Wyoming's second monkeypox case detected in Teton County
JACKSON (WNE) — A Teton County resident has Wyoming’s second case of confirmed monkeypox, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Follow-up with the adult man showed no increased risk of the virus to the local community, said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist.
“We want people to realize monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact and does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19,” Harrist said in a Monday news release from the state health department.
Monkeypox is characterized by a rash with other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.
This story was published on August 29, 2022.
———
Special prosecutors to serve in child murder case
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two special prosecutors are likely to replace the Laramie County district attorney in a local child murder case.
During a Monday afternoon hearing, Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe indicated that attorneys Michael Blonigen and Pat Crank will be allowed to serve as special prosecutors in the case of Wyatt Dean Lamb.
Laramie County DA Leigh Anne Manlove is not running for a second term and will leave office in January, before Lamb’s February trial.
Manlove filed a motion July 18 to appoint Blonigen and Crank to prosecute the case.
She said Monday that her office does not have enough attorneys, and, in reaching out to other prosecutors in the state, no one agreed to take on the case.
“So I then started just going through a list of either retired or former prosecutors, and, unfortunately for Mr. Blonigen and Mr. Crank, they were on that list. But, fortunately for everyone involved, they agreed,” she told the court.
Blonigen retired as the Natrona County district attorney in 2018, later returning to the office to serve as an assistant district attorney. Crank is a Cheyenne attorney who served as Wyoming’s attorney general from 2002 to 2007.
Lamb, a Cheyenne man, is accused of physically abusing and killing his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son before putting the boy’s body in a dumpster. The alleged incident took place in February 2021.
Two-year-old Athian Rivera was reported missing by his mother, Kassandra Orona, at around 1 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2021. His body was discovered around 3 p.m. in a dumpster just outside an entrance to Orona’s apartment, located in the 400 block of Desmet Drive.
Lamb was ultimately charged with first-degree murder and 10 felony counts of child abuse. He pleaded not guilty to all counts last August.
This story was published on August 30, 2022.
———-
Man found dead in ponds
EVANSTON (WNE) — The Evanston Police Department responded to a call on Friday morning, Aug. 19, about what appeared to be garbage floating in the northwest area of the Bear Ice Ponds, according to a press release issued Monday, Aug. 29.
“When officers arrived on scene,” the release reads, “they noticed an adult-sized tricycle lying on its side partially in the water of the pond. They then noticed an adult male floating face-down in the water with no signs of life.”
The officers removed the body, which was identified as Brian Giovannoni of Evanston.
The Uinta County Coroner took charge of Giovannoni and performed an autopsy. The cause of death was ruled a drowning with underlying medical issues.
The investigation is still awaiting lab results, and thus the case remains active, the release states.
This story was published on August 30, 2022.
———
Competency evaluation ordered in murder case
CODY (WNE) — Cody resident Moshe Williams, one of two defendants charged with first degree murder in the death of his daughter, 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, will undergo a competency evaluation before the October trial date.
Williams’ lawyer, Wyoming Public Defender Dylan Rosalez, asked the Park County Court on Aug. 24 to grant a competency evaluation before the hearing on Williams’ objection to a joint trial and his motion to sever the case from codefendant Carolyn Aune could get underway.
“We did have some recent interactions with Mr. Williams that we believe we would need to have him evaluated for fitness to proceed,” Rosalez said. “Until a competency determination is made, he cannot fully participate and interact with counsel and the motions for the hearing.”
The state hospital will have 30 days to complete the evaluation.
District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield left the original trial deadlines in place, pending further information or reason to vacate that trial.
The Aug. 24 proceedings on Williams’ motion to sever and objection to a joint trial were stayed.
Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield had filed a request on Aug. 18 asking the court to deny Williams’ motion objecting to a joint trial and his motion to sever the trial from Aune.
Because there is only one charge against both Williams and Aune, Hatfield intends to introduce the same evidence against both to prove the charge, Hatfield wrote in his motion.
“The cost and burden to the state and this court in conducting two separate trials based on the same charge with the same evidence would not be in the interests of judicial economy,” he wrote.
This story was published on August 30, 2022.
———-
