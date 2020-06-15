Alaska governor, mayor push Anchorage for space command post
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska's governor and the mayor of Anchorage asked the U.S. Air Force to consider the city as the location for the permanent headquarters of the new U.S. Space Command.
Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Democratic Mayor Ethan Berkowitz made the joint request in a June 10 letter to U.S. Air Force Assistant Secretary John Henderson, The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday.
President Donald Trump authorized creation of the Space Command by the Pentagon in a December 2018 memorandum. Space Command's role is to conduct operations such as enabling satellite-based navigation and communications for troops and commanders in the field and providing warning of missile launches abroad.
The Department of Defense announced a search for a permanent headquarters in May, with a selection expected in 2021. The command is currently located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Dunleavy and Berkowitz said they believe Anchorage meets all minimum eligibility requirements and would earn a competitive score in the evaluation process.
The pair offered to work with the Air Force secretary's team in the coming months.
Mark Lester, president of Alaska Aerospace Corp., is named as a contact for the military. The state agency provides launch services at the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island.
Alabama city's Confederate statue relocated to a museum
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A Confederate statue removed from Alabama's port city earlier this month has been relocated to a museum, the city’s mayor said.
The History Museum of Mobile has received the bronze likeness of Admiral Raphael Semmes, which stood in a middle of a downtown street near the Mobile waterfront for 120 years until June 5, and “will develop a plan to protect, preserve and display within the museum” the statue and “place it into the appropriate historic context," the city’s Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Sunday in a statement.
“I have no doubt that moving the statue from public display was the right thing to do for our community going forward. The values represented by this monument a century ago are not the values of Mobile in 2020,” Stimpson said in a statement.
Attorney General Steve Marshall had sent a June 5 letter to the mayor after the statue's removal saying the city could be subject to a $25,000 fine for permanently moving the statue, an action that would violate a state law protecting monuments over 40 years old.
Marshall’s office has threatened legal action against the city of Birmingham, about 257 miles (414 kilometers) north of Mobile, for removing a confederate monument. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has said the potential $25,000 fine was worth the removal of the statue that had caused unrest in the majority-black city.
Cops investigate hanging death of black man; 2nd in 2 weeks
PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community.
A passerby reported seeing Robert Fuller's body around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency personnel responded and found that he appeared to have died by suicide, Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials said.
Fuller's death has generated intense scrutiny, especially after nationwide protests rebuking the police killing of George Floyd. In a surprising turn, the case brought to light the death of another black man found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Palmdale.
On Saturday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Palmdale, a city of 150,000, marching from the park where Fuller’s body was found to the sheriff’s station. Many carried signs that said “Justice for Robert Fuller."
More than 100,000 people signed an online petition demanding a full investigation into Fuller's death. Community members confronted city officials at a contentious news briefing Friday, asking why they were quick to label his death a suicide and demanding an independent autopsy.
Colorado wildlife officials kill bear that entered home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a bear that had been previously relocated was killed after entering a home while the owner was inside.
Wildlife officers were called to a home in Colorado Springs around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and found a male bear inside the home on the resident’s couch, KUSA-TV reports that.
The woman was cooking bacon when the 150-pound (68-kilogram) animal entered the home by ripping a patio screen door, parks and wildlife officials said.
The woman safely left the home through her front door when she saw the bear.
A bird feeder outside the home and cat food near the patio screen door could have attracted the bear to the home, officials said.
Wildlife officers previously relocated the bear from a residential neighborhood. The animal returned to look for food and wildlife officials made the decision to kill the bear.
“It’s always a hard day when we have to euthanize a bear,” District Wildlife Manager Cassidy English said.
“When bears become habituated to people, they can become a threat to public safety," English said. "This is why it is so important that our community works together to keep wildlife wild.”
40,000 cruise ship workers still trapped at sea
MIAMI (AP) — More than 40,000 cruise ship workers are still stuck at sea because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The Miami Herald reports that at least 42,000 workers remain trapped on cruise ships without paychecks, and some still are suffering from COVID-19, three months after the industry shut down.
Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several high-profile outbreaks at sea. More than 600 people fell ill aboard Carnival Corp.’s Diamond Princess while it was quarantined off Japan, for example. Fourteen passengers died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has prohibited cruises in U.S. waters through July 24.
Some cruise ship workers have started being repatriated to their home countries.
About 3,000 Carnival Cruise Line workers got off in Croatia earlier this month to catch rides and flights home across Europe. MSC Cruises has flown more than 1,000 Indian crew members home on charter flights from Europe and South America. Royal Caribbean also flew more than 1,200 Filipino crew members home last week from Greece, Dubai, the United States and Barbados, according to the Herald.
Several Caribbean countries haven't allowed cruise ships to dock in their ports out of concerns that they would cause spikes in the number of virus cases. Only Barbados has allowed for crew repatriation flights from its airports.
New Orleans protesters pull down bust, throw it in river
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Protesters Saturday tore down a bust of a slave owner who left part of his fortune to New Orleans' schools and then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it down the banks into the water.
The destruction is part of a nationwide effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy or with links to slavery as the country grapples with widespread protests against police brutality toward African Americans.
Police said in a statement Saturday that demonstrators at Duncan Plaza, which is directly across the street from City Hall, dragged the bust into the streets, loaded it onto trucks and took it to the Mississippi River where they threw it in.
Two people who were driving the trucks transporting the bust were apprehended by police and taken to police headquarters, authorities said. Their names were not given in the statement.
The police did not identify the bust but it was of John McDonogh.
Video on social media showed dozens of people surrounding the bust which sat on a pedestal while some people pulled on a rope tied to the bust and another hit it with what appears to be a skateboard. As the bust tilts and then crashes to the ground the crowd cheers. Another video posted on social media shows a crowd watching as the bust is rolled down the rocky banks of the Mississippi River and into the water.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a tweet that the city “rejects vandalism and destruction of City property. It is unlawful."
New Orleans took down four Confederate-era monuments in 2017 after a months-long process of contentious public meetings and demonstrations. But other controversial symbols remain. The city has started a process to discuss renaming streets named after Confederate figures.
Minneapolis officers quit in wake of George Floyd protests
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — At least seven Minneapolis police officers have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd's death escalated.
Current and former officers told The Minneapolis Star Tribune that officers are upset with Mayor Jacob Frey’s decision to abandon the Third Precinct station during the protests. Demonstrators set the building on fire after officers left.
Protesters also hurled bricks and insults at officers. Numerous officers and protesters have been injured.
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights launched a civil rights investigation into the city's police department this month and the FBI is investigating whether police willfully deprived Floyd of his civil rights.
The department has faced decades of allegations of brutality and other discrimination against African Americans and other minorities. A majority of City Council members support dismantling or defunding the department.
“(Officers) don’t feel appreciated,” said Mylan Masson, a retired Minneapolis officer and use-of-force expert. “Everybody hates the police right now. I mean everybody.”
Monuments to Spanish conquerors teeter in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Statues of Spanish conqueror Juan de Oñate are confronting a new wave of criticism in New Mexico as an affront to indigenous people and an obstacle to greater racial harmony.
The Red Nation advocacy group for Native American rights was planning a protest Monday evening to urge authorities to remove a statue on Oñate on horseback outside a cultural center at the norther New Mexico community of Alcalde.
A separate demonstration in Albuquerque was aimed at the removal of another Oñate likeness that is part of a caravan of Spanish colonists set in bronze outside a city museum.
Monuments to European conquerors and colonists around the world are being pulled down amid an intense re-examination of racial injustices in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police.
Oñate, who arrived in present-day New Mexico in 1598, is both reviled for his brutality and revered as a cultural father figure in communities along the Upper Rio Grande Valley that trace their ancestry to Spanish settlers.
To Native Americans, Oñate is known for having ordered the right feet cut off of two dozen captive tribal warriors after his soldiers stormed Acoma Pueblo’s mesa-top “sky city.” Oñate's order was precipitated by the killing of his nephew.
Elena Ortiz, a Red Nation organizer in Santa Fe with family ties to indigenous Ohkey Owingeh Pueblo, said conquistadors including Oñate are symbols of violence and detract from efforts toward mutual aid and support in the age of the coronavirus.
Buffalo teen who cleaned up after protests gets job offer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Buffalo teenager who spent 10 hours cleaning up glass and garbage following protests in his city got a job offer Saturday from the mayor.
It was the latest honor for Antonio Gwynn Jr. since word of his actions began circulating a week ago. The 18-year-old high school senior already has received a 2004 Ford Mustang from an admirer. Medaille College in Buffalo will provide him a full scholarship.
Mayor Byron Brown offered him a job in the city's buildings department.
“I’m actually pretty excited because I didn’t have an actual plan, but now this is helping me put more of my life ahead,” Gwynn told reporters after being recognized at a city ceremony.
After a night of unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Gwynn set about cleaning up, hours before others arrived with the same intention.
“Antonio, without anyone asking him to do it, without anyone telling him to do it, got out after two o’clock in the morning and spent over 10 hours cleaning up Bailey Avenue, in his neighborhood,” Brown said.
Gwynn said he will study business at Medaille with hopes of owning his own cleaning company.
Oklahoma father arrested after 2 children die in hot vehicle
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man whose son and daughter died when he left them inside his hot truck for five hours has been arrested on two second-degree murder warrants, police said.
Dustin Dennis, 31, was arrested at his home in Tulsa Saturday, police said.
Dennis told officers that he had taken his 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son to a convenience store around noon. Upon arriving home, he went inside and fell asleep for four or five hours. When he awoke he found the children inside the vehicle.
Dennis told police he carried the children inside the house and called authorities.
Police said surveillance video from a neighboring property shows Dennis getting out the vehicle and locking it up, then walking inside his house without the children.
The temperature peaked in the low 90s in Tulsa on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
GOP congressman who officiated gay wedding loses primary
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A freshman Virginia GOP congressman who angered social conservatives in his district when he officiated a gay wedding lost his party's nomination.
U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman lost a GOP convention Saturday that was done via drive-thru because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was defeated by Bob Good, a former official in the athletics department at Liberty University.
While the convention ended at 7 p.m., the vote tally was not announced until after 1 a.m. Sunday. Good won 58% of the vote, campaign manager Nancy Smith told The Associated Press. 5th District Republican Committee Chair Melvin Adams said 2,537 of the more than 3,500 registered delegates voted, news outlets reported.
“Resounding win!” Smith wrote in an email.
Riggleman, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, upset many Republicans in his district last summer when he officiated the wedding of two male campaign aides.
The convention was held at a Lynchburg-area church near Good’s home and was the only place delegates could cast a ballot in a district that stretches from northern Virginia to the North Carolina border.
Riggleman has said a small coterie of Republican insiders were trying to rig the contest against him forcing the nomination process to be decided with a convention instead of a primary. Conventions favor more conservative candidates and have been used for years by Virginia Republicans to block moderate Republicans from winning office.
“Voting irregularities and ballot stuffing has been reported in multiple counties in the #VA05. Voter fraud has been a hallmark of this nomination process and I will not stand for it,” Riggleman tweeted a little over an hour before results were announced. “@VA—GOP needs to reevaluate their priorities. We are evaluating all our options at this time.”
President Donald Trump endorsed Riggleman, as did Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.
Fox News removes altered photos of Seattle protest zone
SEATTLE (AP) — Fox News has removed digitally altered photos from its website after the Seattle Times on Friday noted misleading images used in the network's coverage about a Seattle neighborhood that's become a protest center against police brutality and racial injustice.
As of Saturday, Fox News included an editors note posted at the top of at least three stories on its website covering the protest zone, saying it replaced a “home page photo collage” because it “did not clearly delineate between these images” and that it mistakenly included a St. Paul, Minnesota, photo in a slideshow about Seattle.
The Seattle Times reports Fox News' website featured at least two photos on Friday that inserted an image of a man standing with a military-style rifle, and that there were no disclaimers on how they were manipulated when featured on the network's website for most of the day Friday.
The image of the gunman is from a Getty Images photo that was taken on June 10 at what is known as the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” protest area. The original photo showed an unidentified man wearing a green mask who was carrying a weapon while standing in front of a car.
The Seattle Times said Fox's website used that gunman image for the network's coverage of the protest zone, but the image was included in a mashup of other photos from May 30 that depicted smashed windows in downtown Seattle — before the protest zone was set up and in a different neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.