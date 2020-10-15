Earth breaks September heat record, may reach warmest year
Earth sweltered to a record hot September last month, with U.S. climate officials saying there’s nearly a two-to-one chance that 2020 will end up as the globe’s hottest year on record.
Boosted by human-caused climate change, global temperatures averaged 60.75 degrees (15.97 Celsius) last month, edging out 2015 and 2016 for the hottest September in 141 years of recordkeeping, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday. That’s 1.75 degrees (0.97 degrees Celsius) above the 20th century average.
This record was driven by high heat in Europe, Northern Asia, Russia and much of the Southern Hemisphere, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. California and Oregon had their hottest Septembers on record.
Earth has had 44 straight Septembers where it has been warmer than the 20th century average and 429 straight months without a cooler than normal month, according to NOAA. The hottest seven Septembers on record have been the last seven.
That means “that no millennial or even parts of Gen-X has lived through a cooler than normal September,” said North Carolina state climatologist Kathie Dello, herself a millennial.
What’s happening is a combination of global warming from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and natural variability, Sanchez-Lugo said. But the biggest factor is the human-caused warming, she and Dello said.
The globe set this record despite a La Nina, which is a cooling of parts of the central Pacific that changes weather patterns and usually slightly lowers temperatures.
“A La Nina is no match for how much we’re warming the planet,” Dello said.
The first nine months of 2020 are the second warmest on record, a shade behind 2016 when there was a strong warming El Nino. But Sanchez-Lugo said her office’s calculations show that there’s a 64.7% chance that 2020 will pass 2016 in the last three months to take the title as the warmest year on record. And if it doesn’t make it, she said it’ll easily be in the top three, probably top two.
California heat wave prompts power shutdowns, fire danger
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More than 50,000 California utility customers were without power and others around the state were urged to conserve electricity Thursday amid a fall heat wave that brought another round of extreme wildfire danger.
The National Weather Service issued heat advisories through Friday for temperatures in the 90s and even triple digits in many parts of the state.
Red-flag warnings for extreme fire danger were in place for much of the San Francisco Bay Area where winds bringing hot, dry gusts of up to 55 mph (88.5 kph) were expected to pose a threat of sparking new blazes in a region that already has seen some of the worst wildfires in state history.
A brush fire erupted early Thursday near the inland Southern California city of Redlands, triggering a small evacuation as it grew to about 100 acres (40 hectares), but was about 30% contained before dawn.
The Pacific Gas & Electric utility began shutting off power Wednesday evening to customers in portions of 24 counties, mainly in the Sierra Nevada and the San Francisco Bay Area. The affected customers ranged from 10 in Yolo County to more than 11,300 in Butte County.
The outages were a “last resort option,” said Mark Quinlan, PG&E’s incident commander.
“These are challenging times. Not only are we right in the peak of the wildfire season... many of us are working from home, schooling from home as well,” he said. “We recognize that hardships are introduced when we shut off power.”
Several hundred more customers were expected to experience shutoffs Thursday afternoon in the far northern part of the state.
Scott Peterson murder convictions ordered re-examined
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a second look at Scott Peterson's conviction for killing his pregnant wife and unborn son, less than two months after it overturned his death penalty.
The court sent the case back to San Mateo County Superior Court to determine whether Peterson should receive a new trial, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The court said a juror committed “prejudicial misconduct" by failing to dislose that she had been involved with other legal proceedings. The juror had filed a lawsuit in 2000 to obtain a restraining order after her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend harassed her while she was pregnant, the Times said.
The juror said she feared for her unborn child.
Yet when asked as a potential juror whether she had ever been a crime victim or involved in a lawsuit, she answered no, Peterson's attorneys told the Times.
In a case that garnered worldwide attention, Peterson was convicted in 2004 of first-degree murder of Laci Peterson, 27, who was eight months pregnant. He also was convicted of second-degree murder of his unborn son, Connor.
He has maintained his innocence.
Laci Peterson disappeared on Christmas Eve 2002. Her husband, who was living in Modesto, told police that he had left that morning to go fishing in Berkeley.
Prosecutors contended that Peterson dumped their bodies from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where their bodies washed ashore nearly four months later. They were found a few miles from where Peterson had said he was fishing.
Investigators chased nearly 10,000 tips and considered parolees and convicted sex offenders as possible suspects. Peterson was eventually arrested after Amber Frey, a massage therapist living in Fresno, told police that they had begun dating a month before his wife’s death, but that he had told her his wife was dead.
In August, the state Supreme Court overturned Peterson's death sentence. The justices cited “significant errors” in jury selection.
Lemur missing after break-in at San Francisco Zoo
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Someone broke into the San Francisco Zoo overnight and stole a ring-tailed lemur, police said Wednesday.
The 21-year-old male lemur named Maki was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors.
Investigators found evidence of a forced entry to the lemur enclosure and processed the scene for evidence. They’re seeking tips from the public, explaining that Maki is an endangered animal that requires specialized care. A photo of a ring-tailed lemur was being circulated.
Maki was born at the zoo in 1999 and has an offspring in the enclosure, zoo spokeswoman Nancy Chan said.
The outdoor lemur habitat, considered the largest of its kind in the country, houses seven different lemur species native to Madagascar, according to the zoo’s website.
“Guests can see the lemurs from several vantage points: from across a surrounding pond, looking eye to eye at lemurs in the trees or gazing down below from an elevated boardwalk,” the website says.
Missouri couple charged in death of emaciated 10-year-old
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 10-year-old Missouri girl whose parents have been charged in her death was so emaciated that a detective said she looked "like a Holocaust victim," according to court records.
The girl, who is identified in court records as JAA, died Oct. 3. A cause of death hasn’t been determined.
Randall and Susan Abney, of Salem, have been charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, and are jailed on $500,000 bond. Online court records do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
A Dent County deputy coroner said the girl weighed just 39.8 pounds (18 kilograms), including the weight of a body bag, blanket and attached medical equipment. Typically, a 10-year-old girl would weigh 70 to 75 pounds (32 to 34 kilograms), court records said.
A doctor who tried to resuscitate JAA after she collapsed said she was so dehydrated that he wasn’t able to draw blood, Sgt. Matt Atkinson, a detective with the Dent County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in the probable cause statement.
“My first ... impression of viewing JAA’s body was she appeared like a Holocaust victim,” Atkinson wrote.
He said several of the girl’s bones were showing and that he observed bruises on her temple, legs, arms and chest. There also was a wound on the bridge of her nose.
The Abneys adopted the girl in 2013, and Susan Abney told investigators they had fostered at least 12 other children, according to the probable cause document. Court documents do not specify if other children were living in the home when JAA died.
US Senate high stakes spur astronomical spending in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Political groups fighting for control of the U.S. Senate have poured more than $118 million into the contest between Montana's Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and Republican incumbent Steve Daines, a record shattering figure for the sparsely-populated state that dwarfs spending on a per-voter basis in all other Senate battleground states.
The cash deluge comes amid growing Republican worries they could lose control of the chamber, and as Democrats seek to reverse a years-long GOP surge in Montana including President Donald Trump winning the state by more than 20 percentage points in 2016.
For residents of Big Sky Country it means an unrelenting barrage of advertisements any time they turn on their computers, televisions and radios or open their mailboxes.
That’s set to persist through the final weeks of the election with another $22 million teed up for television, radio and digital ads targeting a fast-shrinking pool of undecided voters, according to data from the ad-tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.
By the time it’s over, the two campaigns and outside groups that span the political spectrum -- from the NRA Victory Fund to Planned Parenthood -- are expected to spend a combined $184 on advertising for each of the state’s 729,000 registered voters.
That figure does not include $6 million for mailers, door-to-door canvassing and other expenses that show up on Federal Election Commission filings from the groups.
The tally far exceeds the roughly $100 on ads per voter in Maine’s hotly-contested battle for the seat held by Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican moderate challenged by Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon.
And the Montana political ad spending is almost 10 times as much per voter being spent on ads in Colorado's Senate contest between former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper and first-term Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner.
Federal crackdown aims to curb violent crime spike in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn announced Wednesday that he would put a new priority on firearms and drug cases, seeking stiffer penalties than are being doled out at the state level.
Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme said he was taking action to address a sharp rise in gun violence in New York City. He attributed the uptick to a “permissiveness” that has taken hold amid the coronavirus pandemic and the civil unrest that followed the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
The initiative, which will involve more than a dozen federal prosecutors, is aimed at repairing the “protective fabric of our community,” DuCharme said, and making use of tougher federal sentences for criminals caught carrying illegal guns.
“The city is not as safe as it once was, and it certainly doesn’t feel as safe,” DuCharme said. “When the threat was al-Qaida and ISIS, that’s where we went, and now the threat is essentially an environment that has permitted — and even encouraged in some instances — people to engage in sometimes seemingly random acts of lethal violence.”
DuCharme, who was sworn into office in July, said a team of senior prosecutors in his office agreed “to take a pause on” other cases to help support the office’s expanded violent crime efforts.
The characterization of New York as substantially less safe than it used to be echoes rhetoric President Donald Trump has employed recently on the campaign trail.
It has been met with loud denials from many New York City Democrats, who note that overall crime rates in the city have actually dropped slightly during the pandemic, led by substantial reductions in the number of robberies, rapes, grand larcenies and serious assaults.
Indictment: Women incited fight at assisted living facility
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina women were indicted after authorities said they incited two female residents at an assisted living facility to fight each other and one of the three women filmed it.
A grand jury on Monday indicted Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 21, and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 27, each on one count of misdemeanor assaulting an individual with a disability, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Wednesday. Officials say Marilyn Latish McKey, 33, was indicted on two counts of assaulting an individual with a disability. All three women are from Winston-Salem.
Authorities say the incident occurred June 19, 2019, at the Danby House. Winston-Salem police and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services investigated the incident. A search warrant said an employee at the facility called police two days later.
Affinity Living Group, the company that operates Danby House, released a statement last year, saying it had zero-tolerance for the mistreatment of residents and that Tyson, Jordan and McKey were immediately fired.
The female residents involved in the fight were in their 70s and told Winston-Salem police they were not injured. According to documents from Health and Human Services, the women were in a special care unit at Danby House because they have dementia.
The documents say the women, identified as Resident 8 and Resident 9, were fighting in one of their rooms as Tyson, Jordan and McKey watched. Jordan told police she filmed the altercation and encouraged one of the women fighting to punch the other woman in the face, according to a search warrant.
During the fight, the women fell on the bed in Resident 8's room, and Resident 9 hit Resident 8 and at one point, began choking her, documents said. Resident 8 is heard yelling, “let go, help me, help me, let go,” according to the documents. One staff member is heard telling Resident 9 to “punch her in the face,” the documents said.
Graham's $28M sets quarterly fundraise record for Senate GOP
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has set a fundraising record for Republican Senate candidates, bringing in $28 million in the third quarter of a reelection battle that is swiftly becoming among the more expensive in the country — and his toughest to date.
Graham's campaign said Wednesday the amount raised in the final full fundraising quarter before the Nov. 3 general election is the most ever raised in a single quarter by any Republican Senate candidate in the country.
The haul comes as Graham takes a turn in the national spotlight where, as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, he presides over the confirmation hearings of President Donald Trump's third U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. It also comes on the heels of Graham's opponent, Democrat Jaime Harrison, raising $57 million in the third quarter, the most ever raised in such a time period by any U.S. Senate candidate, at any time.
“Our campaign will have the resources we need to get our message out to voters,” Graham campaign spokesman T.W. Arrighi said Wednesday. “National Democrats will invest more than $100 million of out-of-state money to buy the race, but the voters of South Carolina know a liberal Democrat when they see one.”
Graham's campaign is also quick to point out more than 90% of Harrison's donations have been attributed to out-of-state donors. That figure was current as of the end of June. Graham's out-of-state contribution number was 86%.
Neither campaign has updated geographic donor information to include the third quarter.
Total fundraising in the race has skyrocketed during the battle for control of the Senate. To date, Harrison has raised roughly $86 million. Graham's total fundraising is around $58 million.
