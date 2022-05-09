Girl taken from Alaska found in Gillette
CHEYENNE (WNE) — U.S. marshals and Gillette Police Department officers on Friday afternoon found a child kidnapped from Alaska earlier this spring.
The recovery followed the arrest of the noncustodial mother in Gillette, according to a U.S. Marshals Service announcement Friday.
While the child was not found with the mother at the time of the arrest, it was located later.
Autumn Wilson had been arrested April 19 on charges of custodial interference and kidnapping.
Wilson then was turned over to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office pending extradition to Alaska.
“This case is a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together,” said Randall Huff, U.S. Marshal for Wyoming. “We are very thankful this child was rescued unharmed and will soon be returned to the family.”
This story was published on May 8.
———
Meier announces bid for second term
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Late Friday afternoon, Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier formally announced by email that he is seeking re-election to the office he won four years ago.
The former Republican lawmaker said he is seeking a second term because he is committed to implementing an unprecedented level of financial expertise and professionalism in the State Treasurer’s Office for the people of Wyoming.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of our great state as Wyoming’s Treasurer, and it is my desire to continue providing effective leadership, solid returns and excellent service in managing the people’s investments,” Meier said.
Meier won election to his current post in November 2018 after serving 24 years in the Wyoming State Senate, and was sworn in as Wyoming’s 31st state treasurer on Jan. 7, 2019.
In the first three years of his term, the office’s investments grew from $20.12 billion to more than $25.05 billion. Those accounts provided hundred of millions of dollars each year to Wyoming’s general fund to address both essential and special interest needs of Wyoming taxpayers, while also bolstering the state’s education and workers’ compensation funds, according to the release.
“My goal has always been to keep government taxation and spending at its lowest possible level so that the private sector can thrive without needless government interference or burdensome taxes,” Meier said.
This story was published on May 7.
———
Auditor Racines to seek second term
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines is pursuing her second term in the role.
“This office is important to this Republican party and important to the people of Wyoming,” Racines said. “During the last 3 ½ years, we walked our talk of fiscal accountability daily, with every step. We scrutinized every line item, every entry, every dollar.”
The state auditor is the chief accountant and payroll officer to the state. Racines, a licensed Certified Public Accountant and experienced auditor, was elected to the role in 2018.
Racines said she has promoted transparency during her first term. During her first 30 days in office, she produced and turned over six years of state expenditure data that had been previously unreleased due to litigation. She also launched wyopen.gov, a site that gives residents easy access to the state’s expenditure information.
Racines said she was proud of all she had accomplished and is looking forward to continuing that work into a second term.
“The last few years have been hard: hard on our businesses, hard on our families, hard on our bank accounts,” Racines said. “It’s more important than ever to maintain Wyoming’s fiscal health and think mindfully about our future. We have a job to do…I’m asking voters to let me do my part to move Wyoming forward.”
Racines, a Republican and fiscal conservative, received 73.2% of the vote during the 2018 general election against Democratic candidate Jeff Dockter. She is currently the only candidate who has announced her intention to run for the auditor position this year.
This story was published on May 6.
