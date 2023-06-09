If you see something, say something — about algae blooms
JACKSON—As spring transitions into summer and air and water temperatures begin to rise, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality wants people to avoid algae blooms, and report signs of them in water across Wyoming.
Cyanobacteria, the noticeable blue-green algae that can be seen floating on the surface of contaminated lakes, can form harmful blooms that produce toxins that can harm humans and pets. These blooms, which typically form in late summer, can occur in streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs and take various forms.
Blooms can be green, tan, brown or blue-green. They may float in or on the water and look like spilled paint, grass clippings, clumps or scums. Harmful cyanobacterial blooms may also be attached to aquatic plants, rocks or other material and look like films, mats or gelatinous balls.
The Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Livestock Board advise those who encounter blooms to take the following steps:
• Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense.
• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration or other treatments will not remove toxins.
• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the filet portion.
• Avoid water spray from the bloom.
• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact.
• If people, pets or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible.
• Animals, young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, according to the DEQ.
The Department of Health advises that anyone who comes into contact with a bloom and begins to experience adverse health issues seek medical or veterinary attention immediately.
To report a suspected harmful cyanobacterial bloom, visit WyoHCBS.org.
Teen pleads not guilty in Lincoln Park shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne teen pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree-murder in connection with the April death of a teen girl at Lincoln Park.
Johnny Munoz, 17, is one of two defendants allegedly involved in the April 30 shooting that led to the death of 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal-Clark. He pleaded not guilty to the two charges during his arraignment Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
A criminal trial has tentatively been set for October, District Judge Catherine Rogers said. Munoz appeared for his arraignment on a video call from the Laramie County Juvenile Services Center at the Archer Complex, where he is being held.
According to charging documents, Munoz allegedly worked with Julian Espinoza, who law enforcement says was driving the car Munoz was in at the time of the shooting and “unlawfully agreed to kill” Carabajal-Clark.
Rogers denied the request of defense attorney, Patricia Bennett, to lower her client’s bond. His bond remains at $250,000 cash.
Laramie County Assistant District Attorney Jonah Buckley opposed the request to lower Munoz’s bond, saying there is an inherent potential flight risk with charges as severe as murder. He said Munoz could also pose a potential danger to the community.
The maximum penalty for the charge of first-degree murder is life in prison or death, but because Munoz was under the age of 18, he would not be subject to the death penalty.
Espinoza’s case was bound over to District Court last week. He is facing felony charges of conspiracy and aiding and abetting first-degree murder.
Rainfall, snowmelt lead to rising water levels
PINEDALE (WNE) — Water flows in Pine Creek below Fremont Lake continue to rise with spring storms and as higher elevation snowpack melts.
Sublette County Emergency Management and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to be alert for sudden rising waters when recreating this time of year.
On June 5, the National Weather Service in Riverton issued a flood advisory for Sublette and Lincoln counties upstream Green River from La Barge down to Fontenelle Reservoir to remain in effect until further notice.
The river gage is at 8 feet, and minor flooding of low-lying agricultural land next to the gage has occurred. The river is expected to continue slowly rising, cresting and then remaining steady at between 8.5 and 8.8 feet.
The “flood action stage” takes effect if and when the gage reaches 9 feet.
Fields south of La Barge around the gaging station have ponded water less than 1 foot deep as of June 5. On June 3, Pine Creek above Fremont Lake was measured flowing at 1,140 cubic feet per second. One cubic foot of water contains 7.48 gallons and each gallon weighs 8.34 pounds, so the high water in Pine Creek was flowing at 92,327.136 pounds per second last Saturday.
Sublette County Emergency Management reminds the public to “respect the water and the force associated with it.”
In addition to staying alert for floodwaters, recreationists should use caution along riverbanks, which may be prone to collapse due to erosion from the fast-moving water.
Report any observed flooding in Sublette County to emergency management by calling 307-367-2284.
SPD seeks assistance in identifying officer impersonator
SHERIDAN—The Sheridan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after receiving a report of a man impersonating a law enforcement officer Wednesday.
The suspect performed an unofficial traffic stop, identified himself as a police lieutenant and gave the victim driver a verbal warning.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 50 years old and driving a silver or gray GMC pickup truck. The suspect had white hair and was wearing a ball cap.
The GMC pickup had four doors and a camper shell and was described as being approximately 10 years old with an off-colored front bumper, indicating it might have been replaced due to body damage.
According to a media release by SPD Capt. Tom Ringley, the suspect flashed vehicle headlights and manually motioned from a driver to pull over near the intersection of West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue.
The suspect presented himself as a police lieutenant and presented a badge to the victim driver.
While SPD does have some unmarked vehicles in which officers may initiate traffic stops, the unmarked vehicles are equipped with emergency lights, sirens and police radios and officers will not initiate a traffic stop by flashing headlights or waving.
The SPD cautions drivers to call 911 if they think a police impersonator is attempting to pull them over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.