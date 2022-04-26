Cody to host large Harley rally
CODY (WNE) – A motorcycle rally coming to Cody this summer is expected to bring more than 900 motorcycles for a three-day event in late June.
The Harley Owners Group chose Cody this year for the June 23-25 event over Jackson, Sheridan and Park City, Utah. The last event was held in Durango, Colo.
“It will bring in more than $2 million immediate impact,” Park County Travel Council Executive Director Ryan Hauck said Tuesday night at the city council meeting. “We were pretty excited when we got this bid.”
The travel council is giving the group $5,000 to assist in covering some of the more than $13,000 it will cost to run the event, and Hauck also requested the city provide an additional $2,500 sponsorship, which council members approved with one nay vote.
The city council also unanimously approved permission to close some streets, use the bandshell and allow for open beverages during the event.
Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker said businesses will be able to make agreements to access their stores during the closure.
Hauck said the downtown establishments should get plenty of businesses from the Harley owners.
“This is not a closed-off event, it’s a public event,” he said. “You’re just going to have 900 people on top of the normal crowd. It should do nothing but help everybody.
“You’re talking about people who can buy $30,000-$50,000 Harleys,” Hauck added. “This is not Hells Angels, not a rough crowd — (it’s a) a family crowd.”
This story was published on April 24, 2022.
———
Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responds to apparent suicide
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suicide following a traffic stop and apparent storage unit break-ins this weekend.
SCSO deputies initiated a traffic stop in southern Sheridan at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, after the driver allegedly violated an active protective order, Undersheriff Lt. Levi Dominguez stated in a press release. Deputies made initial verbal contact with the driver, but the driver stopped responding.
Deputies approached the vehicle and found the driver unresponsive, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Dominguez said. No one else was in the vehicle.
Dominguez said SCSO deputies and Sheridan Police Department officers attempted life-saving measures and requested that Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Rocky Mountain Ambulance respond. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
This story was posted on April 24, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.