State in third economic decline since 2009
DOUGLAS (WNE) — While unemployment rates are decreasing across the country and in Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Research & Planning reports that at the same time, Wyoming is in the midst of its third economic downturn since 2009.
DWS defines an economic downturn as a period of at least two consecutive quarters of over-the-year decrease in average monthly employment and total wages based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program.
The state’s two other most recent downturns occurred from 2009-Q1 to 2010-Q1, and from 2015-Q2 to 2016-Q4. Declining energy prices preceded both downturns.
Most of the counties – Converse, Natrona, Campbell and Sweetwater – with the greatest job losses were those with a large presence of natural resources and mining jobs, according to Wyoming Labor Force Trends Editor Michael Moore (DWS Research & Planning Trends, October 2021).
These counties also experienced the greatest decrease in wages, including Natrona County (-$62.8 million/-13%:, Campbell County (-$55 million/-14.9%), Sweetwater County (-$48 million/-15%) and Converse County (-$34 million/-32%), Moore wrote in the DWS publication.
“The Covid-19 pandemic and declines in the prices of and demand for energy resources have driven Wyoming’s recent job losses,” Moore wrote. “The state’s average monthly employment of 254,345 in 2021-Q1 was slightly higher than the 252,329 in 2020-Q2, which marked the lowest employment over the last decade. Prior to the pandemic, Wyoming’s lowest average monthly employment in the last decade was 261,224 in 2017-Q1.”
This story was published on Jan. 19.
———
Cheyenne police talk man off bridge
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne Police Department successfully talked a man off of a bridge over the weekend, according to a CPD Facebook post.
At 11:50 a.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched to a reported suicide attempt near the 2000 block of West Lincolnway. Officers arrived on scene and located a 44-year-old man on a railroad bridge that spans over West Lincolnway and the Union Pacific Railroad.
Officers noticed the man had a ligature around his neck, with the other end attached to the bridge he was on. The male stated he was going to jump off of the bridge and hang himself.
Several additional officers arrived on scene, and multiple officers spoke with the man. After a long conversation, officers were able to de-escalate the situation and convince him to come off of the bridge. An officer on scene was able to cut the ligature from the bridge.
Once the man agreed to come down, Cheyenne Fire Rescue assisted him from the bridge with it ladder truck and moved him to safety.
This story was published on Jan. 17.
———
Woman dies in Sheridan house fire
SHERIDAN (WNE) — One woman is dead after public safety officials responded to a structure fire at 145 W. 16th St. around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
An 81-year-old woman died as a result of the fire. A name will be released once next of kin is notified.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighters were initially dispatched to respond to reports of smoke at a small apartment building, said Incident Commander and SFR Capt. George Neeson. Goose Valley Fire Department responded to assist SFR, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a structure fire with one person trapped inside, Neeson said. Firefighters made entry, found the person stuck inside and pulled them out of the blaze. The individual was transported via Rocky Mountain Ambulance to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, GVFD officials said.
Deputy Sheridan County Coroner Kaye Penno confirmed the victim was pronounced deceased as a result of the fire, caused by smoking while connected to an oxygen tank.
After extracting the victim from the building, Neeson said firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze relatively quickly.
This story was published on Jan. 17.
