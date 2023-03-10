Cheyenne Frontier Days makes donations for suicide awareness
CHEYENNE (WNE)— Cheyenne Frontier Days is donating the proceeds from the 2022 Pick Up Man campaign for suicide awareness and prevention to Grace for 2 Brothers and the Wyoming Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Each organization will receive $4,690, which was raised from the sale of yellow feathers and yellow feather jewelry in support of the campaign.
Country music star Garth Brooks also helped the effort by creating a message to elevate the theme of the role of the rodeo Pick Up Man in the arena.
The campaign encourages people to “reach out to a Pick Up Man or be a Pick Up Man for someone in need.”
The new nationwide 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline information is also included.
The Pick Up Man campaign will continue as part of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation and its mission to support the educational and philanthropic activities of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Inc. The campaign acknowledges that suicide rates in the Rocky Mountain West are among the highest in the nation.
CFD will continue selling “Pick Up Man” hat feathers and necklaces as part of the campaign, with net proceeds being given to local suicide prevention efforts.
Agencies investigating pronghorn die-off south of Pinedale
PINEDALE (WNE) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory are collaboratively investigating a “rare disease outbreak” in pronghorn in western Wyoming.
About 200 pronghorn antelope have died since mid-February, mainly near the southern end of the Mesa south of Pinedale.
Preliminary lab results identify Mycoplasma bovis as the pathogen responsible for the mortalities. According to Game and Fish, Mycoplasma bovis should not be confused with Mycobacterium bovis, which causes tuberculosis in cattle; the two unrelated bacteria cause very different diseases.
In a March 8 release, Game and Fish explained, “The source of infection of the M. bovis and the ability to predict the duration and the geographic distribution of this outbreak in pronghorn is unknown at this time.”
“While reported M. bovis outbreaks causing mortality in wildlife are rare, this is not the first occurrence of M. Bovis being linked to pronghorn mortalities in Wyoming,” said Game and Fish Wildlife Disease Specialist Hank Edwards.
The first reported cases of pneumonia in pronghorn occurred during the winters of 2019 and 2020 near Gillette, involving at least 460 animals.
Those outbreaks started at a similar time in mid-February and then tapered down by the beginning of April.
To date, this pathogen has not been shown to affect domestic pets such as horses, dogs or cats and is not considered a human health risk.
Local Game and Fish personnel advise that they are periodically removing carcasses and euthanizing dying pronghorn in relatively accessible areas when disturbance to other healthy wintering pronghorn is minimal to help reduce the prevalence of this pathogen on the landscape.
Game and Fish continues to monitor for this disease across the state.
Hageman votes to advance TAPP American Resources Act
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Thursday, in the House Natural Resources Committee, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., voted to pass the Transparency, Accountability, Permitting and Production (TAPP) of American Resources Act.
The legislation would streamline and speed up permitting for tapping into American energy resources, from extraction through production, according to a news release from Hageman’s office.
The bill will now be scheduled for a vote of the full House of Representatives.
Hageman said in a news release: “The Biden administration has done everything in its power to reduce America’s ability to be energy independent while forcing a ‘green new deal’ agenda on our country. Many of the tactics used by the administration are addressed through the TAPP American Resources Act. ... I am also pleased to see my bill on coal being incorporated into this legislation.”
Among other things, the TAPP Act ends the existing moratorium on new coal leasing and directs the Secretary of Interior to take action on coal leasing applications pending at DOI.
