Man pleads no contest to punching his mother, threatening brother with knife
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man accused of punching his mother and threatening his brother with a knife pleaded no contest to two charges Monday in Laramie County District Court.
Guillermo Diaz-Quintor Jr. had been charged with felony possession of a weapon with intent and misdemeanor domestic battery, first offense, as part of a plea agreement. Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe did not enter the plea, however, as Diaz-Quintor could receive a first-offender deferral at sentencing. Sharpe set his sentencing for May 23.
The state and DiazQuintor agreed to sixth months of probation for the domestic battery charge, with a suspended sentence of 180 days of incarceration.
Ross McKelvey, DiazQuintor’s appointed attorney, said his client was pleading no contest rather than guilty because of his mental state at the time of the offense, the amount of time that had elapsed since the incident and because he has since been in a car crash.
McKelvey also said during the court hearing that Diaz-Quintor had been declared not competent at one point and had spent some time in the State Hospital. However, McKelvey said, he believed his client to now be competent and said he understood what was going on.
According to court documents, early in the morning on Sept. 23, 2020, a woman told a deputy that her son, Diaz-Quintor, had punched her in the face and threatened her older son – DiazQuintor’s brother – with a knife.
Diaz-Quintor eventually put the knife down when he was about two feet away from his brother. He was found hiding in a bedroom closet when deputies arrived.
This story was published on Feb. 20, 2022.
———-
Recovery of Hanna burn area on track
RAWLINS (WNE) — Some resource managers say they’re cautiously optimistic about the area’s recovery after the Hanna wildfire while others are carefully monitoring the area.
Since the wildfire, landowners and government agencies have been busy evaluating impacts and treating the habitat.
In September 2020, the Hanna Fire burned 14,201 acres of rangeland west of Hanna. As it burned dangerously close, the fire forced an evacuation of the town. Gas lines were drained to lessen the danger of explosions. Residents were put up in hotels in nearby communities by the Red Cross.
The fire lines held and a wet snowstorm put an effective damper on the inferno, allowing residents to return to their homes.
The rangeland west of Hanna was scorched, and winds created dirt and ash storms.
Land owners, the Bureau of Land Management, Game and Fish and the Conservation District were anxious about damage to the various resources. Last spring, green grasses and small forbs emerged.
Early hot, dry weather put growth on hold. But late-season moisture continued the recovery.
Frank Bloomquist of the BLM said that last fall, 1,500 sagebrush seedlings were planted on one BLM section. Another 1,500 sagebrush seedlings will be planted this year. He said the grass on the burn is coming back. While there are some weeds, he said no cheat grass has been found.
The burn area remains a concern for the South Central Sage Grouse Group and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The fire was entirely within the Hanna sage grouse core area. Two sage grouse leks are within the fire perimeter. One was active and the other is of unknown status.
This story was published on Feb. 19, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.