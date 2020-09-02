Airline crews report jetpack flier near Los Angeles airport
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration and the FBI said Tuesday they are investigating reports from airline pilots that someone was flying in a jetpack as they approached Los Angeles International Airport to land last weekend.
“Two airline flight crews reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jetpack as they were on their final approaches to LAX around 6:35 p.m. PDT Sunday,” the FAA said.
The statement did not elaborate.
The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that the FBI has launched an investigation.
FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told the Times that agents at the airport were investigating after the pilot reported the incident to the control tower. “The FBI is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what occurred,” the agency said in a statement.
Fox 11 Los Angeles obtained recordings of communications between the aircraft and the tower.
“Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack,” a pilot said.
“American 1997, OK, thank you, were they off to your left side or your right side?” the controller asked.
“Off the left side at maybe 300 yards or so at our altitude,” the pilot said.
Another pilot also reported a sighting.
“We just saw the guy pass by us in the jetpack,” he said.
The controller then advised another aircraft flight crew to use caution.
“Person in a jetpack reported 300 yards south of the LA final at about 3,000 feet (914 meters), 10-mile (16-kilometer) final,” the controller said.
Industry expert David Mayman was dubious that it was a jetpack spotted by the pilots.
“It's very, very unlikely with the existing technology,” said Mayman, CEO of the Los Angeles-based company Jetpack Aviation. “I'm open to being surprised. But I don't think there's anyone working on technology that could do a flight from ground level to 3,000 feet and then come back down again.”
Samsung touts $2,000 foldable phone as a 'VIP' experience
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Samsung's second attempt at a foldable smartphone will come with a $2,000 price tag and a few elite perks aimed at affluent consumers still able to afford the finer things in life during tough times.
The phone, dubbed the Z Fold2, will include a VIP package that will provide access to fancy restaurants and golf clubs to supplement the device's multipurpose design.
When folded up, the device looks like most other phones. But when its interior 7.6-inch screen is opened up along its side hinges, it is quickly transformed into the equivalent of a mini-tablet.
“It's definitely a luxury device," said Drew Blackard, Samsung's vice president of mobile product management in the U.S.
Samsung provided a glimpse of the Z Fold2 last month while unveiling other new phones that cost at least $1,000, but waited until Tuesday to provide details about how much it will cost and when it will be in stores. Anyone willing to pay the Z Fold2's lofty price will be able to place an order online beginning Wednesday. It will be available in stores Sept. 18.
That will give the Z Fold2 a slight jump on Apple's next wave of iPhones. Those are expected to be released in October, a few weeks later than usual because of supply problems lingering from overseas factories that shut down during the early stages of the pandemic.
Unarmed missile launched from California for system test
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched early Wednesday from California to a target in the Pacific Ocean in a test of the defense system, the Air Force said.
The missile blasted off from a silo at Vandenberg Air Force Base at 12:03 a.m. and its re-entry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles (6,759 kilometers) to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
The Air Force said the test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM system.
The missile was brought to Vandenberg from the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, but technicians and missile combat crews involved in the test came from an array of units.
“This demonstrates that even during the pandemic, Air Force Global Strike Command maintains various levels of redundant capability to assure a national deterrent,” said a statement from command headquarters at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.
UK man guilty of trying to smuggle generator from US to Iran
A U.K. citizen has pleaded guilty in Florida to federal charges related to violating an embargo and attempting to smuggle industrial equipment to Iran.
Colin Fisher, 45, pleaded guilty on Monday in Pensacola federal court to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and to attempted smuggling in relation to exporting power generating equipment to Iran, according to court records. He faces up to 30 years in prison at a scheduled Nov. 10 sentencing.
“Exporting technology to Iran is prohibited for a very good reason, yet this defendant chose to put his own self-interest above global and national security,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe said in a statement.
Fisher was arrested by federal agents in August when he arrived in Pensacola from the United Arab Emirates to finish the deal, prosecutors said. Fisher has worked for nearly three years to violate the Iranian embargo by attempting to export a Solar Mars 90 S turbine core engine and parts from the U.S. to Iran, they added.
Law enforcement authorities were able to seize the turbine before it was sent to a conspirator linked to an Iranian energy company. The intercepted turbine, which was valued at $500,000, could be used to provide energy to the oil fields of Iran.
Florida announces it will lift ban on nursing home visits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he will lift the state’s ban on visiting nursing homes that has cut off vulnerable seniors from family since mid-March over fears of spreading the new coronavirus.
With his voice cracking at times, he wondered aloud if his actions might have contributed to suffering in his state as he made his announcement during a round table in Jacksonville.
“Part of having a healthy society is understanding that human beings seek affection," DeSantis said. “Many of the folks understand that they have loved ones who are in the last stage of their life. They’re not demanding a medical miracle. They’re not having unrealistic expectations. They just would like to be able to say goodbye or to hug somebody."
The visibly emotional governor paused to collect himself, and silence filled the room for about 20 seconds.
DeSantis said he would lift the ban on visitations in an executive order later Tuesday, following recommendations from a nursing home task force.
The governor's order is expected to allow family members to visit their loved ones no more than two at a time, wearing protective gear including masks. Facilities would need to go 14 days without any new cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents to allow the visits. Children under the age of 18 are not yet allowed.
The task force appointed by the governor recommended a lengthy set of rules last week, giving wide leeway for wary nursing homes on how to implement them. Critics were quick to express concern over what will likely be a patchwork approach, varying greatly among facilities statewide.
Kentucky's governor will watch Derby from home this year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For Kentucky governors, it's a coveted perk — presenting the trophy to the Kentucky Derby winner as a huge national television audience watches. But Gov. Andy Beshear says he won't be in the winner's circle Saturday with the triumphant owners at Churchill Downs.
Instead, the Democratic governor said Tuesday that he'll watch the race from home, just like all the race fans who won't be able to cram into the Louisville track because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it’s important, in every instance that I can, to make sure that I don’t put myself as governor ahead of the people of Kentucky," Beshear told reporters. “So if we’re asking the people of Kentucky to watch it at home, I’m going to watch it at home, too.”
It's another tradition falling by the wayside because of the pandemic. This year's race was moved from May to September because of the coronavirus, and this will be the first time spectators won't be allowed to attend.
Michigan school settles suit over suicide for $500,000
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan school district accused of failing to stop a teenager from being bullied settled a lawsuit over his suicide for $500,000, a newspaper reported.
Michael Martin, a 13-year-old student at Lansing Everett High School, took his own life in 2019.
A lawsuit filed by his family was settled last year, the Lansing State Journal reported, citing public records.
Michael's mother, Joanna Wohlfert, said she asked school staff and a bus company for help in addressing bullying but they failed to take action.
The settlement included $332,182 for Michael’s estate and $167,818 for lawyers.
Wohlfert declined to comment. There was no immediate comment from the Lansing school district.
Students told an investigator that Michael was called names and shoved at school. Teachers said they noticed a change in his behavior before his death and had asked the Everett administration to intervene.
Bar betting on violence in Chicago, New York is investigated
MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a Long Island bar that posted on Instagram that it was taking bets on whether Chicago or New York City would see more shootings over Labor Day weekend.
The Cliffton, a bar in Patchogue, New York, shared photos of a paper grid hung in the bar with patrons placing bets on the number of shootings in the two cities, Newsday reported Tuesday. The winner would take home an unspecified cash prize.
The betting is “not only sickening, but also appears illegal under the Alcoholic Beverage Control law," the State Liquor Authority said in a statement to the newspaper.
The state's alcohol and beverage law prohibits gambling at establishments with a liquor license, with few exceptions.
The caption of the post read, “Let the shooting sprees begin!" the newspaper reported. The Cliffton’s Instagram page is private.
“These reports are repugnant and those responsible for this gambling pool should be ashamed,” Rich Azzopardi, a Cuomo spokesman, said to the newspaper.
The Long Island bar also refused to let representatives of the State Liquor Authority conduct an inspection this week, which the agency says is itself grounds to revoke the bar's liquor license.
Brian Neal, owner of The Cliffton, did not return a request for comment from the newspaper.
“All it does is raise the angst and anger of others,” Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri said. “To be buying a box to see how many people die is something I cannot fathom. It’s not who we are as a community.”
Portland chief: Violent protests come 'at increased cost'
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland's police chief has denounced protesters who broke windows and set a fire to a business in the upscale apartment building where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives, labeling the events an escalation in the street violence that Oregon's largest city has endured for months.
The demonstration began late Monday and stretched into the predawn hours of Tuesday, targeting Wheeler, who is also police commissioner and has been criticized for heading up a police force that has repeatedly used tear gas against the demonstrators.
The fire was set with a bundle of newspapers in a store housed on the ground floor of Wheeler’s building. There were no reports of major damage or injuries.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the demonstrators also wound up targeting other people who live in Wheeler's building and have had nothing to do with the protests. Previously, the demonstrators have almost always clashed with police outside symbols of authority — police buildings and courthouses.
“The families that live inside have done absolutely nothing to provoke a threat to their lives. As I’ve stated repeatedly, the nightly violence is coming at increased cost,” he said. “This is impacting the safety of our entire city and urgent action is needed."
Portland has endured nearly 100 days of nightly unrest following the police killing of George Floyd, including two weeks in July when thousands of protesters clashed with U.S. agents sent to protect the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. Local police have arrested hundreds of people since Floyd's death.
Lawsuit filed to keep Kanye West off Virginia ballot
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep rapper Kanye West off presidential ballots in Virginia.
Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West's candidacy. Under state law, a candidate must have 13 electors pledge their support for a candidate as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot.
The lawsuit alleges that 11 of West's 13 electors may be invalid and asks the court to block West's name from appearing on ballots, which are set to be printed soon. Virginia will begin mailing absentee ballots later this month.
Lawyers for the West campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
West supported President Donald Trump for reelection until announcing his own presidential bid in July.
Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
White House public tours to resume Sept. 12 with COVID rules
WASHINGTON (AP) — Public tours of the White House, halted nearly six months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place.
Tours will resume Sept. 12, for two days a week instead of five, and for just a few hours a day, the first lady's office announced Tuesday. The number of visitors will also be capped.
“In order to ensure the safety and health of all visitors, there have been new policies implemented that align with the guidance issued by Federal, State, and local officials,” the White House said.
All guests over age 2 will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Social distancing dots will be placed on the ground to guide guests during check-in, and hand sanitizer will be available in multiple locations.
National Park Service workers, U.S. Secret Service officers and staff from the White House visitors office along the tour route will wear face coverings and gloves, and encourage social distancing while interacting with guests.
Chamber of Commerce backs freshmen House Dems, marking shift
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has decided to endorse 23 freshmen House Democrats in this fall's elections, a bipartisan move by an organization that has long leaned strongly toward Republicans.
The country's largest business group is also endorsing 29 freshmen House Republicans, said a person familiar with the organization's decision who described the actions. Even so, the decision has prompted internal divisions, with some state chamber officials criticizing the national group's decision to back freshmen Democrats in their areas.
The House freshmen the chamber is endorsing include several who face tough reelections, such as Reps. Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne of Iowa, Andy Kim of New Jersey, Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico, Anthony Brindisi of New York, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, Joe Cunningham of South Carolina and Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.
The chamber has a long track record of using most of its political might to back Republican candidates, especially with money. But the organization has had to recalibrate its tactics as the once-reliably pro-business GOP has taken a more populist, conservative hue on issues like immigration and trade, reflecting the views of President Donald Trump and hard-right tea party adherents whose numbers in Congress have grown.
In earlier indications of the chamber's more bipartisan approach, it has boosted some campaign contributions to Democrats and changed how it assigns publicly released scores about whether lawmakers help business, now factoring in whether they try reaching across party lines.
The moves come as Democrats seem all but certain to continue running the House after November’s elections. Any support for Democrats helps the chamber maintain lines of communication with them, especially as growing numbers of progressive Democrats in Congress makes it harder for business groups to find allies in the party.
