from Smith.
Law enforcement had previously investigated Smith for an alleged strangulation of a minor, also prompted by reports from a school, court documents state. At the time, in May 2022, Smith denied the allegations, and — during an interview at the children's home — law enforcement could not identify visible bruising.
In January, law enforcement and the Department of Family Services took six children into protective custody. During medical examinations, officials identified abnormal scrapes, bruises and scars. They determined that at least five of the children were victims of child abuse.
An investigation, prosecutors said, found that Smith repeatedly hit the children whose welfare he was responsible for as a form of punishment, using items such as a belt, a “whooping stick” and a frying pan. They also allege that Smith used his hands to strangulate the children on multiple occasions, to the point that they almost blacked out, court documents state.
Smith is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.
This story was published on Feb. 2, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.