Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.