Wyoming sees strong job growth in mining
CHEYENNE (WNE) — From fourth quarter 2021 to fourth quarter 2022, Wyoming added 5,292 jobs (2.0%) and total payroll rose by $58.8 million (1.5%), according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Services.
Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in fourth quarter 2022 was down approximately 3,600 jobs from fourth quarter 2019.
In the fourth quarter 2022, the largest job gains occurred in mining (including oil and gas; 1,454 jobs, or 9.4%). Substantial growth was also seen in leisure and hospitality (798 jobs, or 2.3%), local government (including public schools, colleges and hospitals; 733 jobs, or 1.6%), professional and business services (728 jobs, or 3.6%), and manufacturing (509 jobs, or 5.1%).
Employment fell in construction (-153 jobs, or -0.7%) and state government (-113 jobs, or -0.9%). Employment rose in 17 counties, fell in five counties and remained unchanged in Washakie County.
Laramie County lost 695 jobs (-1.5%) and its total payroll fell by $11.7 million (-1.7%). Construction employment decreased by approximately 900 jobs, and smaller job losses were seen in transportation and warehousing; local government; real estate, rental and leasing; and retail trade.
Job losses were partially offset by growth in mining (including oil and gas), leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, and health care and social assistance.
Travel and Tourism Week celebrated
LANDER (WNE) — The Wind River Visitors Council is joining tourism partners from throughout Wyoming and the country to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) and the vital role the tourism industry plays in Fremont County.
The theme for this year, #TravelForward will be celebrated May 7-13, 2023.
“Tourism is a vital part of our economy in Fremont County,” said Helen Wilson, executive director for the Wind River Visitors Council. “We are an incredible destination with diverse landscapes and experiences and this week allows us the chance to celebrate travel and the impact it has on our communities.”
In 2022, Wyoming welcomed 7.5 million overnight visitors who spent an estimated $4.5 billion throughout the state. That visitor spending also generated $247 million in local and state taxes, while 33,000 Wyoming jobs were supported by the tourism industry.
Fremont County welcomed 447,960 visitors for a total of 1,141,650 overnight stays in 2022. Travel generated 1,520 jobs in Fremont County, a 6.2% increase from 2021, and travelers spent $167 million in the county in 2022, an increase of 3.9% from 2021.
Emergency system to get upgrade over summer
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The end of the long winter has opened up the opportunity for the Wyoming Department of Transportation to upgrade WyoLink, a statewide emergency communication radio system primarily used by law enforcement.
According to Neil Gardiner, WyoLink Support Manager at WYDOT, the long winter set back plans to upgrade the software behind the WyoLink system. Now that the weather is clearing up, WYDOT has scheduled six upgrades to occur this month and 10 upgrades to complete in June.
Gardiner said the upgrades will make the WyoLink system more current and enable easier updates in the future.
By upgrading the systems to a GTR radio system, the service will see smoother operation and further protection from potential failures. A stronger, more reliable connection opens WyoLink up to be used by more than just law enforcement, Gardiner said — the system could potentially be used in national parks, across school districts and more.
The WyoLink team has gained three new staff members since March, alleviating prior staffing concerns, Gardiner said, and setting up the WyoLink team for a productive summer.
“We’ve got the staffing now and we’ve got training coming up. I think we’re going to be very successful,” he said.
Nathan Smolinski, program manager at WYDOT, said future upgrades to the WyoLink system could strengthen the connection enough to reach surrounding states, expanding the capabilities for use of the system. The WyoLink team has already been in talks with Verizon to move the system from a 3G connection to an LTE connection.
Smolinski said the team made contacts with Montana, Utah and Colorado at a recent Regional Emergency Communications meeting to set up testing of the reach of the system and ponder how it might be best used in the future.
