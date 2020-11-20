County officials ponder mask enforcement
SHERIDAN (WNE) — "What level are we going to take to actually enforce it?" Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Director Cameron Duff posed to his board of directors.
The question lingers for business owners and government building overseers after a health order requiring masks in government buildings and businesses went into effect Wednesday.
Fulmer Library board members defaulted to Duff's plan. He posted signs noting the mask requirement and will ensure staff wears masks. Beyond that, he wasn't sure whether to call law enforcement or not for anyone not complying with the order.
Duff told staff not to get into confrontations over the mask order.
"I've spoken with the county, and they said the same," Duff said. "Do the best you can but don't get into confrontation that puts the staff at risk of some sort of altercation."
In addition to those refusing to wear masks potentially causing issues, Duff said certain patrons wearing masks may also become upset if others are not wearing masks and following the order.
"That's what I've done this far, but I'm really struggling with the idea of what to do with enforcement," Duff said, noting he doesn't think it's a viable option to call law enforcement every time someone comes in without wearing a face covering.
Mullen Fire area closure lifted
LARAMIE (WNE) — The onset of consistent winter conditions and the lack of fire activity in the Mullen Fire burn area has enabled the Medicine Bow National Forest to lift the area closure that has been in effect since mid-September.
The public may access and use the burn area in the southern Snowy Range, Albany and Carbon Counties, Wyo., and Jackson County, Colo., however the Mullen Fire may still be smoldering. Most of the burn area has cooled, but heat may still exist in thick timber stands and deadfall. Smoke has not been visible for several weeks.
There is one exception to the area closure recension. Due to fire damage and hazards in the vicinity of the Rail Trail, approximately seven miles of the non-motorized trail, from Fox Park to Lake Owen, will remain closed to public use until mitigation work can be completed. The parking area and toilet on the northwest corner of Lake Owen, near the fishing pier, will also be closed.
Forest staff will continue to monitor the fire as it remains in patrol status and has not been declared fully controlled (out).
“The benefit of public access to the Mullen Fire burn area now outweighs the risks that exist,” said Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero. “That said, we absolutely do not want to minimize that burned areas can be hazardous and that people should not assume that everything is back to the way it was before.”
CARES Act College Grant Programs effective boosting enrollment at UW, community colleges
LARAMIE (WNE) —Two grant programs funded by Governor Mark Gordon with CARES Act dollars have led to increases in student enrollment at the University of Wyoming and community colleges around the state, meeting the goals of the programs.
Announced in August, the Governor’s CARES Adult Grant and CARES Wyoming College Grant Programs provided post-secondary education funding to individuals who had been financially impacted by COVID-19.
In early July, all of the state’s institutions of higher learning had lower enrollment numbers compared to the same date in prior years. Statewide the decrease was around 20% with some colleges experiencing as much as a 29% enrollment drop.
After the introduction of the Governor’s CARES grants, this enrollment drop closed to 8% statewide, with some community colleges showing as much as a 21% increase.
The University of Wyoming saw a 23% increase in enrollment over what is typically seen for the time period. Nationwide, the drop in college enrollment is 22.7%.
“These grants have been effective in helping Wyoming residents obtain new skills, advance their careers and continue pursuing their education goals. COVID-19 threatened our citizens’ ability to meet these goals, but working with UW, the community colleges and private colleges we saw more people continue on their educational journeys,” Governor Gordon said. “Sustaining and growing our state’s workforce is essential to our economic future.”
The CARES Adult Grant was designed for Wyomingites in the workforce who had lost their jobs or had reduced hours and could benefit from learning new skills. The CARES Wyoming College Grant was intended for students whose families were impacted financially by the pandemic, and might otherwise not be able to continue their education.
Man passing fake $100 bills at Jackson stores
JACKSON (WNE) – Detectives are looking for a man they believe is passing fake $100 bills at Jackson stores.
On Monday, the Jackson Police Department released surveillance photos of a suspect they said has used fake money at Hoback Sports and Wyoming Camera Outfitters.
At the camera shop, the man reportedly bought $116 photography gloves. The purchase was on Oct. 25, but the fake bill wasn’t caught until it was taken to Wells Fargo.
At Hoback Sports on Nov. 6, the man used another fake $100, police said.
Police believe it’s the same suspect who used fake bills at both stores because the bills are similar.
“I compared the two bills and found that the counterfeit had all the same characteristics as the counterfeit bill from case #2011-0686, namely: same 2006 series bill, thicker, heavier paper, darker discolored ink, smaller than a real bill, non-shimmery green ink,” Officer Thomas Raab wrote in his report.
He also noted the bills had a “distorted, cartoony watermark.”
Sgt. Russ Ruschill said it’s a reminder for retail employees to pay attention to the cash they accept from customers. He said some counterfeit bills are realistic, but these aren’t.
“They look almost as bad as a photocopy,” Ruschill said.
Ruschill said cashiers can research online how to tell the difference if they haven’t already been trained on the $100 bill’s security features, such as a watermark and security thread.
A $100 bill also has a 3-D security ribbon and a color-shifting bell in the picture of an inkwell, according to the Federal Reserve’s U.S. Currency Education Program, which is available at USCurrency.gov.
Big Horn County: No plans to request mask mandate
GREYBULL (WNE) — While a statewide order could still come from the governor’s desk, members of Big Horn County’s COVID-19 incident management team say they have no intention of requesting a local order that would require people in the county to wear masks.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state had approved local mask mandate requests from 12 of the state’s 23 counties, including Park and Hot Springs counties in the Big Horn Basin, as well as Teton, Laramie, Albany, Natrona, Sweetwater, Sheridan, Lincoln, Goshen, Sublette and Carbon counties.
According to the Casper Star-Tribune, the state is currently reviewing similar requests from Washakie and Converse counties, which if approved by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill, would represent approximate
70 percent of the state’s counties.
Members of Big Horn County’s incident management team said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that they’ve “made every effort to remain middle of the road” in their approach to the pandemic and are choosing that same course with respect to a local mask mandate.
“At this time, we are seeing a startling increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state and more specifically in Big Horn County,” the statement read. “At the same time, we are seeing more people choose to wear a face covering in public places, in response to the increased numbers.
“We are encouraged by this response — which is being made as a choice. More of our citizens are choosing to err on the side of caution, and wear a face covering in public spaces. The science supports face coverings as one of the means to slow the spread and flatten the curve.”
Proposed college split would spare Sheridan College in Johnson County
BUFFALO (WNE) — Sheridan College in Johnson County would not suffer any immediate impacts from the potential split of Gillette College from the Northern Wyoming Community College District.
That’s according to NWCCD president, Walter Tribley, who said he’s made a commitment that whatever happens at the state level, the current operations at the Johnson County campus will be maintained for its 294 students.
This is in large part due to the way the campus is funded, Johnson County campus director Derek Anderson said, with the majority of its funding coming from the Board of Cooperation Higher Educational Services — or BOCHES — and 1% funding from the city and county.
Tribley said the more challenging aspect of the plan that could affect the Johnson County campus, however, is how the potential split could alter future growth plans.
He said the college’s growth plans could be stunted because Sheridan College would have to take on the burden of fully funding administrative costs of the district that are currently shared with Gillette College, which has so far made them more manageable. Losing Gillette College would also mean losing a revenue stream that is important for the district’s operations.
The split would reduce the funds each community college district receives from the state, prompting officials from Eastern Wyoming College to voice opposition to the split in public hearings earlier this month.
EWC officials cited the ongoing budget crises for the state and community colleges.
This included a $70,000 — or 28% — cut to the operating budget for Sheridan College in Johnson County, according to previous Bulletin reporting. In total, the local campus has budgeted for $183,000 in expenses for fiscal year 2021, down from $254,908 the year before.
