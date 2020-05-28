Memorial Day traffic in Wyoming resembled 2019 at Yellowstone
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — The northern half of Yellowstone National Park remains closed due to the coronavirus but Memorial Day weekend traffic in the park's southern half was similar to last year.
Yellowstone has been open since May 18 through its two Wyoming entrances. Yellowstone's other three gates in Montana remain closed to park tourists and will open no sooner than Monday.
A snowstorm forced the Wyoming entrances to close Saturday. After that, park officials say Memorial Day weekend traffic for those gates was similar to last year.
Almost 4,700 vehicles entered through the two Wyoming gates on Sunday and Monday. Last year, about 4,800 vehicles entered through the Wyoming gates on Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend.
Over two-thirds of visitors typically enter the park through the Montana gates.
Company plans to reopen Douglas refinery
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A potential new employer is coming to Converse County – and they couldn’t come at a better time – due to the current economic downturn we’re in between the coal and oil bust and the coronavirus pandemic.
Converse County commissioners are considering issuing $10 million in industrial revenue bonds to Slate Refining LLC of Midland, Texas for the purpose of bringing the old Antelope Refinery on WYO 59 up to date and up to speed.
Slate Refining LLC purchased the mothballed refinery last year from Genesis Energy with the intent of getting it up and running as quickly as possible.
Company officials said they intend to provide a minimum of 21-23 permanent jobs at the refinery by Oct. 31, the date they expect the project to be producing, but they intend to review their needs and hire more people as it becomes necessary.
The Antelope refinery was mothballed in early 2014, but maintenance and upkeep has continued while the plant sat idle until Slate purchased the plant for an undisclosed amount in 2019.
Slate Refinery LLC Director Bob Williams predicted the company will produce 5,000 to 6,500 barrels a day at peak. He said the firm can turn a profit at 2,500 barrels a day.
If issued, the $10 million in industrial revenue bonds will be used for repairs, upgrades, maintenance, etc. to get the refinery up and running as expediently as they can.
Jackson council approves raises for officials
JACKSON (WNE) — In a 4-to-1 vote at its regular meeting last week the Jackson Town Council voted to raise salaries next year for councilors and Jackson’s next mayor.
It was the third and final reading of the ordinance that will increase their salaries in July 2021, for the first time since 2005.
“To anyone paying attention and following this still, in the 15 years since this figure was last adjusted, in all those years the town has included in its budget salary increases for its employees,” Councilor Jim Stanford said at the meeting. “There have been zero adjustments since this was put in place 15 years ago.”
There has been little public comment when the raises have come up at meetings. Brooke Sausser, community planning manager, for the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance, spoke in favor of the raises during one reading of the ordinance at an April 20 meeting.
“Even though we all recognize that these are difficult times ... these raises are more than merited,” she said.
But the raises drew a different and heated reaction on social media, with commenters criticizing the timing of the increases during deep pandemic-related budget cuts.
That led Mayor Pete Muldoon to write a Guest Shot, published in the April 15 News&Guide.
“The process for that increase began in January, when the council, during its annual retreat, discussed pay during a public meeting,” Muldoon wrote, describing the raises as long overdue cost-of-living increases.
