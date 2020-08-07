Teton goat cull to resume in September
JACKSON (WNE) — Unchaperoned groups of volunteers armed with rifles will be combing the rugged Tetons looking to eradicate the range’s remaining nonnative mountain goats starting in September.
The tightly regulated, ground-based lethal operation takes the place of a more efficient helicopter gunning effort that was underway last winter before U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt stepped in and halted an aerial cull at the urging of Gov. Mark Gordon.
Park officials unveiled Plan B on Thursday: a “qualified volunteer” program open to most Americans that will turn loose teams of two to six people who have passed marksmanship tests and met other standards.
When they encounter the sure-footed, white-coated goats within the designated zones they’re assigned to, volunteers will be encouraged to shoot and kill as many as possible, as long as the meat is recoverable.
“We want to put these volunteers in areas where they’re going to be successful,” Grand Teton National Park Chief Ranger Michael Nash said, “because that’s the goal of the program.”
The purpose of the cull is to protect an isolated native bighorn sheep herd, which shares habitat with the nonnative goats. Wildlife managers worry that the exotic goats could spread fatal diseases to the sheep, a population occupying the Tetons since the last Ice Age.
The park wants to eliminate the approximately 100 billies, nannies and kids that dwell there. The goat herd has thrived since arriving in the early 2000s, while the sheep population has withered.
Applications for the park’s volunteer goat cull program will be accepted online.
Prosecutors gear up for trial for former judge
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Filings in the Eighth Judicial District Court indicate special prosecutor Kevin Taheri is gearing up to go to trial in former attorney and Torrington Municipal Judge Greg Knudsen’s sexual abuse case.
Knudsen faces more than 50 years in prison if he’s found guilty of three counts of felony sexual assault, felony burglary, five misdemeanor stalking charges and a misdemeanor charge for unlawful touching.
Knudsen pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing in June, and though his attorney said during the hearing the sides are working on a plea deal, Taheri filed a series of boilerplate notices to obtain witness statements, written notice of Knudsen’s alibis and demanded to know if the defense plans to plead not guilty by reason of mental illness.
As of press time, the defense had yet to file responses and no further court dates have been set.
The allegations outlined in five Affidavits of Probable Cause, all filed by Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Brad Wnuk, begin in 2012 and contain allegations by multiple women who claim Knudsen took advantage of his position as their attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.