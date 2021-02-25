Statewide health orders largely lifted for Washakie Co.
WORLAND (WNE) — Washakie County Health Officer Dr. Amber Moss requested a variance on statewide Health Order 4 requiring face coverings in public spaces to protect the public from COVID-19.
The variance was approved and signed on Friday, Feb. 19 by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.
The variance exempts individuals within Washakie County from the requirements in order 4 which states anyone over the age of 12 is required to wear a face covering outside of their home when in a business or government facility open to the public.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Moss reported that Harrist had also approved variances to exempt the county from the state health orders 1-3. The variances exempt the county from the state health orders in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools and childcare centers are not included in the variances and are not exempt from the state orders.
The variances for the first three state health orders states that the positivity rate for COVID testing in the county was at 4.3% over the past 14 days with 77 cases per 100,000 population, as of Monday, Feb. 22.
The variance on State Health Order 1 regarding restaurants, cafes, bars and other places of public accommodation offering food or alcohol “may provide indoor and outdoor services without any of the restrictions mandated including limiting eight to a table or group and limiting tables to six feet.”
———
Health orders relaxed for Johnson County
BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County’s COVID-19 restrictions are now significantly looser than the statewide orders after the state granted variances on Monday.
Under the variances, Johnson County is exempt from the statewide mask mandate that requires residents to wear masks when in line to enter or are inside any business or government building open to the public, when visiting health care facilities and when waiting for or riding in public transportation or ride-sharing vehicles. School buildings and school events, however, remain under a mask mandate and the Johnson County Healthcare Center is keeping its masking and visitation rules in place.
Johnson County Commission Chairman Bill Novotny said a group that included the county commissioners, the county sheriff and the county attorney decided to seek the variance request after looking at the county’s COVID-19 data.
In addition to repealing the mask mandate, the variances allow restaurants and bars in the county to operate without restriction. Precautions such as social distancing, PPE for staff and disinfection of surfaces are still encouraged. Gyms and movie theaters are also allowed to operate without restriction, as are nail and hair salons, barber shops and massage therapy services.
The variances also lessen restrictions on public gatherings by removing the requirement for social distancing and PPE usage. Restrictions on the number of participants permitted at group events are also increased. Indoor gatherings of more than 500 people or outdoor gatherings of more than 1,000 people must get approval from the county health officer.
———
Car stuck in snow leads to alleged car thief
CODY (WNE) — A Montana man who had allegedly stolen three vehicles and made it from New Mexico to northern Wyoming was foiled by the wind.
While the Wyoming Highway Patrol and other first responders helped motorists in a number of incidents due to the high winds last weekend, one vehicle highway patrol found stuck in a drift turned out to be stolen.
An abandoned pickup with New Mexico plates was discovered Monday morning on the Chief Joseph Highway.
The suspected driver of the stolen truck, Garret Bailey, 27, Butte, Mont., was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a late-night chase through Powell in a fourth stolen vehicle.
He was in Park County jail Wednesday morning, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, reckless endangering and fleeing or eluding. His initial hearing is 9 a.m. Friday in Park County Circuit Court.
The abandoned 2004 Ford Ranger ran off the road near MP 2 on WYO 294. It had New Mexico government plates. The Ranger had been stolen from Harding County, N.M., and was likely the third vehicle the suspect stole, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence.
The vehicle will be returned to New Mexico.
———
Ammo manufacturer to relocate to Sundance
SUNDANCE (WNE) — An ammunition manufacturer that was originally founded in New Hampshire will soon be relocating to this area. Discreet Ballistics exclusively produces subsonic ammunition and aims to continue delivering its products nationwide from its new home in Sundance.
“Discreet Ballistics was established in a barn in the foothills of the New Hampshire White Mountains in 2016,” says owner David Stark. Of the decision to make a change, he explains, “We have grown to a point where our location was making continued growth difficult.”
Stark believes that Wyoming will be a more friendly location for his business in the long term.
“On a more macro level, we forecast the state of New Hampshire to be on the cusp of enacting more stringent gun laws. After much research, we found that Sundance appeared to be a very firearms friendly area and has a qualified workforce,” he says.
“Additionally, Sundance is located much closer to our components vendors, which are primarily located in the midwest and western US.”
Access to the life of an outdoorsman is, of course, no small advantage of the move.
“My wife, son and I are an outdoorsy family and the Wyoming Black Hills appear to offer limitless potential for our lifestyle,” Stark says.
Discreet Ballistics expects to arrive in Sundance on March 15 and will be occupying a space in the commercial district, Stark says.
———
Wind tears roof off of Riverton business
RIVERTON (WNE) — A high wind warning remained in place Tuesday for parts of the Wind River Basin after a weekend of gusty weather that wreaked havoc on a business building on North Federal Boulevard in Riverton.
No one was injured after the roof overlay blew off Extra Care Auto Repair at about 5 a.m. Monday, owner Rob Hinkle said. “It was a good thing it happened in the night,” he noted Tuesday.
Only one customer vehicle was damaged in the incident, Hinkle said – a work truck that already was in for repairs. It now has a new dent on its side, Hinkle said.
On Tuesday afternoon he said workers already were removing the overlay from the roof, and he hoped to “start plugging up some holes and get the power and the gas back on” by the end of the week.
At about the same time Extra Care’s overlay blew off, sustained 43 mph winds and 55 mph wind gusts were recorded at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in far west Riverton. Gust speeds rose to 66 mph minutes later, National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Straub said Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.