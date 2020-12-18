The Powder River Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will honor our local veterans Saturday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery for National Wreaths Across America Day.
The event is one of more than 2,100 taking place across the country in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and national cemeteries in foreign countries. Last year, more than 2.2 million wreaths were placed in honor of veterans. According to the organization's website, the holidays are an important time to remember the sacrifices of military families, especially those who are celebrating with an empty seat at their tables.
Wreaths Across America's mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families and teach future generations about the sacrifices made to preserve our freedoms.
Local Civil Air Patrol cadets have been managing the event here since 2013, said Toni Brown, who serves as the Campbell County coordinator for Wreaths Across America.
